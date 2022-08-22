Read full article on original website
Related
More Storms Heading for Louisiana – Flood Watches Posted
Storms with more heavy rains are making their way through Louisiana today. Here's where forecasters say we can expect the worst.
deltadailynews.com
Heavy rain, flooding target Louisiana, Mississippi as Dallas reels from downpours
(NEW YORK) — As Dallas reels from deadly flooding, the downpours are now moving east. The heaviest rain Tuesday afternoon is in northern Louisiana and into Jackson, Mississippi, where flash flooding is likely. Archibald, Louisiana, has recorded over 8 inches of rain so far while Garden City, Mississippi, saw...
Oldest Known Man-Made Structures in North America Are in Louisiana
Research suggests that the mounds are the oldest known structures made by man in North America.
iheart.com
Iowa DNR: Go Fish!
(Des Moines, IA) -- School may be back in session, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says fall is an excellent time to take children fishing, because the fish tend to be active. Tyler Stubbs of DNR Fisheries says he tries to make time to take his children fishing....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race
Two days after the Primary, some South Florida voters are still waiting to find out who will be declared the winner in a Congressional race. Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
How Many of These Random Louisiana Facts Do You Know?
If you had to name random Louisiana facts, would any of these make the list?
iheart.com
One South Florida Airport Is Top 10 For Highest Flight Cancellation Rate
One Florida airport shows up on a list of the Top 10 with the highest flight cancellation percentages, and it may not be the one you think. Travel insurance website InsureMyTrip says Palm Beach International ranks 9th for the highest percentage of flights being cancelled between January and May of this year. 4.65 percent is the number and the next airport in the state doesn't show up on this list until Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, ranked at 27th. Tampa International is 38th.
iheart.com
This Is South Carolina's Signature Cheap Food
Whether you've been a broke college student or have had to struggle to make ends meet, most people know what it's like to be tight on money. Fortunately, there are still places you can go to grab a bite to eat that won't hurt your wallet too much. Cheapism searched...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
WATCH: DeSantis Brutally Roasts 'Little Elf' Fauci
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is back at it again with his biting criticisms of the Washington establishment. During an event in Seminole County, Florida, on Wednesday, DeSantis shared a particularly harsh admonishment, even for him, directed squarely at the director of the National Institue of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
L'Observateur
Recreational Fishing in Louisiana Under Attack, Attorney General Jeff Landry Fights Back
BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit attempting to stifle recreational fishing in Louisiana. The lawsuit filed by commercial fishermen challenges a National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) rule that reallocates the Gulf red grouper quota from 24%/76% rec/commercial to 40.7%/59.3% rec/commercial. Attorney General Landry has requested to intervene to defend the rule.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In South Carolina
In South Carolina, there is no shortage of delicious Italian restaurants offering guests a chance to sample authentic cuisine without having to step foot outside of the state. To determine the cream of the crop, Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country and picking the top spot in each state, from al fresco dining on an Alabama patio to flavorful dishes of homemade pasta in Wyoming.
iheart.com
Iowa Project Aware Volunteers Haul 18-Tons of Trash From River
(Undated) -- An annual river-clean-up project in Iowa is releasing results from this summer's effort. Nearly 350-Project Aware volunteers paddled 61-miles of the West Fork of the Des Moines River in northwest Iowa July 11th thru July 15th, ending the trip in Emmetsburg. Iowa Project Aware Coordinator Nina Marquart says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
These Are The Best Employers In Arizona
Looking for a job? Want to see how your job stacks against others?. Forbes just released its fourth annual "America's Best Employers By State" list — and Arizona is representing well. Here's how they did it:. "The list is divided into 51 rankings—one for each of the 50 states,...
Tropical storm warning in effect for south Texas
A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of South Texas as a strong system moves through the Gulf of Mexico. The Weather Channel's Dr. Rick Knabb has the latest.
It wasn’t on the market. But when owners of one of Mississippi’s oldest houses were offered cash for it, they took the offer.
The Gov. Holmes House, built in 1794 and one of the oldest structures in Mississippi, has new owners. Michael and Eugenie Cates have sold the house at 207 S. Wall St., to Gene and Mary Lou Perkins of New Roads, Louisiana. The Cates lived in and loved the Gov. Holmes...
Famed restauranteur bringing a taste of Italy to Mississippi diners
Famed Mississippi restauranteur Robert St. John is bringing a little bit of Italy to the Jackson Metro area. St. John made the announcement on his personal website last week. St. John and his business partner, Jarred Patterson, COO of New South Restaurant Group, are in the process of creating a restaurant that will take over the Biaggi’s restaurant at the Renaissance in Ridgeland. St. John said taking over an existing restaurant space is a first for him.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In Arizona
Waffles are fluffy and delicious. The holes are perfect for holding different toppings, and they can be easily taken from a sweet treat to a savory meal. However, not all waffles are created equal. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best waffles. The website states, "When...
iheart.com
Iowa Man Claims $2 Million Lottery Prize
(Clive, IA) -- An Iowa man has claimed a $2 million lottery prize. Ben Sanford of Davenport says he'll share his winnings with his stepfather and make some careful investments. He says he's also thinking of getting a new car. Sanford bought the ticket at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road, Bettendorf. The store will get a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
iheart.com
Two Busted with Drugs In Jail, Parking Meters to HVL, Burnout hits NC
Two Suspects Arrested For Bringing Drug To Rutherford Jail. (Rutherford County, NC) -- Two suspects are facing charges for giving drugs to Rutherford County inmates. Investigators say they snuck fentanyl pills into the detention center, which may have led to some overdoses. WLOS-TV reports there were five overdoses at the jail in just the first two-days of the week. The drugs were allegedly traded for commissary items.
Stimulus cash available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana
man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
Comments / 0