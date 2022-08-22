Read full article on original website
Related
Seaside Fire: 16 distressed swimmers pulled from water over weekend
Seaside Fire & Rescue announced on Facebook that their lifeguards and water rescue teams pulled 16 distressed swimmers from the ocean over the weekend.
Person killed in Seaside rip current was man in his 50s
The person who died after getting caught in a rip current in Seaside Saturday was a man in his 50s, the city said Sunday.
cannonbeachgazette.com
Letter: Why so many tents and overnighters on beach?
After a recent stay in Cannon beach we were left disappointed by the allowing of tents, lawn chairs, blankets, etc. on the beach overnight. I looks like a homeless camp and destroys the natural beauty of the beach. This surely violates Tom McCall’s vision for the protection of Oregon’s scenic wonder. People should not be allowed to monopolize beach areas by leaving their possessions littering the sands. Cannon Beach would be wise to stop such blatant trashing of the beach.
Man, 20, shot by Oregon police Friday in critical condition, family says
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The family of a man accused of attacking a Hillsboro police officer Friday says he was in critical condition Monday after the officer shot him during the confrontation. On Monday, the Hillsboro Police Department identified the man who was shot as 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano, KGW...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beachconnection.net
Tuna Boats are in Port Along All of Oregon Coast, Selling Straight to Consumer
Heralding the opening of tuna season along the Oregon coast is an aspect not all seafood fans are aware of: some of the boats sell straight to you. Numerous seafood shops either on or near those docks are also featuring the freshest stuff possible, and there are deals galore. But your timing has to be right.
beachconnection.net
Feeding Frenzy in One Oregon Coast Town Could Mean Humpback Whales Coming
(Seaside, Oregon) – Pelicans in the north Oregon coast town of Seaside are having a field day at the mouth of the Necanicum River and the estuaries, according to local residents. There's a bit of a feeding frenzy going on, with a good run of anchovies, which brings out the birds in droves. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe)
cannonbeachgazette.com
Bring your questions to the Information Center
Every day the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce Information Center greets guests from all around the world. “We provide some very basic information as simple as where is parking, restrooms, the beach, or Haystack Rock,” Office Manager Laura Kaim said. “We try and answer questions and stay very informed on what’s going on in Cannon Beach.”
Comments / 1