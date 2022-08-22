Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for unauthorized card use
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux City woman was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, on a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card for less than $1,500 at a Sioux Center business. The arrest of Brittany Lynn Britton stemmed from her placing an online order on Oct. 12 at Walmart in...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Teen Airlifted After Car Versus Moped Accident
Rock Valley, Iowa– A Rock Valley teen was taken to the hospital after an accident in Rock Valley on Monday, August 22, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 4:05 p.m., 15-year-old Caleb Baker of Rock Valley was driving a 2009 Othe moped northbound on 19th Avenue in central Rock Valley. They tell us that 72-year-old Helen DeKam of Doon was westbound on 14th Street in a 2010 Chevy Equinox.
nwestiowa.com
Two injured in accident near Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on Elmwood Ave, two miles south of Rock Valley. Forty-six-year-old Jamie Lechelle Metcalfe of Canistota, SD, was driving south when her 2007 Kia Spectra struck the rear of a 2010 Ford Edge driven by 68-year-old Joan D. Vande Kamp of Sioux Center when she slowed for crews working on electrical utilities, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Primghar man cited for theft of items
PRIMGHAR—A 50-year-old Primghar man was cited Thursday, Aug. 25, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The citing of Ray Milton Booth II stemmed from him allegedly taking a motor jack stand and engine block from another Primghar resident earlier in the month, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
kwsn.com
Sioux County Sheriff’s Office warning local residents of Snapchat scam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is warning local residents of a scam going around on the social media app Snapchat. In the latest reported incidents, scammers request to follow others using a fake account and make attempts to have the user send them illicit photos.
kilrradio.com
Fairmont Man Seriously Injured in One Vehicle Accident
(Fairmont, MN)--A Fairmont man was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident early Monday which caused damage to several addresses along Albion Avenue. The Fairmont Police Depart says the accident happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Albion Avenue in Fairmont. Police say a vehicle driven by 37 year-old Andrew Devens of Fairmont left the roadway and struck a utility pole, mailboxes, and signs belonging to the Dairy Freeze and Shear Radiance, before striking a tree in the former Trees Trailer Court area.
kilrradio.com
Max E. Coli Levels Found at Beach on Big Spirit Lake
(Spirit Lake)--The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the concentration of E. coli at a beach on Big Spirit Lake maxed out its test kits. Tests conducted last week at Crandall’s Beach indicated the water there had 100 times the amount of E-Coli bacteria than what’s required to trigger swimming advisories. Samples taken from that area contained more than 24,000 viable bacteria in less than half a cup of lake water.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen jailed for cannabidiol
ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in Orange City on second-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang at...
Jackson County Pilot
Sheriff’s report 8-25-22
A deputy assisted the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation involving a resident from Jackson County. A deputy investigated a non-sufficient-funds report at a business in Jackson. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-90 near Lakefield. As a result, the driver was issued a citation for careless...
KCRG.com
Remsen, Iowa resident is the lucky winner of $10,000
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A lucky winner of TCC’s “Get 10 Give 10″ sweepstakes was awarded a giant check for $10,000 Thursday night. TCC chooses one out of its 1,200 stores at random for the giveaway every quarter. The TCC Verizon store in Le Mars had...
nwestiowa.com
Inwood woman arrested for intox at work
INWOOD—A 40-year-old Inwood woman was arrested about 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Brandie Joy Severson stemmed from her admitting to drinking while working at Oak Street Station in Inwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. She consented to...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man charged for intox again
SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested for the second time in two days on a charge of public intoxication Tuesday, Aug. 23. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from Shell Sioux-Per Center in Sioux Center refusing to sell him alcohol due to his intoxication, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Californian charged for intox in Hartley
HARTLEY—A 26-year-old Laguna Hills, CA, man was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Hartley on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Colby Jamison Roa stemmed from him walking west along Highway 18, according to the Hartley Police Department. He reportedly was attempting to hitchhike a...
kilrradio.com
Iowa DNR to Offer Fur Harvest Workshop Near Ruthven
(Ruthven)--The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is offering a program this Saturday at Lost Island Lake to teach skills needed to trap furbearers. The workshop will feature several knowledge and skill building sessions teaching the basics of trapping in Iowa for those with little to no trapping experience. Participants will...
kiwaradio.com
Larchwood Man Charged With Seven Felony Counts After Deputies Carry Out Search Warrant
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Larchwood man who’s been wanted in connection with thefts in the area was arrested on Wednesday, August 24th, and faces at least seven felony counts and several misdemeanor counts. According to criminal complaints filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s office, 36-year-old...
kilrradio.com
Plenty of New Things to See at 2022 Clay County Fair
(Spencer) – Preparations are in full swing as the 2022 Clay County Fair powered by SMU is just two weeks away. Clay County Fair Manager and CEO Jeremy Parsons says the fair will expand agriculture education around the fairgrounds by adding two new events this year. Parsons says fairgoers...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman arrested for intoxication
SHELDON—A 53-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Angela Sue Maae stemmed from her being found lying in the traveled portion at the intersection of Highway 18 and Seventh Avenue, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake School District to be One of the First to in Northwest Iowa to Have Armed Staff
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake School Board held a special meeting on Monday to share plans to increase security on school grounds and possibly school events. The plan was to have up to 10 anonymous individuals on school grounds who would conceal-carry a firearm in case of an incident. Superintendent Dr. David Smith stressed that these individuals would NOT include teachers, as he wanted to keep guns out of the classroom.
kilrradio.com
Dickinson County Woman Inducted into Iowa 4H Hall of Fame
(Des Moines) – A woman from Dickinson County was inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame in a ceremony held on the last day of the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Mary Weaver is among 133 inductees this year honored for outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Weaver was recognized for her years of service with the Milford Pioneers 4-H Club and assisted many years with the Dickinson County Fair.
kilrradio.com
66 New Vendors at Clay County Fair
(Spencer)--There will be 66 new vendors joining the hundreds of returning favorite commercial exhibits and concessions at the 2022 Clay County Fair powered by SMU, September 10-18. Each year, fairgoers explore approximately 500 vendors to find everything they need for their home and farm, including the farm machinery and ag equipment show sponsored by Rosenboom, which is the largest of its type at any fair in the United States.
