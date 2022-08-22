ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

x1071.com

Alder concerned by violent summer on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. – Following a string of violent crimes on Madison’s north side, an area alder is raising concern for people who live in that neighborhood who are worried about bullets flying into their homes. The most recent incident according to Madison police was a homicide early Friday...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

WATCH: Video shows stolen truck crash into drivers on Madison’s east side; police searching for suspect

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police are searching for a suspect they said stole a pickup truck in Sun Prairie before leading officers on a chase into Madison Thursday night. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Two victims reported a suspect with a long gun stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck and fled the area.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Police recover stolen bikes, ATV on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — Police officers recovered a number of stolen bicycles and an ATV near East Towne Mall in Madison Thursday morning. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said it and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department found the stolen items after searching tent encampments near Lien Road and East Springs Drive.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Suspect arrested in connection with Town of York homicide

MADISON, Wis. — Officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 39-year-old woman earlier this year. Dora Gonzales Zarate was found dead in her home in the Town of York on May 24. At the time, officials said they believed her death was not random. Investigators searched Zarate’s home, canvassed the surrounding area, and interviewed her family, friends and neighbors to learn more about her death.
DANE COUNTY, WI
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
x1071.com

Darlington Man Arrested For 2nd OWI in Shullsburg

A man from Darlington was arrested on a drunk driving charge Thursday. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 36 year old Mario Amaya-Baca of Darlington was arrested around 9pm on Highway 11 in Shullsburg for a second offense of OWI. Amaya-Baca was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked on his charge and released.
DARLINGTON, WI
x1071.com

Madison police make arrest in countywide string of burglaries

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a man who they said is connected to a string of burglaries across Dane County, including in Madison. Police initially responded to a burglary at Clock Tower Court along Mineral Point Road in early May where multiple businesses in the area were allegedly burglarized. A few days later, a restaurant on the city’s east side was allegedly broken into; more than $10,000 in cash was stolen.
MADISON, WI
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Allied Drive#Rewritten
x1071.com

Man Arrested For Disturbance In Mineral Point

Authorities with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department were notified of a disturbance in the City of Mineral Point Wednesday around 8:30pm. An Iowa County Deputy assisted a Mineral Point Police Officer to the scene. As a result, Gualberto Gutierrez of Mineral Point was arrested for Domestic Battery. Gutierrez was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he remains in custody and awaiting a court appearance.
MINERAL POINT, WI
x1071.com

Dodge Co. woman arrested days after speeding away from traffic stop, crashing in corn field

JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a Dane County woman days after she allegedly sped away from a traffic stop. The sheriff’s office says it stopped the woman, a 42-year-old from Mazomanie, just before 7 p.m. on Monday, August 22 on Highway 151 near Redwood Road in the town of Trenton in Dodge County. A sergeant with the sheriff’s office says the woman lied to him about her identity before eventually speeding away from the traffic stop.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Two Vehicle Crash In Platteville Injures Three People

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Platteville Wednesday morning. According to the Platteville Police Department, the accident occurred around 8:20am at the intersection of Eastside Road and Business Highway 151. The three persons who were injured were taken to Southwest Health for treatment of their injuries. No other information was available. Assisting at the scene were Southwest Health EMS and the Platteville Fire Department.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Browntown Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

Green County Deputies responded to Cadiz Township for a report of a domestic dispute around 10 PM on Wednesday night. The investigation resulted in 28-year-old Dylan Riggle, of Browntown, being arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage to Property falling under the Wisconsin Domestic Abuse laws. Riggle was jailed pending his initial court appearance or posting of his bond.
BROWNTOWN, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
x1071.com

Madison police to continue speeding crackdown into September

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department says it will continue its heightened focus on traffic enforcement into September as it tries to reduce dangerous driving in the city. In an update Thursday morning, MPD reported conducting 21 “enhanced traffic enforcement projects” — focusing on policing speeding and impaired...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison Street Dog Coalition holds free vet clinic

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Street Dog Coalition held its first vet clinic Friday, bringing free veterinary services to those experiencing homelessness and those at risk of losing their homes. The event at McPike Park included physical exams, vaccinations, parasite control and spay/neutering vouchers. Underdog Pet Rescue and Veterinary...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Beloit couple indicted on multiple federal drug charges

MADISON, Wis. — A Beloit couple is facing federal drug charges stemming from allegations they conspired together to sell and distribute drugs in the fall of 2021. Depronce Burnett, 38, and Dominique Holsten, 34, were indicted Wednesday; the indictment alleges the couple worked together on a plan to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of cocaine between Oct. 1 and Oct. 27, 2021.
BELOIT, WI

