KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time this year, the average price of a three-bedroom home in Knoxville fell compared to the month before. In June, it was around $361,300. According to reports of trends in July though, the average price fell to about $343,000. The number of sold homes in Knoxville also fell steeply compared to the month before.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO