Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Chipper Jones guest speaks at Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones was the guest speaker at the annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday night. The event was held at the Knoxville Convention Center. Jones played 19 seasons with the Atlanta Braves. He's an eight-time MLB All-Star, the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT dedicates 'Eastman Innovation Center' in its UT Business Incubator

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee dedicated a new center on Thursday meant to connect faculty with leaders in the chemical manufacturing industry, giving them resources to continue researching different kinds of chemical products and materials used in manufacturing. They are calling it the "Eastman Innovation Center," after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT ranks as most LGBTQIA+ unfriendly university in national survey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee just welcomed a record-breaking number of students to campus. The Knoxville campus was also ranked the most unfriendly university to LGBTQIA+ students in the country by The Princeton Review based on surveys given to students. Since 1992, The Princeton Review has been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Winner turns back residency challenge in race for Lenoir City judge

A Knoxville lawyer who this month won election to be the next Lenoir City judge prevailed Friday in a lawsuit challenging his eligibility filed by the judicial incumbent. Robin McNabb, an attorney and city judge for Lenoir City since 2016, sued Gregg Harrison in Loudon County Chancery Court after losing by 37 votes in the Aug. 4 election.
LENOIR CITY, TN
WBIR

Knoxville housing market reports falling prices, larger supply in July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time this year, the average price of a three-bedroom home in Knoxville fell compared to the month before. In June, it was around $361,300. According to reports of trends in July though, the average price fell to about $343,000. The number of sold homes in Knoxville also fell steeply compared to the month before.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TPD: Investigation underway for missing 52-year-old man

TAZEWELL, Tenn — The Tazewell Police Department is currently investigating a missing person case involving 52-year-old Ralph Lee Clark, according to TPD. Clark was reported missing by his father in Tazewell on April 29. He left home after a family argument and was last known to have checked into Knox Area Rescue Ministries on April 22, TPD said.
TAZEWELL, TN
WBIR

IndiaFest will include food, music and dancing on Saturday

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Music will echo throughout Lenoir City on Saturday while dancers gather at the Hindu Community Center for a celebration of Indian culture. It will all be for IndiaFest's return after it was canceled last year and the year before due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During events held in previous years, dancers and cooks gathered in downtown Knoxville for a day filled with celebrations and good meals.
LENOIR CITY, TN
WBIR

Service & Sacrifice: Burn surgeon honored

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pain. Inordinate amounts of pain. That is how Doctor Tim Miller describes what it is like caring for a burn patient in the early stages of their injuries. “I learned that war is something you just don’t want to have. It’s terrible,” said Miller.
KNOXVILLE, TN

