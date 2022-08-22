Just off 53rd Street in Hyde Park, a five-foot tall fiberglass heart captures a sort of “new normal.” The piece, painted by Woodlawn-based artist Damon Reed, is wrapped in colorful images of hands typing, Zoom meeting screens, and faces eager to connect. Part of the nonprofit Love, Unity & Values (LUV) Institute’s year-long Parade of Hearts project, Reed’s is one of 12 hearts dotting South Side sites and sparking community conversation. The art installation series marks the Grand Boulevard-based nonprofit’s 10th year serving young men and women of color who have experienced trauma and aims to bring symbols of unity and healing to communities struggling in the midst of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, racial tensions, and ongoing violence.

