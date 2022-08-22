Effective: 2022-08-26 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-27 07:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: McKinley; San Juan; Sandoval FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall will lead to excessive runoff and minor flooding of creeks, washes and arroyos. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest, and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in north central New Mexico, Sandoval. In northwest New Mexico, San Juan. In west central New Mexico, McKinley. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 721 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pueblo Pintado and Ojo Encino.

MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO