ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
SFGate

California may allow more ill, dying inmates to leave prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would allow more ill and dying inmates to be released from state prisons under legislation that cleared the state Senate without opposition on Thursday and heads to the Assembly for final approval. It would ease the current standard, which critics say is so restrictive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California set itself on a path Thursday to end the era of gas-powered cars, with air regulators adopting the world's most stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. The move by the California Air Resources Board to have all new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man who smuggled more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, including 60 reptiles hidden in his clothing, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges. Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard, entered pleas to two counts of smuggling and a charge of wildlife...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
SFGate

Pa. man who attacked police on Jan. 6 gets 46-month sentence

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Friday to 46 months in federal prison for attacking a police officer with a Donald Trump flag during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The newspaper reported that Howard Richardson, 72, of King of Prussia, told the...
SFGate

California targets local recall election 'hyperpartisanship'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state lawmakers moved Tuesday to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California's local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters' will. Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a sitting official...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

What Could California’s Phase-Out of Fossil Fuel Cars Mean for You?

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. California is on its way to banning the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state. The Advanced Clean Cars II regulations, approved Aug. 25 by the California Air Resources Board, would require all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in California to be zero emissions by 2035.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy