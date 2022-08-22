(Fairmont, MN)--A Fairmont man was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident early Monday which caused damage to several addresses along Albion Avenue. The Fairmont Police Depart says the accident happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Albion Avenue in Fairmont. Police say a vehicle driven by 37 year-old Andrew Devens of Fairmont left the roadway and struck a utility pole, mailboxes, and signs belonging to the Dairy Freeze and Shear Radiance, before striking a tree in the former Trees Trailer Court area.

FAIRMONT, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO