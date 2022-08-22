Read full article on original website
Related
capitalandmain.com
California Fights to Set Minimum Work Standards in Fast Food Establishments Statewide
For years, California has presented itself as a labor-friendly state. A single bill now before the state Senate is going to substantially define either the scope or the limits of that self-identification — and it might even shake up a nation, labor experts say. But it would have to...
kubaradio.com
Sacramento Leaders Tightening Restrictions On Homeless Encampments
(Sacramento, CA) — Reaction is pouring in from community members after Sacramento leaders passed several ordinances aimed at restricting where homeless people in the city and county can camp. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors has approved an ordinance that bans camping along the American River Parkway. It also extends to places like schools, libraries and government buildings.
SFGate
Another Measure of California's Rising Costs
As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
'I just want to see folks off the street' | Newsom announces nearly $700M to house the homeless
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A $694 million grant is the latest step by California Governor Gavin Newsom to address the homeless crisis in the state. Newsom plans to create 2,500 units to house the homeless in 19 different communities across the state. To that end, he pledged nearly $700 million to tackle one of the state's biggest challenges in homelessness.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
California COVID-19 Updates: Twindemic Concerns, Current COVID Variant, Omicron Boosters
Possible COVID and flu season 'twindemic' on the horizon?. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin Hong says a possible twindemic with flu season and the ongoing COVID pandemic is more probable this year and urges people to get a flu shot. Watch our full conversation with Dr. Chin Hong...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Kiely Rodni’s remains confirmed, camping ban along American River, UC Davis aid to farmworkers
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
NBC Bay Area
California COVID-19 Updates: Kaiser Lawsuit, Expired Test Kits, Long-term COVID
Kaiser Permanente faces lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for taking COVID tests. Kaiser Permanente is facing a lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for getting tested for COVID-19. The basis of the lawsuit is a charge of $310 for a flu test that apparently wasn’t requested by the patient. “We...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
California targets local recall election 'hyperpartisanship'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state lawmakers moved Tuesday to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California's local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters' will. Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a sitting official...
Sacramento Observer
Help For Blacks Struggling For Homeownership
Three years ago, Elizabeth Peters, a single mother of one, went on a 10-month journey to find a house to buy in Sacramento. The journey was discouraging, says Peters, now 33-years-old, because many investors were outbidding her on properties until her real estate agent found a program through NeighborWorks Sacramento that offered down payment assistance. The program helped Peters purchase a home that was a good fit for her and her son, and she closed on the house in mid-March of 2020.
A guide to the California Capital Airshow 2022: The planes, shows and prices to expect
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow returns to the Sacramento area this fall with a showcase of historical and modern airplanes that display the evolution of aviation in the United States. Where: 10425 Norden Avenue, Mather Airport, Mather Dates: Sep. 30 to Oct. 2 Tickets One of the show-stopping aircraft that will appear in […]
This is the Best Donut in California
Locals love this mom-and-pop donut shop so much that Yelp found it had the best donut in California. What is the best donut in California? Let's find out / image: Adobe. You know the scene: you're driving down the highway, and you see a sign for a donut shop. You're hungry—but not just any kind of hungry. You want something special. Something that will make your day better, or at least make you feel like you've made the right decision when it comes to breakfast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sacramento Observer
Local Restaurant Planning ‘Resilience’
A local barbecue was one of 44 Northern California restaurants awarded $3,000 grants as part of the California Restaurant Foundation’s Restaurants Care Resilience Fund, a $1.5 million fund financed by California’s energy companies including PG&E. Daddy O’s Smokehouse in Rancho Cordova received the grant designed to invest in...
Fact Check: Will Californians Have to Use Water Restrictor During Drought?
Photos on social media show a pinhole filter for restricting water use in drought-hit California. But the images lack important context.
KCRA.com
Truckee woman was hit with a $2,100 bill for a tetanus shot. Our inquiries helped drop those charges
TRUCKEE, Calif. — We all know going to the emergency room will cost you big time, but a Northern California woman is facing serious sticker shock after seeing the breakdown of costs after a recent trip to the hospital. The most expensive part of the bill wasn't even the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are Proud Boys growing in Northern California? What to know as one runs for school board
Last December, eight months before he filed papers to run for a seat on board of San Juan Unified School District, Jeffrey Erik Perrine showed up at a school board meeting in Lincoln with a message for board members. “I’m going to run a boatload of people against you guys,”...
KTVU FOX 2
California author shares moving account of reunion with teacher credited for changing his life
DAVIS, Calif. - A Northern California author and Stanford writing fellow has shared a moving story about a long-awaited reunion, long-held gratitude and how one caring teacher can change the path of a child’s life forever. Last week, writer Jamil Jan Kochai tweeted a photo of himself standing next...
Sacramento Observer
Could a vacancy tax help housing affordability in Sacramento?
Sacramento vacant property taxes might be on the horizon for city residents, according to District 4 City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela. She brought up the idea last August in council meetings on the Housing Element during the city’s 2035 General Plan process, a policy guide for Sacramento’s future. The...
California parents push back as frustration spurs many to run for local school boards
ACROSS CALIFORNIA, PARENTS’ pandemic-era frustrations over everything from COVID school closures and safety protocols to the power of teachers’ unions are driving them to run for school boards. Some are motivated by national controversies, such as critical race theory and LGBTQ+ education. Others want to make sure the...
This California city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named the “smiliest” […]
Comments / 1