A New Mexican Restaurant Has Opened in Providence

A new Mexican restaurant has opened in Providence. La Piñata, which also has a location on Main Street in Warren, has arrived at 1455 Westminster Street in the city. The restaurant documented getting its new location ready on Facebook, writing on August 3, “Hola Federal Hill-Armory — we are almost ready, amigos!”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Q97.9

Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall

There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England. Any time Jimmy brings his tours to...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State. According to a source, Don Patron is planning to...
Turnto10.com

North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
94.3 The Point

Flight from Newark, NJ makes emergency landing in Boston

A Lufthansa flight from Newark headed to Frankfurt, Germany was diverted to Boston Monday night due to smoke in the cockpit. Flight #403 left Newark around 8:50 p.m. Monday night and turned around over the Atlantic Ocean between Maine and Nova Scotia, according to FlightAware.com. The Boeing 747-8 with 326 on board landed at Boston’s Logan Airport around 10:50 p.m.
NEWARK, NJ
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Five Amazon closures don't affect construction at Greendale Mall, site to open in 2023

WORCESTER – Where Greendale Mall used to be, the excavators’ reverse beeping and heavy whir fills the air around Neponset Street as work on an Amazon distribution center continues, even among upcoming five closures across Eastern Massachusetts.  Amazon spokeswoman Caitlin McLaughlin confirmed that the Worcester site will open as scheduled, although she did not specify when. ...
WORCESTER, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Lowell teen shot outside Mall at Rockingham Park

SALEM, N.H. - A teenager was shot outside the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, New Hampshire on Monday evening, police said.Officers responded to the mall parking lot at about 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired and people fleeing the scene. Salem police said they were notified about 10 minutes later that a 19-year-old walked into a nearby urgent care with gunshot wounds.The victim is from Lowell and he was being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.Investigators do not believe this was a random shooting and say there's no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 603-893-1911.
SALEM, NH
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
ABC6.com

East Providence residents feel the brunt of Tuesday flooding

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Tuesday storms left numerous streets in East Providence flooded. East Providence police said in a post they have received “many reports” of vehicles stuck on numerous flooded streets. The police chief said that his department received more than 100 calls for service...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
northeastern.edu

Master of Science in Information Systems — Bridge

Information systems professionals are the knowledge link between business users and technologists. They operate with an understanding of the complexities of engineering, IT management, and business. This integrated, sociotechnical skill set is ideal for students and professionals of all backgrounds who are interested in pivoting to an engineering career. Northeastern...
