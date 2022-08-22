ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

wdiy.org

PGA Tournament Shines Bright Light on Wilmington and Delaware

Golf star Patrick Cantlay took home $2.7 million winner's check in the BMW Championship that ended Sunday at Wilmington Country Club. But WHYY's Cris Barrish reports that northern Delaware was also a big winner from the event that drew 130,000 spectators. Read the full story at: https://whyy.org/articles/wilmington-pga-tour-bmw-championship-tourism-spending/. (Original air-date: 8/24/22)
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Henlopen Football Preview: Caesar Rodney Riders

CAMDEN, Del. – The Riders are looking to rebound from last years disappointing 0-10 record. Caesar Rodney has been on a slide recently, winning eight games in their last three seasons combined. The coaching staff is optimistic about the freshman and sophomore classes, saying that the roster has a...
CAMDEN, DE
Dover, DE
Delaware State
Dover, DE
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Dover, DE
Wilmington, DE
wilmtoday.com

#PeopleOfWilmDE: Angela Wagner, Esq.

Angela Wagner, Esq. is an Entertainment Attorney, Owner of Sunshine Consulting Firm LLC, and this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read her story below. “I moved from Charlotte, North Carolina to Wilmington for love. I met my partner, Brad Owens, in law school, and upon graduation, he moved home to Delaware. I made the move 6 months later. 6 years later I’m blessed to have an expansive and diverse network, resources, and friends.
WMDT.com

Henlopen Football Preview: Laurel Bulldogs

LAUREL, Del– The Laurel Bulldogs are coming into this season riding high thanks to their first state championship in 30 years. After making the switch to the 1A, Laurel steamrolled their playoff competition, not giving up a single point until their title match, a game they won 28-14 over St. Elizabeth. But that was last season, with a new season comes roster turnover and the challenge of replacing their senior leaders and best players.
LAUREL, DE
PhillyBite

Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The Summer of 2022 is sadly coming to a close, but not before two more weeks of fun in the sun at the beautiful Delaware and Maryland beaches. And don't forget, once Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, the region's popular festival season kicks off. That means about 10 weeks of big, local events and happenings to keep us busy until just before Thanksgiving.
MARYLAND STATE
delawaretoday.com

Where to Eat, Shop & Have Fun Around the University of Delaware

If the academic year at University of Delaware has brought you to Newark, here’s where you can eat, drink, shop and more around campus. Little Goat Coffee Roasting Co.: Many students prefer to grab a granola bar on their way out the door and stop for a quick coffee before their morning classes. If that’s you, Little Goat is the perfect place! The menu features espresso drinks, tea, matcha and more. The shop also carries a selection of packaged Little Goat coffee beans so you can make your own delicious cup at home.
NEWARK, DE
wjbr.com

Star Wars Festival Comes To Delaware

Jedis, Ewoks, and Wookies will gather together in Milton this weekend as a Star Wars Festival comes to Delaware. Milton Delaware will be the site of the out-of-this-world festival on August 27th. Hudson Fields is located at 29763 Eagle Crest Rd, Milton, DE 19968. The event kicks off at 5...
MILTON, DE
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Philly man wins $10,000 from Herr's for Long Hots & Sharp Provolone chips

A new potato chip inspired by roast pork hoagies has won Herr's contest to determine the quintessential Philadelphia-flavored chip. The Long Hots & Sharp Provolone flavor beat out two other finalists – 215 Special Sauce, a combination of salt, pepper, ketchup and hot sauce, and Whiz Whit, a cheesy onion flavor reminiscent of a cheesesteak. More than 11,000 people voted in the contest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarepublic.org

Races to Watch: Four Democrats running for 32nd House District seat

In Kent County, the 32nd House District seat is open, with Democratic State Representative Andria Bennett not running for re-election. A total of four Democrats are competing to take her place. Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki spoke with each candidate to get their positions on key issues and their plans...
KENT COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Ex-Legislative Candidate Dies in Delaware Crash

HARTLY, Del. (AP) - A woman who died in a two-car collision this week at a Delaware intersection was a former General Assembly candidate. Delaware State Police announced on Friday that Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, died from Wednesday's accident after she was taken to a local hospital. Samardza ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2012 as an independent candidate, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.
HARTLY, DE
WMDT.com

Police searching for missing Delaware woman

CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
Delaware LIVE News

DuPont will build new $50 million plant in Newark

DuPont Semiconductor Technologies will expand its Newark campus by building a $50 million, 385,000-square-foot facility in  nearby Glasgow. The company, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, had searched site in northern Delaware and Maryland before decided to build in Delaware. The new facility is expected to become the primary work site for more than 70 existing workers and ... Read More
NEWARK, DE

