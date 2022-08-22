ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blueface's girlfriend Chrisean Rock is arrested after punching him at bar in Arizona... weeks after ugly physical altercation between the couple in Hollywood

By Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

Rapper Blueface's girlfriend Chrisean Rock was arrested after punching him in the face at a bar in Arizona just weeks after the couple were seen involved in an ugly physical altercation in Hollywood.

The 22-year-old musical artist is in police custody after punching her 25-year-old rapper boyfriend in the face twice at Whiskey Row in Scottsdale on Sunday night.

Blueface - born Johnathan Jamall Porter - did not react to being hit as she was eventually escorted out by security.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209lBu_0hR2h7Cd00
Messy: Rapper Blueface's girlfriend Chrisean Rock was arrested after punching him in the face at a bar in Arizona just weeks after the couple were seen involved in an ugly physical altercation in Hollywood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCgHw_0hR2h7Cd00
Ouch: The 22-year-old musical artist is in police custody after punching her 25-year-old rapper boyfriend in the face twice at Whiskey Row in Scottsdale on Sunday night, the couple are seen together

She then was pinned to the ground by Scottsdale PD and put in handcuffs before being taken into custody.

Blueface responded to the arrest on social media as he took to his Instagram Story to share a series of videos including one where he shouted: 'Free Rock!'

He seemed in good spirits despite the ugly incident as he could be heard laughing throughout the posts and even said: 'She hit me with a banger. I was like "oooh!"'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lLGi2_0hR2h7Cd00
Blueface - born Johnathan Jamall Porter - did not react to being hit as she was eventually escorted out by security
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yz5yb_0hR2h7Cd00
She then was pinned to the ground by Scottsdale PD and put in handcuffs before being taken into custody

He also went on to say: 'We don't ever make the same mistake twice. You feel me. She hit me this time.'

The Thotiana hitmaker appeared to be referring to an ugly incident earlier this month in which he and Chrisean were filmed getting into a physical altercation in Hollywood.

Chrisean appeared to be the initial aggressor as she followed him down the street before grabbing his shirt and yanking him backward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21XZa8_0hR2h7Cd00
Blueface responded to the arrest on social media as he took to his Instagram Story to share a series of videos including one where he shouted: 'Free Rock!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Es9zL_0hR2h7Cd00
He seemed in good spirits despite the ugly incident as he could be heard laughing throughout the posts and even said: 'She hit me with a banger. I was like "oooh!"'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCK94_0hR2h7Cd00
The Thotiana hitmaker appeared to be referring to an ugly incident earlier this month in which he and Chrisean were filmed getting into a physical altercation in Hollywood as he said: 'We don't ever make the same mistake twice. You feel me. She hit me this time'

She went on to push Blueface while continuing to grab his shirt before smacking him in the face.

Blueface then hit her in the head which knocked her to the ground and proceeded to rip the blinged out necklace off of her neck.

It didn't end there as she dragged him by the shirt around the corner of a building when both of them proceeded to strike each other several times in the head and body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aatt8_0hR2h7Cd00
Chrisean appeared to be the initial aggressor as she followed him down the street before grabbing his shirt and yanking him backward, she is seen in an Instagram post posted on Friday

Los Angeles Police did not witness the fight but did launch an investigation after the video made its rounds on the internet.

Blueface and Chrisean have been on/off since 2020.

The rapper is scheduled to fight in a boxing ring against Iggy Azalea's ex and former NBA star Nick 'Swaggy P' Young.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eK3YI_0hR2h7Cd00
The rapper is scheduled to fight in a boxing ring against Iggy Azalea's ex and former NBA star Nick 'Swaggy P' Young

