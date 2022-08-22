Are you craving a salad? Today, I’m sharing my favorite baby spinach salad with fresh strawberries and walnuts. Once you try this salad, I bet you want to make it again. It’s perfect for a small get together or a party. The combination of spinach, strawberries and walnuts definitely bring a delicious and rich flavor to this salad. And the sweet & sour taste from this salad dressing is so good & perfect for this recipe. If you are a vegan or a vegetarian and looking for a salad recipe this is for you!

