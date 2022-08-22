Chiefs make three moves ahead Tuesday roster cuts deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs have made five roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts deadline. This is the second group of roster cuts and the last wave ahead of the final roster cutdown day on Aug. 30th.

The team has waived the following players:

CB Brandin Dandridge

S Nasir Greer

OL David Steinmetz

Dandridge was a local kid, who attended Blue Springs South High School in Blue Springs, Missouri as well as Missouri Western State University, where the team hosts its training camp. The former CFL star signed on a reserve/future deal this offseason.

Greer was an undrafted free agent signing out of Wake Forest following the 2022 NFL draft, while Steinmetz was a late addition to the offseason roster during Orlando Brown Jr.’s holdout.

This now brings the roster from 85 to 82 players. They’ll need to make two additional transactions before 3:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday in order to become roster compliant ahead of the deadline.