wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem man shot outside residence in drive-by shooting, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a report of gunfire in the 1400 block of East 23rd Street and 1215 Bethlehem Lane Thursday. Officers arrived to the scene around 9:23 p.m. and found numerous spent shells casings in the street. A home was also hit multiple times, but no one was inside.
Man injured after drive-by shooting on E 23rd St, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a person was hit in a drive-by shooting. According to Winston-Salem police, just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday officers got a call about gunfire in the area of East 23rd Street and Bethlehem Lane. When they got to the scene, they found “numerous” shell casings in front of […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Man collected rent on homes he didn’t own — again, Winston-Salem police say. Investigators: Hispanic people targeted in long-running scam.
Less than two weeks after being charged with fraudulently collecting more than $54,000 in a rent scam that targeted Hispanic people in Winston-Salem, a Greensboro man was at it again, Winston-Salem police said. Khalil Nadir Rynes, 29, of Nighthawk Place in Greensboro, was initially arrested on June 18. Winston-Salem Police...
triad-city-beat.com
‘It’s not fair’: Family left with questions after Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw killed by GPD
On Aug. 21, Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw was shot and killed by a Greensboro police officer. He was 17 years old. Now, family members are left wondering why Crenshaw was killed after being given little information by the police department. “It’s not fair,” said Nakita Crenshaw, one of Crenshaw’s sisters. “Nobody...
Burlington missing person case leads to 2 teens found dead in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys were found dead in Graham on Thursday after an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Hanover Road when they were told about shots being fired. Also at […]
Woman dies after being shot in the head on E 17th St, Winston-Salem police say
The investigation is now a homicide.
wbrc.com
Mom, 72, dies after son sets her on fire, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXII) - The son of a 72-year-old North Carolina woman is accused of setting her on fire, resulting in her death. The Winston-Salem Police Department received a report early Monday morning of a woman on fire outside of a home. Police say the 72-year-old woman’s son, James Parker,...
Juvenile, adult arrested after pursuit with officers in Winston-Salem, deputies say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile and adult were arrested on Thursday evening after a pursuit with officers, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, and the driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit. After a short time, the suspect vehicle came to a stop behind an apartment complex […]
Two 16-year-olds found shot dead in Graham wooded area
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Police found two 16-year-old boys shot to death and an 18-year-old wounded in Graham on Thursday. It started with reports of a shooting at Graham Village Apartments on East Hanover Road. They found the 18-year-old shot in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
WXII 12
Daughter of Winston-Salem woman who was set on fire by son speaks out
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Seventy-two-year-old mother, Joanna Parker, died Monday after she was set on fire by her son, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a report Monday of a woman on fire at a house on Lyons Street. Police said the woman’s son, James Parker, became upset and poured gasoline on her while she was on the porch. He then set her on fire, according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning but later died.
Winston-Salem rental scam suspect arrested again after more victims come forward
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad man faces more charges after police said he ran a rental scheme involving houses he did not own and collected tens of thousands of dollars from victims. Winston-Salem police said more victims came forward and a warrant for Khalil Rynes' arrest was taken out...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Armed robber suspects issued $700,000 bond, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Armed robbery lands two suspects in a detention center with a total of $700,000 bond, deputies said. Two people involved in an armed robbery were arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Early on Aug. 17, deputies were called to a business on Old Hollow...
WXII 12
The search continues for 81-year-old missing High Point woman
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The search continues for a missing 81-year-old High Point resident, Heddie Dawkins who was last seen Wednesday morning. High Point police said Dawkins was last seen Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. They said she was last seen in the area of Blockhouse Court. She was wearing blue pajamas and slippers.
North Carolina woman dies after being set on fire by son, police say
A woman died after being set on fire Monday morning by her son on Lyons Street in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.
'I think about Miss Heddie every day:' Woman's doorbell camera spots missing High Point woman
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Thomasville police scaled back their search for an 81-year-old woman with severe dementia, but they aren't giving up hope that they'll find her and neither is the community. Heddie Dawkins has been missing now for over 48 hours, but her family is still hopeful she...
wfmynews2.com
Two men crash car after armed robbery at High Point store
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police responded to an armed robbery at Walgreens on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Store employees told officers that a man wearing a mask came inside the store, pulled a knife out and stole money. The man left in a small, silver car with another man.
5 displaced, kitten rescued in Lexington home fire
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Five people have been displaced following a house fire late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lexington Fire Department. Firefighters responded to a single-family home on West Fifth Street at 5:35 p.m. after getting reports of a structure fire. At the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front of the […]
Man dies after being ejected from Jeep on US 52; highway slowdown causes additional crash, troopers say
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed in a fatal wreck near Pinnacle early Thursday morning. According to state troopers, they responded to a crash on US 52 northbound near Perch Road around 1:30 a.m. A 1998 Jeep traveling north ran off the road and overturned. The driver, a 50-year-old man from Winston-Salem, […]
Teen shot in Greensboro on Baker Road dies, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who was shot last week has died in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told bout a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as a 14-year-old, with […]
Autopsy reveals man shot and killed by state trooper in Siler City had drugs in system
The North Carolina Medical Examiner released the autopsy report for the man shot and killed by a state trooper in Siler City.
