Nampa, ID

MIX 106

Idaho’s Ultimate Forbidden Love Story Now Lingers with Hauntings

Oh yes forbidden love. Although it has been done time and time again in various stories, versions and even different characters, the most well known is iconic Romeo and Juliet. Two people who love each other but because of what they are born into are not allowed to ever be together. It leads them both to their own endings. There is a Romeo and Juliet story based right here in Idaho. This forbidden Idaho couple never seemed to 'pass over' all the way and are still said to haunt where they met their end together.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho

There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Boise Could Be Getting TWO Nearby Casinos Soon

We've all had this thought cross our minds at one point:. "I really want to gamble, but driving to Jackpot sounds like a lot of work." We get it. The rush of throwing dice across the craps table. The thrill of hitting your card on the river in poker. The...um...act of pushing a button on a slot machine. It can be exciting when you're winning some money, but gambling isn't as fun when you have to plan half a day of traveling to enjoy it.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Is the Treasure Valley Getting a Casino?!

Currently Idahoans have to drive to Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon to find a nearby Casino to gamble in. To this day the luckiest I have ever been was coming up over $900 on a slot machine in Jackpot on a girls weekend trip. A lot of people will take a fun getaway weekend to our neighboring state casinos but what about having one right here - even closer, how about one right outside of Boise in the Mountain Home area?
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

aha? Oh No! Another Major Setback For The Boise Airport

This summer has been one step forward, and one step back for the Boise Airport. We've seen exciting flights added, like Las Vegas to Boise, and some of our favorite services taken away, like the daily service from Boise to Austin, Texas. Now, we're losing something we never even had....
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Why Pop-Up Halloween Stores are the Best Part of Halloween in Boise

In 2021, Americans were expected to spend nearly $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes. Last year, the National Retail Federation surveyed over 8,000 Americans about their Halloween plans during the week of September 1-8. At that point, 69% of adults who were planning to dress up for work, party or trick-or-treating with their kids already knew what they wanted to be for Halloween. With less uncertainty about gathering for Halloween parties in 2022, we’re sure that number will be even higher this year.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Thanks to Twitter, We Now Know What Boise Sounds Like

You know, sometimes I wish I could explain how my mind works but like most people, I just can’t. I often find myself wandering down the rabbit hole of Twitter among other social media platforms looking for odd perspectives on Boise or Idaho in general. This previously led me to search for what people think Boise smells like which I have to admit, delivered hilarious results.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Bogus Basin Building Ropes Course, Zipline and Aerial Adventure Course

Bogus Basin is off to new heights. Sorry, I just couldn't help that pun. :) Did you know that Bogus Basin is the second largest mountain recreation area in Idaho with 2,600 acres? It is also the largest non-profit mountain recreation area in the nation. Pretty darn spectacular - That means that ALL all revenue goes directly back into the operation to enhance the guest experience. So when you visit, know your hard earned entry is just making the mountain a better place for next time you visit. :)
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Top Six Most Popular Tasty Sandwiches to Try in Boise

Boise has grown continuously and in doing so has seen restaurants come and go and even thrive. So where are the best Sandwich shops and best specific sandwiches that are worth trying at various restaurants?. According to Delish.com, the Huckleberry BBQ Turkey + Brie from Trillium inside The Grove Hotel...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

‘If I was a Gay Democrat,’ Idaho Gubernatorial Asks Boise Mayor

An independent governor candidate calls out the Boise mayor for canceling a planned campaign rally. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean issued a statement condemning the actions of candidate Ammon Bundy while canceling his planned campaign picnic in Boise next month. Collin Raye and Ammon Bundy. Country Music Star Collin Ray performs...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Eastbound I-84 To Shutdown Friday Night

Here in the Treasure Valley, we're lucky enough to get a little bit of everything during the year. In fact, we're lucky enough to get 5 distinct seasons! A snowy winter, a promising spring, a scorching summer, a beautiful fall and an ever evolving CONSTRUCTION SEASON!. That's what all of...
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

5 Best Places for Waffles in the Boise Area

Fortunately for us, pancakes and waffles are usually served at the same places... "Pass the syrup! We’ll welcome any occasion to indulge in this iconic international treat. With so many varieties — Belgium, Hong Kong, stroopwafels, galettes – to enjoy in countless ways from adding classic toppings like butter and syrup, fruit, and chocolate, to waffle sandwiches and hotdog buns, we can’t wait to eat them at every meal."
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Housing Market Leads The Nation in Price Reductions

There are two sides to every story, two sides of the line of scrimmage and two sides to the Boise housing market. For the last several years, the Boise market has been defined by historic price increases; in other words, a seller's market. The tables have now been turned as Idaho's capital city led the nation in home price reductions.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

First Federal Bank Helps Idaho Students Dress for Success

The Treasure Valley might just be one of the most "active" communities in the entire nation. Take a look at any venue, event calendar, or platform and you're going to find a whole list of options, both fun and charitable, going on in our city. Many of these of course are driven by local businesses and here in Boise, First Federal Bank is one of the most giving.
Boise, ID
Boise, ID

Boise, ID
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho.

