ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtaw.com

Brazos County Commissioners Approve Spending More Than $4 Million To Widen Greens Prairie Road Between Improved Sections In College Station

Six months ago, Brazos County commissioners were asked to widen the county’s portion of Greens Prairie Road between two improved areas in the city of College Station. During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners unanimously approved an interlocal agreement (ILA) where the county will spend $4.2 million dollars. County judge Duane...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
College Station, TX
Crime & Safety
wtaw.com

City of College Station Update on WTAW

Tommy Shilling, Code Enforcement Supervisor, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about common code violations, parking, Aggie football game days, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, August 26, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Greens Prairie Road, the annexation law, the Northgate district, Post Oak Mall, Santa’s Wonderland, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Listen to “College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on The Infomaniacs”...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Destination Bryan Update on WTAW

Chris Ortegon visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Pints and Paws, downtown gameday shuttles for Texas A&M football games, upcoming events, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Listen to “Destination Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution#Money Laundering#Police#Prostitute#Cspd
wtaw.com

College Station ISD School Board Approves New Internship Program With Texas A&M’s Hotel And Conference Center

21 students at College Station ISD’s College View High School have started a new program at the Texas A&M hotel and conference center. Before the CSISD school board at this month’s meeting unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU), secondary education director Tiffany Parkerson previewed the new internship program.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Economic Outlook Briefing

The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce hosted its annual economic outlook briefing on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Speakers were CD-10 congressman Michael McCaul of Austin, CD-17 congressman Pete Sessions of Waco, and the president of the Brazos Valley economic development corporation Matt Prochaska. Click below to hear the remarks of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
wtaw.com

College Station’s Collins Out For Entire Senior Season

College Station High School star running back Marquise Collins says he will miss the entire 2022 season due to injury. The Duke commit was one of the most productive runners in the state last year, rushing for over 2,826 yards and 39 touchdowns while leading the Cougars to the 5A Division I title game, where they fell to Katy Paetow, 27-24 in overtime.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Soccer Rolls to 6-0 Triumph over Sam Houston

Story by Madeline Osborn, Texas A&M Athletics Communications. BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies continued their shutout streak after defeating the Sam Houston Bearkats, 6-0, on Ellis Field. The clean sheet marks the first time since 2018 the Aggies started the season with three consecutive shutouts. Texas...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Fisher Still Mum on Who Aggie Starting Quarterback Will Be

Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media Wednesday at Kyle Field to give a final update on fall camp. When asked who the Aggies’ starting quarterback will be for September 3rd’s season opener against Sam Houston State, Fisher said he hadn’t made a decision yet, but added that he and the coaching staff have a pretty good idea of what’s going on.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy