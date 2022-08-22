(August 25, 2022) —Each Spring and Fall, volunteers from our communities gather at Haddam Meadows State Park to remove invasive plants and trash. Their goal: to preserve the Meadows and keep it looking beautiful. Led by Haddam resident Cheryl Czuba, the event is a work of passion and dedication. The work has been ongoing since 2013. With another Fall Cleanup fast approaching HK-News wanted to know more about this generous effort by the volunteers. We hope you will be inspired to join in the effort!

HADDAM, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO