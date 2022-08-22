ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanker carrying first Australian gas shipment to Europe in more than five years will dock in UK before most of it is piped into continent to storage sites

 4 days ago

Australian gas will be shipped to Europe for the first time in over half a decade in an attempt to ease pressures as gas shortages continue to bite the continent.

The Attalos gas tanker is expected to pull into the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent, by the mouth of the Thames today.

It is the first time in six years the rare cargo of liquified natural gas (LNG) has been transported between the continents, according to data from Bloomberg.

Some of the gas is likely to be used in the UK straight away with the majority being transported through pipelines to the rest of Europe where it will be stored.

Some of the gas could be returned to Britain, however, during the winter months.

According to Vessel Finder, the Attalos departed Malaysia on July 20 where it picked up the shipment of gas that had come from Australia.

It is rare for Australia to export gas to Europe because of the long journey required, instead, it usually is sent to Asia but the deep gas crisis Europe is currently facing has catapulted the need for new sources of fossil fuels.

It comes as the energy crisis continues to deepen across the UK, with bills forecasted to more than triple to hit £6,089 in April.

The hike in energy bills is set to worsen the cost-of-living crisis for many households across the country already struggling with around 3.7 million elderly and vulnerable people are at 'high risk' of being pushed into long-term fuel poverty

Octopus Energy chief executive Greg Jackson told Radio 4's Today programme on Monday, that if the price of beer had risen as much as gas prices, a pint would cost £25.

He said: 'People don't know what a therm is, but, underneath it, the price per therm has gone from 60p to around £5 at the moment and that's what's passing through to customers if we don't do something.

'There are systemic issues.

'There are loads of questions of how we pay for this.

'One thing we can't do is be expected to pass those costs on to consumers.'

Soaring gas prices are also adding to the bill that will be hitting households to prop up failed energy supplier Bulb.

According to new research by Auxilione, an energy consultancy, and shared with the Financial Times this weekend, the cost of bailing out Bulb might cost £4 billion by this spring.

Ministers stepped in to rescue Bulb as it was considered too big to fail. Many of its rivals had gone out of business.

