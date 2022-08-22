ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs make three moves ahead Tuesday roster cuts deadline

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have made five roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts deadline. This is the second group of roster cuts and the last wave ahead of the final roster cutdown day on Aug. 30th.

The team has waived the following players:

  • CB Brandin Dandridge
  • S Nasir Greer
  • OL David Steinmetz

Dandridge was a local kid, who attended Blue Springs South High School in Blue Springs, Missouri as well as Missouri Western State University, where the team hosts its training camp. The former CFL star signed on a reserve/future deal this offseason.

Greer was an undrafted free agent signing out of Wake Forest following the 2022 NFL draft, while Steinmetz was a late addition to the offseason roster during Orlando Brown Jr.’s holdout.

This now brings the roster from 85 to 82 players. They’ll need to make two additional transactions before 3:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday in order to become roster compliant ahead of the deadline.

The Spun

Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs vs. Packers preseason Week 3: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 NFL preseason continues with a Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. While this game won’t have any impact on the team’s regular season standings, it’s the last opportunity to showcase for every player trying to make the Chiefs’ roster. Players on the roster bubble will get plenty of snaps to make their case this week. Even though Andy Reid says he’s undecided on playing Patrick Mahomes and the starters this week, we expect them to play very few snaps if at all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats

Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white  T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Seahawks Decide On Starting Quarterback For Preseason Finale

The Seattle Seahawks haven't named a starter for Week 1 of the regular season. Head coach Pete Carroll did, however, reveal who'll start the team's preseason finale. While on 710 ESPN this Wednesday, Carroll announced that Geno Smith will start Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. Carroll added that Drew Lock...
SEATTLE, WA
