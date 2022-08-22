(TNS) — More computer-controlled heavy trucks are coming to Interstate 45, as a partnership between tech company Waymo and trucking titan Daimler moves to its next phase. As part of its development of level-four redundant autonomous vehicles, Waymo announced earlier this week its fleet of self-driving semi-tractor-trailers would increase to 60, with most being the Cascadia model made by Freightliner, a subsidiary of the German automaker Daimler. In addition, the company will begin operating on public roads in Texas and Arizona.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO