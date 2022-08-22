ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

Officials seize 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor-trailer in Arizona from Mexico

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National
 4 days ago
NOGALES, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found over 1.5 million fentanyl pills and other drugs in a tractor-trailer that was coming into Nogales, Arizona, from Mexico over the weekend.

According to a tweet from CBP Area Port Director of the Port of Nogales, Arizona, Michael W. Humphries, border agents discovered that an eighteen-wheeler was found carrying 1.57 million fentanyl pills, 114 pounds of cocaine, 13 pounds of heroin and 2 pounds of fentanyl powder.

Of that amount, about 300,000 pills, 2 pounds of fentanyl powder, 13 pounds of heroin and 10 pounds of cocaine were found in the truck’s floor compartment, according to KPNX.

The drugs were found on Saturday when the tractor-trailer was making its way into Arizona from Mexico, according to KTVK.

No additional details have been released, including if any arrests have been made.

