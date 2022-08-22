ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

Last Chance to Enter to Win a Rocket Ship Playhouse!

Don’t miss your chance to win a custom-built playhouse. The playhouse is in the shape of a rocket ship and is approximately 9′ tall by 6″ wide and was built by Northeast Tech – EAST students with lumber and paint provided by Pixley Lumber Company and Spectrum Paint.
CLAREMORE, OK
Remembering Sandra Whaley

Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Sandra Kay Whaley, age 67, of Claremore, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, surrounded by her family. Services will be held, Friday, August 19, 2022, at 11:00 am at Claremore Church of the Nazarene, officiated by Pastor J. Bret Metcalfe. On December 15, 1954,...
CLAREMORE, OK
