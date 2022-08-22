Read full article on original website
West Bryan Couple Jailed In Lieu Of More Than $1 Million Dollars In Bonds On Drug Charges
Bryan police executing a search warrant at a home off Highway 21 west of the sheriff’s office resulted in finding 50 pounds of marijuana, more than 12 pounds of cocaine, and one ounce of ecstasy. The arrest report also stated officers seized two vehicles and an undisclosed amount of...
Two Bryan Men Jailed On A Combined 20 Charges Includes Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity
Two Bryan men who have a combined nine visits to the Brazos County jail in the last 12 months are now being held on a combined 20 charges. 19 year old Adrian De’Shun Adams, who has been in jail since April…and 20 year old Frederick Parnell…who returned the week before last, are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and vehicle burglaries.
Motorcyclist Who Was Struck In College Station Two Weeks Ago Has Died
College Station police report a motorcyclist has died, two weeks after being struck by a pickup truck. CSPD identified the motorcyclist as 28 year old Brykeith Turner of Houston. CSPD previously reported the collision took place the night of August 16 at Texas and Southwest Parkway. The southbound motorcyclist was...
Brazos County Commissioners Approve Spending More Than $4 Million To Widen Greens Prairie Road Between Improved Sections In College Station
Six months ago, Brazos County commissioners were asked to widen the county’s portion of Greens Prairie Road between two improved areas in the city of College Station. During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners unanimously approved an interlocal agreement (ILA) where the county will spend $4.2 million dollars. County judge Duane...
City of College Station Update on WTAW
Tommy Shilling, Code Enforcement Supervisor, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about common code violations, parking, Aggie football game days, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, August 26, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Greens Prairie Road, the annexation law, the Northgate district, Post Oak Mall, Santa’s Wonderland, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Listen to “College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on The Infomaniacs”...
Destination Bryan Update on WTAW
Chris Ortegon visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Pints and Paws, downtown gameday shuttles for Texas A&M football games, upcoming events, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Listen to “Destination Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Brazos County Commissioners Set A Proposed FY 23 Property Tax Rate On A 3-2 Vote
A split Brazos County commission decided on a proposed property tax rate reduction of one cent in next year’s budget. County judge Duane Peters, who was part of the three to two majority, stated more money was needed to address projects that have been delayed due the pandemic. Commissioners...
College Station ISD School Board Approves New Internship Program With Texas A&M’s Hotel And Conference Center
21 students at College Station ISD’s College View High School have started a new program at the Texas A&M hotel and conference center. Before the CSISD school board at this month’s meeting unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU), secondary education director Tiffany Parkerson previewed the new internship program.
Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Economic Outlook Briefing
The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce hosted its annual economic outlook briefing on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Speakers were CD-10 congressman Michael McCaul of Austin, CD-17 congressman Pete Sessions of Waco, and the president of the Brazos Valley economic development corporation Matt Prochaska. Click below to hear the remarks of...
Grand Opening Of Texas A&M’s Second Student Recreation Center In 20 Months
For the second time in 20 months, Texas A&M opens a new student recreation center. Friday was the grand opening of the $35 million dollar Southside center, located near the A&M golf course. When the A&M system board of regents approved construction of the center, the 63,000 square-foot facility was...
Texas A&M And System Officials Formally Announce The Addition Of 23 Luxury Suites At Kyle Field
Texas A&M and system officials on Friday made the formal announcement of adding 23 luxury suites at the south end of Kyle Field. This is part of A&M athletics $235 million dollar expansion and renovation package that was approved by the board of regents earlier this year. Speakers included head...
College Station’s Collins Out For Entire Senior Season
College Station High School star running back Marquise Collins says he will miss the entire 2022 season due to injury. The Duke commit was one of the most productive runners in the state last year, rushing for over 2,826 yards and 39 touchdowns while leading the Cougars to the 5A Division I title game, where they fell to Katy Paetow, 27-24 in overtime.
Texas A&M Soccer Rolls to 6-0 Triumph over Sam Houston
Story by Madeline Osborn, Texas A&M Athletics Communications. BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies continued their shutout streak after defeating the Sam Houston Bearkats, 6-0, on Ellis Field. The clean sheet marks the first time since 2018 the Aggies started the season with three consecutive shutouts. Texas...
Fisher Still Mum on Who Aggie Starting Quarterback Will Be
Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media Wednesday at Kyle Field to give a final update on fall camp. When asked who the Aggies’ starting quarterback will be for September 3rd’s season opener against Sam Houston State, Fisher said he hadn’t made a decision yet, but added that he and the coaching staff have a pretty good idea of what’s going on.
Aggie Volleyball Tops Hawai’i in Five-Set Thriller to Open Season
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Aggie volleyball team (1-0) opened the 2022 Texas A&M Invitational with a 3-2 win over Hawai’i (0-1) Friday afternoon. The victory marked the fourth time in five seasons that the Aggies have opened their season with a win. The newcomers led the way,...
