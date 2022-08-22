Read full article on original website
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationCar News | Celebrity NewsNew Orleans, LA
neworleanslocal.com
O What a Night! Gala 2022
Ogden Museum of Southern Art, dedicated to broadening the knowledge, understanding, interpretation and appreciation of the visual arts and culture of the American South, will hold its annual O What a Night! Gala honoring iconic local artist George Dunbar on October 15, 2022, with a Patron Party and auction preview on October 13 at the home of Walton and Jeffrey Goldring. Co-Chairs Penny Francis and Jason Waguespack invite you to join them at the O What a Night! Gala, which sells out every year and plays host to affluent and influential patrons from New Orleans and across the country. This evening is not only an experiential celebration of the very best in Southern art, music and food, but is also the Museum’s top fundraising event. Your contribution to the O What a Night! Gala 2022 will provide critical funds for our award-winning educational programs and our dynamic exhibitions of Southern painting, photography, sculpture and much more.
neworleanslocal.com
The Queens’ Supper 2022
The Queens’ Supper unites the community behind the American Cancer Society’s efforts to save lives from cancer. Here’s what you can expect: Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022Time: 6:30 – 10:00 pm.Location: New Orleans Board of TradeThe evening will be hosted by Debbie With A D & Laveau Contraire as we honor 16 contest honorees at their fundraising finale as they debut their first drag performance.The evening will also feature fierce performances from Ivy Dripp, Lexis Redd D’Ville & London Manchester.Enjoy brunch-inspired cuisine, cocktails and a party with a purpose!Event ContactTo learn more about The Queens’ Supper or for other information, call us any time toll free at 1-800-227-2345. You can also contact your local American Cancer Society office using the contact information provided below. Henry [email protected]: Cancer is a Drag New Orleans – #SLWTQY PO Box 83930 Baton Rouge, LA 70884.
myneworleans.com
Westbank Heritage Festival Announces Lineup
WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival is set to deliver a soulful Labor Day experience, September 4-5, 2022, with powerful musical performances that will resonate with all generations. Hip hop soul singer Musiq Soulchild, saxophonist Gerald Albright, Keith Frank, and Tucka “King of Swing” will headline the event taking place at the Alario Center (Segnette Field), 2000 Segnette Blvd in Westwego, La. Festival gates will open at 12 p.m. daily. The event is free of charge with paid parking at the Alario Center.
NOLA.com
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses
The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
NOLA.com
Midsummer Mardi Gras parade to start 30 minutes earlier, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday
The Midsummer Mardi Gras parade 2022, a foot procession and party presented by the Krewe of O.A.K. (Outrageous and Kinky) on Saturday, will begin 30 minutes earlier than previously announced, according to parade organizers. The annual event, was scheduled to start at 8 p.m., but will begin marching at 7:30 pm. No reason was given for the change.
NOLA.com
Italian POWs were sent to New Orleans in World War II, and love bloomed. This writer has the story.
Like so many things in New Orleans, the story behind local writer Elisa Speranza’s debut novel, "The Italian Prisoner," (Burgundy Bend Press) begins with a party and food. While attending an event in 2003, Speranza, then a new transplant to the city, was chatting with local chef Joe Faroldi about their mutual Italian American roots when Faroldi shared the unusual meeting of his father and mother during World War II: He was an Italian prisoner of war in Jackson Barracks in the Lower 9th Ward, and she was a local Sicilian American girl living with her family in the French Quarter.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Brad Pitt's Hollywood touch was no match for New Orleans' harsh conditions
Actor Brad Pitt set out to make it right. Instead he made it wrong. Seventeen years have piled on since Hurricane Katrina, so it’s easy to forget how some of America’s biggest names reached out to help a wounded New Orleans. They showered the city with benefits and big ideas, and in many cases, they left behind a lasting legacy.
14 Reasons Why: Petition filed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
This came after several complaints from New Orleanians about the mayor's travels, court appearances in support of juvenile offenders and continued sanitation and public safety issues.
myneworleans.com
7 Best Lunch Spots in New Orleans
Looking to grab a quick bite with friends or colleagues? Need a weekend nosh spot? This week, the editor’s share their favorite restaurants for lunch around town. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
wgno.com
New Orleans’ Very Own Remarkable Woman Winner: Meet Dr. Patrice Sentino
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Hope, health, and healing–these three words are what Dr. Patrice Sentino lives by. “I was inspired by the word ‘hope’ because I believe everyone has the ability to make it. There is hope in every situation,” Dr. Sentino told WGNO’s Peyton Locicero-Trist. “No one has to be left out, no one has to be lost because there is hope. There is restoration.”
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?
I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
gueydantoday.com
Billy wouldn’t leave his gold
Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a return
Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.
KTBS
Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 disturbances
NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Thursday morning were tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, with one expected to move into the Caribbean. It is too early to tell if they could eventually reach the continental U.S. The next available name is Danielle if either strengthens into at least a...
Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?
Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: New Orleans council members push to rectify millions in unpaid judgments
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s a new push to pay hundreds of victims who are owed millions of dollars by the City of New Orleans. A series of FOX 8 investigations show that New Orleans owes more than $36 million in nearly 500 separate cases. The oldest case dates back to 1996.
sneakernews.com
Nike Celebrates The Vibrant Energy Of New Orleans With Upcoming Air Force 1
Home of Mardi Gras, New Orleans — or “Nola,” as it’s commonly referred — is a place of extravagance, and Nike is tapping into that very energy for their latest pair of Air Force 1s. Joined by a Houston-inspired colorway, the Air Force 1 “Nola”...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Wednesay Tropical Update: Keeping an eye on 2 key spots | New Orleans News
Wednesay Tropical Update: Keeping an eye on 2 key spots. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Wednesday’s tropical update shows 2 areas to watch – one...
NOLA.com
In New Orleans' fourth homicide of the day, woman killed on Chef Menteur Highway
Police were trying Wednesday night to determine who killed a woman in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, near Venetian Isles, in New Orleans' fourth homicide of the day. Officers were initially called to a report of shots fired in the 4600 block of Nottingham Drive at 6:42 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department said.
fox8live.com
New Orleans’ Salvation Army says assistance funds depleted, imperiling services
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans said this week that it has depleted its assistance funds, imperiling those who rely upon its resources for utility, food and rental housing assistance. New Orleans resident Patricia Joseph said she has been getting help from the non-profit for...
