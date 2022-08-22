Read full article on original website
Smash Magazine Presents Drab Majesty at Backstage Bar & Billiards
Smash Magazine Presents Drab Majesty at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Doors open at 7 p.m. Alternative neo-goth project Drab Majesty is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Backstage Bar & Billiards (601 E. Fremont St.) in Las Vegas. Presented by Smash Magazine, Drab Majesty will perform Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, alongside special guest SRSQ. Tickets start at $25 plus applicable fees and are on sale now. Tickets are available for purchase at www.smashmagazine.com or www.eventbrite.com. Guests must be 21 years or older and doors are at 7 p.m.
Dreamy Electro-Pop Duo Phantogram to Grace The Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Stage, Nov. 2
American electronic pop duo Phantogram will be bringing their dreamy, experimental sound to the Brooklyn Bowl stage for an electrifying performance on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Lauded as an experimental and alternative band and one that’s never been married to a particular genre, Phantogram – comprised of lifelong friends Josh Carter and Sarah Barthel – has continued to change the zeitgeist for almost a decade by consistently challenging it with their signature blend of hard-hitting beats, guitar driven dark psychedelia and electronic pop. Since the arrival of 2010’s debut release, ”Eyelid Movies,” the duo has amassed over a billion streams; achieved one platinum-certified single and two gold-certified singles; collaborated with legends such as Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, The Flaming Lips and Miley Cyrus; partnered with Big Boi of Outkast to form supergroup Big Grams; headlined sold out shows worldwide; become a festival staple and toured with artists including Arcade Fire, The xx, Muse, M83, alt-J and much more.
Googoosh Returns To The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas For An Encore Performance, Dec. 25
OGOOSH RETURNS TO THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS FOR AN ENCORE PERFORMANCE, DEC. 25. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas continues to bring world-class international talent to The Chelsea stage with Iranian superstar Googoosh. Her return to The Chelsea stage on Sunday, Dec. 25 marks exactly one year since her massively successful performance in the venue.
The Neon Museum announces next Beyond the Neon Boneyard virtual event about Charles Barnard, creator of iconic Las Vegas signs, Sept. 22 at noon
The Neon Museum announces next Beyond the Neon Boneyard virtual event about Charles Barnard, creator of iconic Las Vegas signs, Sept. 22 at noon. The Neon Museum announced its next Beyond the Neon Boneyard series entitled “Illuminating the Las Vegas Skyline: Charles Barnard” will be held online on Thursday, Sept. 22 at noon.
Great End Of Summer BBQ Celebration
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Summer is winding down….and what better way to say so long to the season than BBQ. And that’s what they’re doing at the Wynn where The Great End of Summer BBQ celebration is set to take place. Kendall Tenney joins executive chef of Wynn Las Vegas, Kelly Bianchi to tell us more about this […]
Signing Gaffe Confirms Second Randy’s Donuts Vegas Location as Debut Store Continues to Sell Out Daily
A signing gaffe has revealed the upcoming location earlier than originally planned
It’s been 20 years since First Friday began transforming Downtown Las Vegas
The Arts District didn’t exist 20 years ago. Back then, the Downtown Las Vegas neighborhood that now hosts First Friday was a wide-scattered archipelago of galleries and cafés, not the densely packed concentration of galleries and bars we know today. In the late 1990s, you could walk a...
The Underground Speakeasy At The Mob Museum Features Live Music, Limited-Edition Cocktails In September
L to R: The Fitting Room; Clover Club Cocktail at The Underground Speakeasy. (Photo courtesy of The Mob Museum) THE UNDERGROUND SPEAKEASY AT THE MOB MUSEUM FEATURES LIVE. MUSIC, LIMITED-EDITION COCKTAILS AND MORE IN SEPTEMBER. This September, The Underground speakeasy and distillery inside The Mob Museum, the National Museum of...
"The Strip Isn't Actually In Las Vegas": People Are Sharing What Hollywood Always Gets Wrong About These Major Cities
"A lot of people go to Paris the same way they might go to Disneyland — they're expecting a curated vacation experience. It's easy to treat it as an open museum. But Paris is a city, and millions of people live and work there."
