Last Chance to Enter to Win a Rocket Ship Playhouse!
Don’t miss your chance to win a custom-built playhouse. The playhouse is in the shape of a rocket ship and is approximately 9′ tall by 6″ wide and was built by Northeast Tech – EAST students with lumber and paint provided by Pixley Lumber Company and Spectrum Paint.
Remembering Sandra Whaley
Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Sandra Kay Whaley, age 67, of Claremore, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, surrounded by her family. Services will be held, Friday, August 19, 2022, at 11:00 am at Claremore Church of the Nazarene, officiated by Pastor J. Bret Metcalfe. On December 15, 1954,...
Jenks parents upset over school dress code
Jenks parents voiced concern on Facebook after they say the Jenks Public Schools' dress code changed before the school year started.
Claremore Garage Sales this Week
We’ve got a full weekend of treasure hunting, friends!
Man killed following multi-car crash on Highway 412, near Inola
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/25/22: The road has reopened following the crash. Three cars were involved in the collision. One man, 66-year-old Richard Bundrick — from Springdale, Ark. — was killed in the crash. Bundrick was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred, and...
