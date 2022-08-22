ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Man collected rent on homes he didn't own — again, Winston-Salem police say. Investigators: Hispanic people targeted in long-running scam.

Less than two weeks after being charged with fraudulently collecting more than $54,000 in a rent scam that targeted Hispanic people in Winston-Salem, a Greensboro man was at it again, Winston-Salem police said. Khalil Nadir Rynes, 29, of Nighthawk Place in Greensboro, was initially arrested on June 18. Winston-Salem Police...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Burlington missing person case leads to 2 teens found dead in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys were found dead in Graham on Thursday after an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Hanover Road when they were told about shots being fired. Also at […]
wbrc.com

Mom, 72, dies after son sets her on fire, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXII) - The son of a 72-year-old North Carolina woman is accused of setting her on fire, resulting in her death. The Winston-Salem Police Department received a report early Monday morning of a woman on fire outside of a home. Police say the 72-year-old woman's son, James Parker,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Two 16-year-olds found shot dead in Graham wooded area

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Police found two 16-year-old boys shot to death and an 18-year-old wounded in Graham on Thursday. It started with reports of a shooting at Graham Village Apartments on East Hanover Road. They found the 18-year-old shot in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
GRAHAM, NC
WXII 12

Daughter of Winston-Salem woman who was set on fire by son speaks out

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Seventy-two-year-old mother, Joanna Parker, died Monday after she was set on fire by her son, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a report Monday of a woman on fire at a house on Lyons Street. Police said the woman's son, James Parker, became upset and poured gasoline on her while she was on the porch. He then set her on fire, according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning but later died.
WXII 12

The search continues for 81-year-old missing High Point woman

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The search continues for a missing 81-year-old High Point resident, Heddie Dawkins who was last seen Wednesday morning. High Point police said Dawkins was last seen Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. They said she was last seen in the area of Blockhouse Court. She was wearing blue pajamas and slippers.
wfmynews2.com

Two men crash car after armed robbery at High Point store

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police responded to an armed robbery at Walgreens on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Store employees told officers that a man wearing a mask came inside the store, pulled a knife out and stole money. The man left in a small, silver car with another man.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

5 displaced, kitten rescued in Lexington home fire

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Five people have been displaced following a house fire late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lexington Fire Department. Firefighters responded to a single-family home on West Fifth Street at 5:35 p.m. after getting reports of a structure fire. At the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front of the […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Teen shot in Greensboro on Baker Road dies, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who was shot last week has died in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told bout a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as a 14-year-old, with […]
GREENSBORO, NC