Tora Katsu and Curry to Open on Spring Mountain Rd
The new local brand will serve Japanese cuisine next to Gäbi Coffee and Bakery
Greek Festival and New Vegas Dining Experiences
OCEAN PRIME LAS VEGAS SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN SPRING 2023: Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) is investing. nearly $20 million to open the first Ocean Prime in Las Vegas, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. The flagship venue on the corner of the Strip and Harmon Avenue will be the 18th location nationwide. With five restaurant openings in 2021 and 2022, CMR is looking forward to five to seven additional locations to come in 2023. Ocean Prime is scheduled to open in Spring 2023. The restaurant will be over 14,500 square feet with a nearly 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace, and will include more than 400 seats, two bars, and three private dining rooms. This premier location, four stories above the Strip, will offer grand views from the entire restaurant and outdoor patio lounge. The restaurant design is inspired by the meeting of land and sea, from the lounge with soft waves elements, hues of the ocean and lighter tones to the main dining room with earthy hues intermixed with deep dark blue shades of water. The outdoor patio and lounge area will be designed for guests to take in the views of the Strip while evoking the feeling of being at a resort by the sea. 63, a multi-level retail and hospitality complex, is being developed by Las Vegas-based Brett Torino, owner of Torino Companies, and New York developer Flag Luxury Group’s Dayssi and Paul Kanavos. 63 will debut in this fall with the second phase opening in early 2023.
You could win a fantastic Palms Casino Resort prize package
Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News at 7am, 9am and 10am on Thursday, August 25 for your chance to win the Grand Prize which includes two nights in a Fantasy Grand Suite at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, VIP check in at the resort, $500 food and beverage credit at the resort, and VIP admission for two to Ghostbar Ultra Lounge. Message and data rates apply. Two additional winners will also receive a separate prize package. Full details in the official rules below. Good luck!
How to Spend the Perfect One Day in Vegas
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. So you’ve got one day in Vegas, and you want to know the best way to spend it....
After four decades, Las Vegas’ Great Buns Bakery keeps locals coming back
A wildly successful business supplying Las Vegas casinos and restaurants with all their fresh-baked goodies doesn’t need to also operate a retail store and sell those breads, rolls, pastries, pies, bagels and more to regular folks like you and me. But Great Buns Bakery has been doing it for decades and can’t stop, because we keep coming back for more—and because they like to see us.
This Very, Very Fancy Las Vegas Dinner Will Cost You $10,000
While there is hardly a shortage of ultra-luxe experiences for Las Vegas’s most coveted high-rollers, a new dining series hosted by the Wynn Las Vegas casino sets a price tag orders of magnitude higher than the typical wine-and-truffle prix fixe menu. Wynn is partnering with Domain H. William Harlan — the Napa Valley wine magnate behind the wineries of Harlan Estate, Bond, and Promontory — for an ultra-exclusive wine dinner series.
Former workers bid farewell to Henderson casino set to be demolished
Former workers bid farewell to Henderson casino set to be demolished. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Former employees of a Henderson casino reunited one last...
Where To Buy Halloween Décor In Las Vegas
Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and if you’re a shopper or lover of the spooktacular holiday now is the time to start shopping. October 31 is exactly 69 days away which may seem like a long time but it really isn’t. We all know those people who wait until the month of the holiday to start getting into the swing of things but who’s to say you can’t start sooner? And most Las Vegans know that if you don’t get something when you see it it, you most likely won’t see it ever again.
PHOTOS: Morning storm moving over Henderson creates beautiful sunrise
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Mother nature put on quite the show Wednesday morning. Check out this incredible video from Sky 3 this morning as a storm moved through Henderson with the sun rising behind it. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Drone light show lights up Las Vegas sky. Some...
Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada Hosting ‘Cereal Drive’ at Aviators Game August 25th
Las Vegas – (Aug. 17, 2022) – Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada will host a cereal drive at the Las Vegas Aviators vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys baseball game on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark® to benefit those in the community experiencing food insecurity.
Watching for storms today, with drier changes on the horizon
LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — Clouds and sunshine this Thursday with plenty of leftover humidity stuck in southern Nevada. And there’s enough instability to fire off thunderstorms across the desert again by the afternoon into tonight, so watch the skies if you’re going to be outdoors. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW has drier southwest breezes […]
