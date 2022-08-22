Read full article on original website
U.S. retracts agriculture data after faulty release sends traders scrambling
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department retracted weekly commodities export data it had released earlier on Thursday after a technical misstep left traders scrambling and caused uncertainty in the futures markets. The government said in a statement a new system to publish the weekly export sales report...
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures hit 6-1/2-month low on slowing demand
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures fell to a 6-1/2-month low on Wednesday with demand for pork fading as the traditional U.S. grilling season nears its close. Cattle futures were mixed, with live cattle contracts sagging on weakness in the cash markets while feeder cattle contracts...
CBOT wheat extends rally as traders eye exports
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday, with hopes for a pick-up in exports supporting prices amid uncertainty about exports from the Black Sea region due to the Russia-Ukraine war. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled up 12-3/4 cents at $8.13-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures were 15-1/2 cents stronger at $8.94-1/2 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat gained 9-1/2 cents to $9.21-1/2 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday to show that export sales of wheat were in a range from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes in the week ended Aug. 18. A week earlier wheat export sales totaled 207,152 tonnes. * A group of South Korean flour mills bought around 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States for November shipment, European traders said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures firm from lowest since February, cattle futures mixed
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures on Thursday edged up from a 6-1/2-month low on a round of short-covering after posting losses in four of the previous five sessions, traders said. But the hog market remained under pressure from a seasonal slowdown in demand as the...
Hong Kong stocks end at over five-month low on China slowdown worries
SHANGHAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended at a more than five-month low on Wednesday, while mainland China stocks also fell sharply on persistent concerns over a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. ** The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 1.9% to 3,215.2, its the lowest closing level...
GRAINS-U.S. corn extends rally to seventh day; soybeans rise on output worries
MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday to trade near a two-month high, supported by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods could reduce yields. * Soybeans climbed on concerns over supplies from the...
GRAINS-U.S. corn firms for sixth session in a row; soy weak, wheat strong
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures steadied after hitting their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday, underpinned by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods limited how big the fall harvest will be, traders said. Wheat futures were strong, notching...
CBOT soybeans drop on technical setback
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Thursday on technical selling after rising to their highest in more than three weeks on Wednesday, traders said. * Although the most-active contract hit its highest since July 29 on Wednesday, it closed in negative territory, which traders viewed as a bearish signal. * But prices remained within recent ranges as traders monitored crop potential in the U.S. Midwest. * Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures settled down 25-34 cents at $14.31-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $15 lower at $414.30 a ton and CBOT December soyoil dipped 0.07 cent to 65.91 cents per lb. * The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour found that soybean pod counts in a 3-by-3-foot square in Illinois, the top soybean producing state, averaged 1,249.70. That was down from 2021 but above the three-year average. * Soybean pod counts in western Iowa were mixed. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Richard Chang)
UPDATE 1-Sugarcane crushing in Brazil's main growing area tumbles in early August
SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing fell 13.7% in the first half of August from a year earlier, bringing down sugar and ethanol production on the back of lower raw material availability, industry group Unica said on Wednesday. Crushing in Brazil's main cane belt totaled 38.62...
GRAINS-Corn set for weekly gain on U.S. crop concerns; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained on Friday, with the market climbing for seven of eight sessions and poised for a weekly gain as hot weather conditions continue to impact U.S. crop, raising concerns over world supplies. Soybeans rose, while wheat ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
U.S. wheat futures fall, snapping four-session winning streak
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday on a round of profit taking after rising in the four previous trading sessions. * Concerns that high prices for wheat were depressing demand on the export market added pressure to wheat. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 24-1/4 cents at $7.89 a bushel. * The contract dropped below its 10-day, 20-day and 30-day moving averages. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery dropped 28-1/2 cents to $8.64-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat futures were off 27-3/4 cents to $8.92 a bushel. * Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, is believed to have made no purchase of imported wheat in talks with trading houses on Wednesday. * The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 34,025 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries bought 118,881 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in regular tenders. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, wheat, corn fall as traders book profits
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybeans, wheat and corn futures fell on Thursday on a profit taking setback after rallying earlier in the week, traders said. "We are just running into a bit of technical resistance across the board," said Dan O'Bryan, a risk management specialist...
U.S. wheat futures end higher on spillover support
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures finished stronger on Friday on short covering and spillover support from other markets, traders said. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 16-1/4 cents at $8.05-1/4 a bushel. Last week, the most-active contract hit its lowest price since February. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery rose 16 cents to end at $8.82-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat futures were up 13-3/4 cents to $9.09-1/2 a bushel. * Rallies in CBOT corn and soybeans helped lift wheat futures, traders said. * Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is 98% complete at 18.8 million tonnes in spite of the war in the country's east and south, data from Ukraine's agriculture ministry showed. * On Monday, Statistics Canada is scheduled to release its first estimates of this year's Canadian crop production, based on a model. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Leslie Adler)
LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle weaken as grain prices climb
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures declined on Friday as a spike in crop prices signaled higher costs for livestock feed, brokers said. Grain and soybean futures rallied at the Chicago Board of Trade on concerns that unfavorable heat and dryness in the U.S. Midwest...
CBOT soybeans end higher on U.S. export demand, crop uncertainty
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Friday on export demand and uncertainty over the size of the upcoming U.S. harvest, analysts said. * Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures settled up 30 cents at $14.61-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $14.2 higher at $428.50 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil jumped 0.97 cent to 66.88 cents per lb. * After the close of trading, advisory service Pro Farmer projected that farmers would harvest a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 51.7 bushels per acre. * The USDA's most recent forecast, issued on Aug. 12, called for a soybean harvest of 4.531 billion bushels, with average yields seen at 51.9 bushels per acre. * Farmers said U.S. growing areas still need good weather before harvest to produce a large crop. * Exporters struck deals to sell 146,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown buyers, the USDA said. This week the agency also reported U.S. soy sales totalling 627,000 tonnes to China. (Reporting by Tom Polansek;)
India restricts wheat flour exports to bring down record prices
MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - India's cabinet on Thursday approved a policy to restrict wheat flour exports to calm prices in the local market, the government said in a statement. New Delhi banned wheat exports in mid-May as a scorching heatwave curtailed output and domestic prices hit a record high....
GRAINS-Corn resumes rally as U.S. crop tour results awaited
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures jumped on Friday on concerns about U.S. yields and as traders awaited final results from a major U.S. Midwest crop tour, analysts said. Farmers and commodity traders are closely watching the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour at...
CBOT Trends-Wheat and corn up 2-5 cents, soybeans up 10-20 cents
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 5 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures firm, following gains in...
Financial investors reduce net long position in Euronext wheat
PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - * Non-commercial market participants lowered their net long position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to Aug. 19, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed. * Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, cut their net long position to...
