Northern Virginia officials discuss affordable housing, transportation and education during regional chamber forum
Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Virginia leaders want to make strides in affordable housing across the region. Housing was among the many topics touched on by top elected officials Thursday at the seventh annual Northern Virginia Regional Elected Leaders Summit at George Mason University in Arlington. The event...
Regional leaders press for more effort on affordable housing, transit, education
Northern Virginia needs to build more affordable housing, promote teleworking, support the Metrorail system (despite its ongoing woes) and ensure better education funding, top officials from five area jurisdictions said Aug. 25 at the seventh annual Northern Virginia Elected Leaders Summit. The panelists, all Democrats, touted provision of affordable housing...
Arlington school system ramps up hotline as start of school approaches
Acknowledging that the personal touch sometimes trumps high tech, Arlington school officials are encouraging parents to pick up the phone and reach out if they have questions that they can’t get answered. The Arlington Public Schools’ family-information line is operational at (703) 228-8000 as the start to school approaches....
InFive: Funeral for Kyle Honore, transportation plans and warm temps today
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Funeral services for 2022 Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore will be held Sept. 1 at Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge. Honore died after being struck by a train earlier this month outside Wingate College in North Carolina. 4. Stafford...
Letter: Arlington board seems to be restricting, not expanding, input on Missing Middle
Editor: On Aug. 11, the Arlington County government announced that the County Board would be hosting “community conversations” on Missing Middle housing. By Aug. 14, all conversations in English were filled. That this happened during the height of August vacations clearly suggests a HUGE demand for meaningful dialogue...
Transportation authority weighs $75 billion in Northern Virginia projects
The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is looking for feedback from the public on its long-range TransAction plan, which is supposed to guide the region’s transportation project priorities through 2045. Featuring an estimated $75.7 billion in potential projects, TransAction is different from the NVTA’s six-year program, serving instead as a...
Fairfax sees modest increase in employment in most recent data
Total employment in Fairfax County expanded from the first quarter of 2021 to the same period in 2022, but only at about 40 percent of the national rate of growth, according to new federal data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Aug. 24 that it counted 608,100 jobs in Fairfax...
Arlington Chamber CEO tapped for statewide leadership post
Arlington Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Kate Bates has been tapped as chair of the Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (VACCE) for 2022-23. “Our industry is one that thrives on collaboration, and I can’t think of a more supportive community than VACCE,” Bates said in a statement. “In addition to providing forward-looking educational content, VACCE connects chamber professionals throughout the commonwealth with a network of people in their role in various communities who they can share ideas with.”
Making Up for Lost Time: Improving Kids’ Lives Post COVID
The Children’s Therapy Center (CTC) is not here to advocate limits–the company stretches across the Northeast coast, serves kids from birth to 21 years old, and helps with anything from picky eating to ADHD. The Gainesville center offers physical, occupational, speech, and feeding therapy, and is here to tackle what our children are dealing with as they emerge from the throes of COVID 19.
Letters: Facts matter as Arlington debates housing policy
Editor: I share Ann Ulmschneider’s distaste for a developer’s assault on the historic Febrey-Lothrop-Rouse estate [“Change in Housing Policy Will Benefit Many Groups,” Letters Aug. 11]. Many people urged the county government to purchase this valuable site, both to preserve its historic assets and to control...
Perchfest planned in September in Tysons
Capital One Center has planned a weekend of events to celebrate the first anniversary of The Perch – a 2.5-acre gathering place 11 stories high next to Capital One’s headquarters in Tysons. The bi-annual Perchfest will be held Sept. 16-18. It is free and open to the public...
Police investigate attempted child abduction in Alexandria, incident at Gainesville bus stop
Police in Fairfax and Prince William counties are investigating two disturbing incidents involving strangers and children over the past few days. The latest happened this evening in the 5000 block of Caryn Court in the Alexandria area. Fairfax County police said a man approached a group of kids, displayed a knife and grabbed a child by hand. The child broke free and the man ran, police said on Twitter at 6:27 p.m. Officers found a suspect nearby and he was arrested. The child was not physically injured. No other details have been released.
UPDATED: Stafford man charged in fatal crash near Montclair
A Stafford County man has been charged in connection with a July 21 crash near Montclair that killed a 76-year-old Dumfries man and left his passenger seriously injured. The wreck happened about 8:30 a.m. at the intersection with Country Club Drive when the driver of a 2018 Ford F-150, traveling north on Dumfries Road, disregarded the red traffic light, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Potomac graduate Tommy Thigpen's rapport with Amare Campbell helps North Carolina land Unity Reed standout
Tommy Thigpen knows something about playing linebacker for a Prince William County high school as well as at North Carolina. That background helped the Tar Heels secure a commitment Wednesday night from Unity Reed senior Amare Campbell. Campbell made the announcement at Unity Reed. Campbell chose the Tar Heels over...
Brother, sister win state titles on same day
For George Rizzo and his younger sister, Lanny Rizzo, they recently shared in the ultimate high-school accomplishment. On the same day and just a few miles apart in the Richmond vicinity, the former Oakton siblings were members of different Highland School teams of Warrenton that won Division II private-school state-tournament championship games.
Seven adults, seven children displaced after Dale City house fire
Fourteen people were displaced after a fire early Thursday morning in Dale City. Fire crews were called to the 13000 block of Langstone Drive at 1:07 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire and smoke emitting from the rear of a home. The fire was discovered by one of the occupants who alerted the others, said Prince William Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
Man charged with killing mother of his child in Stafford County
A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder in the Tuesday afternoon shooting death of the mother of his child in Stafford County. At 1:49 p.m. deputies were called to a shooting on Crescent Valley Drive in southern Stafford where they found the victim, Aliyah Henderson, 19, with a gunshot wound, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Power lines cut by helicopter trimming trees
Over 80 residents lost power Thursday morning after a helicopter contracted by an Atlanta-based freight railroad company accidentally cut power lines along Brandy Road in Culpeper. Dave Willett, an employee of a business in the vicinity of the incident, shot video of the helicopter - outfitted with a long piece...
Local airports getting passengers back, but not yet fully rebounded
Northern Virginia’s two major airports have made up significant ground but still have a way to go before reaching pre-COVID passenger totals, according to new data. The combined passenger count of 20.8 million for the first six months of the year is down about 11 percent from the same period in 2019, according to data reported by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority on Aug. 22 and analyzed by the Sun Gazette.
State police searching for gunman after driver shot at on I-495
State police are looking for the gunman who fired on another driver along Interstate 495 in Fairfax County early Thursday. The victim called police about 4:50 a.m., saying his vehicle was shot at as he and another driver were traveling north on I-495 approaching Exit 52B at Little River Turnpike.
