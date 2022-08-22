Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBIR
Chipper Jones guest speaks at Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones was the guest speaker at the annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday night. The event was held at the Knoxville Convention Center. Jones played 19 seasons with the Atlanta Braves. He's an eight-time MLB All-Star, the...
UT leaders get creative with student housing in a record-breaking year of enrollment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Drivers on Papermill Drive may notice a Holiday Inn hotel on the road. It looks like any average hotel on the outside. But inside there are University of Tennessee students living and studying. The hotel is part of UT's plan to help students find housing in a year of record enrollment.
UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A University of Tennessee professor said that around 75 counties in Tennessee may have fire ants. Many of those counties are in East Tennessee, they said. "The densities that we see here in Knox County probably aren't as high as we see in other parts...
UT dedicates 'Eastman Innovation Center' in its UT Business Incubator
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee dedicated a new center on Thursday meant to connect faculty with leaders in the chemical manufacturing industry, giving them resources to continue researching different kinds of chemical products and materials used in manufacturing. They are calling it the "Eastman Innovation Center," after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UT ranks as most LGBTQIA+ unfriendly university in national survey
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee just welcomed a record-breaking number of students to campus. The Knoxville campus was also ranked the most unfriendly university to LGBTQIA+ students in the country by The Princeton Review based on surveys given to students. Since 1992, The Princeton Review has been...
Winner turns back residency challenge in race for Lenoir City judge
A Knoxville lawyer who this month won election to be the next Lenoir City judge prevailed Friday in a lawsuit challenging his eligibility filed by the judicial incumbent. Robin McNabb, an attorney and city judge for Lenoir City since 2016, sued Gregg Harrison in Loudon County Chancery Court after losing by 37 votes in the Aug. 4 election.
The Bottom honors Knoxville's historic Black neighborhood as director prepares to leave
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The leader of an organization that works to preserve Black history in Knoxville is preparing to take the next step in her career. Dr. Enkeshi El-Amin came to Knoxville about 10 years ago. In 2019 she opened The Bottom, named after one of Knoxville's historic Black neighborhoods.
Authorities searching for van stolen from Kentucky church used in TN and VA burglaries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A van that was stolen from a church in Middlesboro, Kentucky was used in several burglaries across three states, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Authorities are asking for help finding the people behind it. They said the van, a 2012 Ford E-Series Passenger...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Knoxville man accepts Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of late father
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — On Thursday, a Knoxville man accepted one of the country's highest honors on behalf of his late father. Army veteran James Cook Jr. accepted the Congressional Gold Medal for his father, James Cook Sr. Cook Jr. said he only learned recently that his father was part...
Friday marks a year since death of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, the last soldier to die in Afghanistan
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On August 26, 2021, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss died outside the Kabul airport as the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan. A year later, his impact on the East Tennessee community is still profound. Soon after his family learned that he passed away, the...
WBIR
The University of Tennessee Believes Kitchen puts 'ability' in disability
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee campus was bustling with life Wednesday. Students were back in class, gameday was around the corner, and the sounds of Tennessee pride filled the streets. However, even though the noise, nobody could miss Katie Erwin's laugh. Her joy rippled down the hallways...
Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel says body camera policy will be updated soon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it will update its existing body-worn camera policy "fairly soon." The department issued nearly 300 body cameras in April 2021 to increase transparency and accountability, then-Chief Eve Thomas said. However, the cameras haven't captured every case as well as they were intended to.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
JCSO: Jefferson Co. High School student dies after drowning at Douglas Lake
WHITE PINE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office identified a teen who died Thursday night after rescue crews responded to a drowning at Douglas Lake. The JCSO said 14-year-old Tristan Eilers from White Pine died in the emergency room after first responders pulled him out of the water.
Knoxville housing market reports falling prices, larger supply in July
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time this year, the average price of a three-bedroom home in Knoxville fell compared to the month before. In June, it was around $361,300. According to reports of trends in July though, the average price fell to about $343,000. The number of sold homes in Knoxville also fell steeply compared to the month before.
TPD: Investigation underway for missing 52-year-old man
TAZEWELL, Tenn — The Tazewell Police Department is currently investigating a missing person case involving 52-year-old Ralph Lee Clark, according to TPD. Clark was reported missing by his father in Tazewell on April 29. He left home after a family argument and was last known to have checked into Knox Area Rescue Ministries on April 22, TPD said.
IndiaFest will include food, music and dancing on Saturday
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Music will echo throughout Lenoir City on Saturday while dancers gather at the Hindu Community Center for a celebration of Indian culture. It will all be for IndiaFest's return after it was canceled last year and the year before due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During events held in previous years, dancers and cooks gathered in downtown Knoxville for a day filled with celebrations and good meals.
WBIR
Service & Sacrifice: Burn surgeon honored
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pain. Inordinate amounts of pain. That is how Doctor Tim Miller describes what it is like caring for a burn patient in the early stages of their injuries. “I learned that war is something you just don’t want to have. It’s terrible,” said Miller.
All sales of Dollywood Foundation license plates supporting Imagination Library
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee drivers are required to get a new license plate when they renew their car registration this year. They can choose to get a newly designed blue plate, or they can choose a specialty plate. If they choose a Dollywood Foundation license plate, they will help...
'It is very brave' | Safe Haven Law allows women to safely surrender newborn baby
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — With abortions now illegal in Tennessee, a Maryville-based nonprofit is expecting to hear from more women across the state. The organization, A Secret Safe Place for Newborns of Tennessee, educates people about the Safe Haven Law. The law "allows mothers of newborns to surrender unharmed...
Goober the Goat reunited with owner after hoofing it around Bean Station shop
BEAN STATION, Tenn. — A shop in Grainger County had an unexpected and delightful visitor show up outside: a 6-month-old goat!. Anita Crane is a wire artist who runs Smoky Mountains Handmade Creations in Bean Station. On Monday, someone noticed a young goat hanging around outside her store at a shopping plaza off Broadway Drive.
Comments / 0