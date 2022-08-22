Read full article on original website
Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized
Some historic Connecticut newspapers are set to become immortalized in ones and zeros. The Connecticut State Library recently announced that they have selected 10 newspapers from the early to mid-1900s to digitize and be made available for free online. The digitization effort is part of the library’s Connecticut Digital Newspaper Project (CDNP). In the latest […] The post Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut’s First Mutual Savings Bank Opens in Hartford
On June 1, 1819, Governor Oliver Wolcott Jr. approved a legislative charter for the Society for Savings in Hartford—the first mutual savings bank in the state. Philanthropic businessmen organized the bank to help the working class set aside funds for their financial needs—it lasted almost 175 years before a merger in 1992.
hk-now.com
A Lover of Haddam Meadows and the Woods
(August 25, 2022) —Each Spring and Fall, volunteers from our communities gather at Haddam Meadows State Park to remove invasive plants and trash. Their goal: to preserve the Meadows and keep it looking beautiful. Led by Haddam resident Cheryl Czuba, the event is a work of passion and dedication. The work has been ongoing since 2013. With another Fall Cleanup fast approaching HK-News wanted to know more about this generous effort by the volunteers. We hope you will be inspired to join in the effort!
NewsTimes
4 CT troopers fabricated hundreds of tickets to gain favor, perks. They avoided serious consequences.
The troopers did so for their own personal benefit – to curry favor and perks from supervisors, according to newly obtained internal affairs reports. Other phony ticket schemes have led to criminal charges against police officers in Connecticut and numerous other states. But these four troopers avoided such serious...
Register Citizen
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: How a CT company near death became a campaign ad
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After more than a century in business, S&S Worldwide ran out of time this past winter. The Colchester company couldn’t survive the triple-whammy of a big technology purchase that didn’t work out, then the pandemic shutdown, then the global supply chain crisis.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in a Trio of Connecticut Shoreline Towns
Connecticut’s shoreline is unlike others in New England. That’s mostly because, in terms of topography, it’s nearly 100 percent blocked by a certain long island just 10 to 20 miles to the south. Soft, lapping waves and pebbled beaches abound here, with lots of tidal inlets and wetlands. But the central shore of Connecticut is worth visiting for another reason: the food.
Your Incredible Photos of Post-Thunderstorm Connecticut
Red skies at night, sailors delight. hey, it's not only sailors, I delight in the beautiful splash of color that we get after a nasty thunderstorm passes over. We had quite a few huge lines of thunderstorms move over Connecticut yesterday, and you managed to capture some gorgeous moments. It...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
CT students return to schools with armed security
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students are heading back to class Thursday morning in Connecticut, and many can expect a major change. Several schools will now have armed security guards on their campuses. After a long discussion at a recent school board meeting in Old Lyme, board members voted in favor of placing armed security […]
Take a look inside Mew Haven, Connecticut's first and only cat café
The owner of Mew Haven Cat Cafe reflects on four years of operation and nearly 600 cats adopted into forever homes. Combine a coffee shop and an animal shelter, and you get Mew Haven Cat Café in New Haven. Many kittens and cats - at one point as many...
Register Citizen
Hartford group seeks 1,000 backpacks for students before school starts
WEST HARTFORD — Citing inflation and the rising cost of school supplies, The Village for Families and Children kicked off a back-to-school drive in partnership with Staples on Monday. The Hartford-based nonprofit is hoping to collect 1,000 backpacks this week — along with other school supplies — just in...
ctexaminer.com
Neighborhood Schools and State Rules on Racial Imbalance at Odds in Towns Across Connecticut
In May, Fairfield Board of Education Chair Christine Vitale told the state Board of Education that redistricting McKinley Elementary School to reduce a racial imbalance in the public schools could actually do the students there more harm than good. “We don’t view McKinley as the problem… it is our most...
connecticuthistory.org
The Connecticut Houses that Ended Up in Massachusetts
In the 1930s, the Wells Historical Museum—founded by Albert B. Wells, along with his brothers Channing M. and J. Cheney Wells—purchased a farm in Sturbridge, Massachusetts to create a living village museum for Wells’ antiques collection. The museum initially named the attraction Quinebaug Village and began searching for historic buildings to move to the farm to build a pseudo-19th century New England-style town. Between 1938 and 1964, the museum physically moved at least five buildings from around Connecticut to complete “Old Sturbridge Village.”
It’s time to review CT’s bottle deposit laws
By: Francesco A.A. Mastracchio In 1978 the State of Connecticut, following suit of other states (like Maine, Michigan, Oregon, Vermont, and Iowa) created legislation to require a five-cent deposit on beer and soft drink containers. Five other states joined in later for a total of 11 states. The law became effective in Connecticut on January 1, 1980, […] The post It’s time to review CT’s bottle deposit laws appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
A Maine newspaper responded to the New York Post for publishing ‘the worst Maine travel piece of the year’
"This column checks all the wrong boxes," The Bangor Daily News Editorial Board wrote. A Maine newspaper is criticizing the New York Post for publishing an “abysmal” travel column earlier this week, calling it “the worst Maine travel piece of the year.”. New York Post columnist Cindy...
wshu.org
Something of a loss
Connecticut GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski says he’ll challenge his loss of the Independent Party nomination. Nicholas LaLota won last night’s Republican primary to replace Lee Zeldin, an effort in New London to allow social workers to replace police in certain situations, and how young people in Connecticut are dealing with the effects of climate change.
marketplace.org
This Connecticut contractor says rising demand has left him “overwhelmed”
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. Bruce Ridenour has worked as a wall coverings contractor for 40 years, primarily hanging wallpaper...
WCVB
Steamed cheeseburgers have locals in Meriden, Conn. swarming to Ted's Restaurant
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New York Lunch in Woonsocket, Rhode. Island offers a sandwich exploding with flavor, fittingly named the "Dynamite." Don't knock it 'till you try it! In Connecticut, Ted's Restaurant in Meriden and Louis' Lunch in New Haven have crowds swarming daily to try their legendary steamed burgers.
CT airport has one of the highest percentages of flight cancellations: report
(WTNH) – A new report ranks a Connecticut airport as one with the highest percentages of flight cancellations in the United States. InsureMytrip released a report about the airports that are more prone to flight cancellations amid the increase across the country. Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks was ranked number 6 for the highest […]
