Woman shoots one person dead and injures two more in Atlanta before going on the run: Cops shut down roads and tell residents to stay off the streets before arresting shooter

By Alex Hammer, Claudia Aoraha, Senior Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

One person has died and two others were rushed to hospital with injuries after a woman engaged in a series of shooting on the streets of Atlanta - before fleeing the scene and going on the run.

Police shut down surrounding roads as they hunted for the shooter in the city's Midtown neighborhood, before arresting her at a nearby airport.

Cops released an image of the suspected gunwoman in a bid to track her down after she fired shots at two crowded locations in the city's center at around 2 pm.

She has since been arrested and remains in custody.

The attack saw the woman, who has yet to be identified but was photographed by a passerby as she was being arrested, tracked down by lawmen to a local airport roughly two hours after the first shots were reported.

The shootings in the city's Colony Square - a popular plaza housing office buildings and hotels near the city's center - left one person dead and two others seriously injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QhutE_0hR2NUWp00
One person has died and two others were rushed to hospital with injuries after a woman engaged in a series of shooting on the streets of Atlanta - before fleeing the scene and going on the run
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ZrAr_0hR2NUWp00
Less than two hours later, just after 4 pm, Atlanta Police confirmed they had located the suspect at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

The first assault saw the woman storm a condominium building at 1280 West Peachtree Street NW at roughly 1:45 pm, where she produced a firearm and let off several shots inside the residence's management office.

That shooting left one person dead, and another injured. The surviving victims was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital.

But the shooting spree did not end there, with another person also shot and rushed to the hospital moments later just a few blocks away, at 1100 Peachtree Street, a high-rise office building.

The last shot was reportedly fired around 2:15 pm - after which, the perpetrator, whom police say was responsible for both of the attacks, seemed to vanish into thin air.

Residents were subsequently advised to stay off the streets near the sites of the shootings, specifically between 12th Street and Peachtree Street NE and 15th Street and West Peachtree Street NW, as officers engaged in an extensive manhunt for the suspect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Un8Fa_0hR2NUWp00
The shootings in the city's Colony Square - a popular plaza housing office buildings and hotels near the city's center - left one person dead and two others seriously injured.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bt73G_0hR2NUWp00
The last shot was reportedly fired around 2:15 pm - after which, the perpetrator, whom police say was responsible for both of the attacks, disappeared from the bustling plaza

Officers were able to discern the woman's likeness after analyzing security footage from the area, and sent out images of her traipsing around the city with a rolling suitcase after her string of murderous assaults.

Less than two hours later, just after 4 pm, Atlanta Police confirmed they had located the suspect at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A passerby managed to capture the moment cops cuffed the alleged assailant with her cellphone camera. The woman pictured in the photo was wearing the same striped shirt worn by the suspect seen in the security footage,

The woman's two surviving victims and were rushed to hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.

It's unclear if the shooter knew the victims prior to the attack.

However, an email alert sent by Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority warning its employees of the shooter identified the suspect as Raissa Kengne, a former Audit Manager at BDO, an accounting firm situated in the square.

Atlanta Police have not confirmed that is the name of the possible suspect.

In a tweet, cops wrote: 'On 8-22-2022, at around 1:45 PM, officers responded to a person shot call at 1280 W. Peachtree Street.

'Upon arrival, officers located two individuals who appeared to have been shot. One of the victims has died.

'The second victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. While at 1280 W. Peachtree Street, officers received another call of a person shot at 1100 Peachtree Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpEX2_0hR2NUWp00
Residents were subsequently advised to stay off the streets near the sites of the shootings, specifically between 12th Street and Peachtree Street NE and 15th Street and West Peachtree Street NW, as officers engaged in an extensive manhunt for the suspect

'Upon arrival there, officers located 1 individual who appeared to have been shot.

'The individual was taken to the hospital for treatment.

'Initial information indicates an unknown female is responsible for these incidents. Multiple officers responded to the Midtown area and began searching for the female suspect. It is unclear whether the suspect remained in the area or has left.'

More to follow...

Comments / 10

Shahara Shaw
4d ago

How could she possibly think she could escape from all the chaos and tragedy that she she created. Grateful she is caught.

Reply
9
 

