Premier League

Chelsea planning shock transfer move for ex-flop striker Alvaro Morata after ‘sounding out deal’ with Atletico Madrid

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

CHELSEA are considering a shock move for former striker Alvaro Morata, Spanish media say.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is looking for a frontman before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

Alvaro Morata is linked with a return to Chelsea Credit: Rex

Already Romelu Lukaku, 29, has returned to Inter Milan on loan, only a year after his record £97.5million move from Italy.

And Timo Werner, 26, has also re-signed for RB Leipzig on a permanent deal, leaving Chelsea lacking firepower.

Raheem Sterling, 27, was signed early on in the summer but no direct replacement for Lukaku has been sourced.

According to Sport, Chelsea have identified ex-player Morata, 29, as an option.

Arsenal's old captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, remains Tuchel's No1 priority following talks with Barcelona.

And the two clubs are close to striking an agreement for the forward, Sky Sports reported.

Tuchel managed Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund and remains a fan of the player, with personal terms believed to be no problem.

It is claimed the two clubs are locked in advanced talks for a deal of between £15m and £25m.

Chelsea had grown frustrated and were preparing to focus on other targets, including Morata.

The Spaniard arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2017 for £60m but struggled during his two seasons in England.

Morata left after just 24 goals in 72 games for Atletico Madrid in 2019 on an 18-month loan and later signed for £58m.

The striker later joined Juventus, six years after leaving the club, on a two-year loan, but this season returned to Atletico.

Morata scored twice in his first start of the season but remains linked with a move away and his valuation is believed to be £21m.

Alvaro Morata left Chelsea in 2019 Credit: AFP or licensors

