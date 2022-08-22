ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Letter: Why so many tents and overnighters on beach?

After a recent stay in Cannon beach we were left disappointed by the allowing of tents, lawn chairs, blankets, etc. on the beach overnight. I looks like a homeless camp and destroys the natural beauty of the beach. This surely violates Tom McCall’s vision for the protection of Oregon’s scenic wonder. People should not be allowed to monopolize beach areas by leaving their possessions littering the sands. Cannon Beach would be wise to stop such blatant trashing of the beach.
CANNON BEACH, OR
Feeding Frenzy in One Oregon Coast Town Could Mean Humpback Whales Coming

(Seaside, Oregon) – Pelicans in the north Oregon coast town of Seaside are having a field day at the mouth of the Necanicum River and the estuaries, according to local residents. There's a bit of a feeding frenzy going on, with a good run of anchovies, which brings out the birds in droves. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe)
SEASIDE, OR
Bring your questions to the Information Center

Every day the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce Information Center greets guests from all around the world. “We provide some very basic information as simple as where is parking, restrooms, the beach, or Haystack Rock,” Office Manager Laura Kaim said. “We try and answer questions and stay very informed on what’s going on in Cannon Beach.”
CANNON BEACH, OR

