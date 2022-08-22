Read full article on original website
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Bill Barr Slams Trump, Accuses Former Boss of 'Extortion' and 'Sabotage'
Barr said he would still vote for Trump in a 2024 rematch with Biden, despite his former boss being a man after his own "personal agenda and personal power."
SFGate
California may allow more ill, dying inmates to leave prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would allow more ill and dying inmates to be released from state prisons under legislation that cleared the state Senate without opposition on Thursday and heads to the Assembly for final approval. It would ease the current standard, which critics say is so restrictive...
SFGate
California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs...
SFGate
California man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animals
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man who smuggled more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, including 60 reptiles hidden in his clothing, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges. Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard, entered pleas to two counts of smuggling and a charge of wildlife...
SFGate
Pa. man who attacked police on Jan. 6 gets 46-month sentence
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Friday to 46 months in federal prison for attacking a police officer with a Donald Trump flag during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The newspaper reported that Howard Richardson, 72, of King of Prussia, told the...
SFGate
California targets local recall election 'hyperpartisanship'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state lawmakers moved Tuesday to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California's local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters' will. Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a sitting official...
SFGate
What Could California’s Phase-Out of Fossil Fuel Cars Mean for You?
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. California is on its way to banning the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state. The Advanced Clean Cars II regulations, approved Aug. 25 by the California Air Resources Board, would require all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in California to be zero emissions by 2035.
