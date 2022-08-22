Ogden Museum of Southern Art, dedicated to broadening the knowledge, understanding, interpretation and appreciation of the visual arts and culture of the American South, will hold its annual O What a Night! Gala honoring iconic local artist George Dunbar on October 15, 2022, with a Patron Party and auction preview on October 13 at the home of Walton and Jeffrey Goldring. Co-Chairs Penny Francis and Jason Waguespack invite you to join them at the O What a Night! Gala, which sells out every year and plays host to affluent and influential patrons from New Orleans and across the country. This evening is not only an experiential celebration of the very best in Southern art, music and food, but is also the Museum’s top fundraising event. Your contribution to the O What a Night! Gala 2022 will provide critical funds for our award-winning educational programs and our dynamic exhibitions of Southern painting, photography, sculpture and much more.

