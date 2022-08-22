After a recent stay in Cannon beach we were left disappointed by the allowing of tents, lawn chairs, blankets, etc. on the beach overnight. I looks like a homeless camp and destroys the natural beauty of the beach. This surely violates Tom McCall’s vision for the protection of Oregon’s scenic wonder. People should not be allowed to monopolize beach areas by leaving their possessions littering the sands. Cannon Beach would be wise to stop such blatant trashing of the beach.

CANNON BEACH, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO