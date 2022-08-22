Read full article on original website
Mrs. Mary Louise Chatman
Mrs. Mary Louise Chatman, 84, died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 A. M. at Farmers Chapel C. M. E. Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Farmers Chapel C. M. E. Church.
Larry Dale White
Larry Dale White, age 69, resident of Lakeland, Tennessee and husband of Bonnie Knott White, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, August 16, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Memorial Services for Mr. White will be at 2 P.M. Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at...
Community pays respects to Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — The City of Huntingdon honored a respected member of their community. Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley died on Saturday. Family, friends and colleagues came to pay their respects and highlight the impact Kelley made in West Tennessee. “Dale was the embodiment of that motto, serving others needs...
James Thomas “JT” Hall
Mr. James Thomas “J T” Hall, 88, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his residence in Brownsville. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:00 P. M. at Rawls Funeral Home in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Rawls Funeral Home.
UPDATE: 1 inmate found, 2nd still on the run, US Marshals say
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — US Marshals have released video surveillance showing Aurelius Crayton after he escaped on Wednesday. Marshals say a second image shows Crayton in a red shirt that could be over his white shirt. They say that Clayton could be in the Jackson area. UPDATE:. CHESTER COUNTY,...
Redbone’s celebrates 16 years of service
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson restaurant threw a party and invited their customers!. Redbone’s Restaurant in Jackson is celebrating another year in business, and held a Sweet 16 party Tuesday evening, celebrating 16 years serving their customers. The restaurant specializes in cuisine made famous in Memphis and New...
Frances Virginia Johnson
Frances Virginia Johnson, age 80, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home in Humboldt, TN. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 11:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the Baily Park, 2400 Mitchell Street, Humboldt, TN 38343. Mrs. Johnson was born...
Jackson-Madison County Library to host event for authors
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is hosting an event for authors in September. The library says its annual Local Author Event will allow authors to meet fellow authors, talk with readers and sell their books. The library says that they will only be able to host 26...
Obion County Fair returns for 64th year
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — The fair is back, bigger and better than ever in one West Tennessee county. A ribbon cutting was held to usher in the official opening of the 64th Annual Obion County Fair in Union City. And it has everything you would expect from a county fair.
UPDATE: Jackie Edwards found safe, Jackson police confirm
UPDATE: (8/24/22) — The Jackson Police Department confirms Jackie Edwards has been found safe. JACKSON, Tenn. — In early August, one family had a growing suspicion when they realized they haven’t heard from one of their family members in a few days. That is when they went to the Jackson Police Department and reported a missing person.
Michigan business to expand into south Jackson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Michigan business is expanding into Madison County. A news release from Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says that Ventcon, Inc. is setting up at 130 Beasley Street in Jackson. The site will be home to Ventcon‘s first manufacturing operations outside of their hometown...
Jackson Mayor Scott Conger to run for reelection
JACKSON, Tenn. – Jackson Mayor Scott Conger has announced is running for office once again. Conger announced his decision on Tuesday, while also looking back on his three years in office. “We have so much momentum, so much opportunity, and so much potential in our city. And I just...
Jackson Chamber, Tyler Guy Fund make plans for teen center
JACKSON, Tenn. — A meeting was held at the Jackson Chamber Tuesday to continue talks on creating a safe, but fun, center for teenagers. Sabrina Blue, the Chair of the Tyler Guy Fund, visited the Jackson Chamber to shed light on the importance of the fund. “The purpose of...
LIFELINE receives donation from local foundation
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has received a donation from the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation. LIFELINE says it was given a professional medical-grade refrigerator with advanced monitoring and control. LIFELINE officials say this will help them keep samples longer. “A blood sample is required to be retained on...
UT president travels to spread the word about UT Promise
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A statewide tour promoting the University of Tennessee Promise began on Tuesday. UT President Randy Boyd traveled to seven area high schools to increase awareness about the UT Promise program. UT Promise is a last-dollar scholarship program that guarantees free tuition and fees after other financial...
Police confirm 2 missing men found safe in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms the conclusion of two separate missing person cases. According to police, 64-year-old Jackie Edwards and 68-year-old Douglass Reasons have both been found safe. Edwards was reported as missing in the Jackson area on August 4 and police have been searching for...
Dresden storm victim sees new home for first time
DRESDEN, Tenn. — After all hope was lost, a tornado victim in Dresden was given her life back on Wednesday. “I went from being homeless, and these people gave me a home and gave my life back to me,” said Cathy Gallimore, who lost her home in the devastating tornadoes in December of 2021.
MISSING: 13-year-old Jacob Chilton, Munford/Tipton Co. area
MUNFORD, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy is missing from the Tipton County area. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jacob Chilton has been missing since August 19. Chilton is 5’7″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen near...
Greenfield Fire Dept. to host 34th Fire Prevention Festival
The festival will continue span from Oct. 3 to Oct. 8. Events include, but are not limited to:. Greenfield Fire Prevention Kick-off Breakfast at Wimpy’s Corner. Peace, Love, Fire Safety Tie Dye Party for the kids. Side by Side Live Burn demo (10 a.m.)
West Tennessee Medical Group opens new facility in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local medical group is expanding. West Tennessee Medical Group GYN specialists held an open house to celebrate a new facility in partner with West Tennessee Healthcare. The newly designed facility serves as a place for women to come and receive excellent gynecological care. Staff specialists...
