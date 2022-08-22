Police in Fairfax and Prince William counties are investigating two disturbing incidents involving strangers and children over the past few days. The latest happened this evening in the 5000 block of Caryn Court in the Alexandria area. Fairfax County police said a man approached a group of kids, displayed a knife and grabbed a child by hand. The child broke free and the man ran, police said on Twitter at 6:27 p.m. Officers found a suspect nearby and he was arrested. The child was not physically injured. No other details have been released.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO