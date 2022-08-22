Read full article on original website
Related
Allrecipes.com
8 5-Ingredient Breakfast Sandwiches
Mornings are a sacred time. It's the first opportunity that you get to set the mood for the rest of your day. I am my best self when I am adhering to a productive, regular A.M. ritual. You know, all the good stuff. Making your bed, brewing a fresh pot of coffee, tidying up the kitchen, maybe getting in a quick meditation or writing a few things down in a journal–a few basic exercises to warm up your mind and body for a successful day.
Spinach salad with strawberries and walnuts
Are you craving a salad? Today, I’m sharing my favorite baby spinach salad with fresh strawberries and walnuts. Once you try this salad, I bet you want to make it again. It’s perfect for a small get together or a party. The combination of spinach, strawberries and walnuts definitely bring a delicious and rich flavor to this salad. And the sweet & sour taste from this salad dressing is so good & perfect for this recipe. If you are a vegan or a vegetarian and looking for a salad recipe this is for you!
Allrecipes.com
Coffee Cake Breakfast Milkshake
If smoothies have gotten a little green for your taste, you've come to the right place. Contrary to what your neighborhood juice bar might be advertising, it's possible to make a protein-packed, good-for-you breakfast smoothie without a kale stem or acai berry in sight. In fact, we're calling this version a breakfast milkshake, because it tastes far more like a treat than any smoothie we're used to.
Comments / 0