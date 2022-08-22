If the academic year at University of Delaware has brought you to Newark, here’s where you can eat, drink, shop and more around campus. Little Goat Coffee Roasting Co.: Many students prefer to grab a granola bar on their way out the door and stop for a quick coffee before their morning classes. If that’s you, Little Goat is the perfect place! The menu features espresso drinks, tea, matcha and more. The shop also carries a selection of packaged Little Goat coffee beans so you can make your own delicious cup at home.

