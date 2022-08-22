Read full article on original website
Government Technology
Industry Insider One-on-One: Assistant Chief on Transformation, Hybrid Work
As part of Industry Insider — California's ongoing efforts to educate readers on state agencies, their IT plans...
Government Technology
Tech Leaders Preview Breakout Themes for Conference
Technology leaders from several California jurisdictions will be among those speaking and presenting at workshops when the Municipal...
Government Technology
Rave and Rapid Deploy Launch Public Safety Data-Sharing Tool
A new project in California points to the growing importance of data sharing and the breaking down of silos when it comes to public safety — among the rising trends in the world of government technology. Rave Mobile Safety says that it has partnered with Rapid Deploy to launch...
Government Technology
California STEAM School to Use AR/VR for K-6 Education
A STEAM charter and Mandarin-immersion school in California is investing in virtual and augmented reality equipment to make lessons for its K-6 students more engaging. According to a news release this week from Irvine International Academy, a $77,504 grant from the philanthropic Larry and Helen Hoag Foundation will allow the school to purchase AR/VR tools from the San Jose-based tech company zSpace, giving students the ability to interact with and manipulate virtual objects in a 360-degree projected environment for a variety of subjects.
Government Technology
Departments Seek Candidates for Executive, Managerial, Specialty Roles
State government departments are recruiting for executive, managerial and specialty roles. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH)...
Government Technology
How Can State, Local Gov Help Ensure Sustainable Broadband?
With more state and local government agencies prioritizing broadband in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say it is important to make sure the work they are doing is sustainable. In fact, Merit — an independent nonprofit corporation governed by Michigan’s public universities — is hosting an upcoming webinar...
Government Technology
More Autonomous Big Rigs Are Bound for Interstate 45
(TNS) — More computer-controlled heavy trucks are coming to Interstate 45, as a partnership between tech company Waymo and trucking titan Daimler moves to its next phase. As part of its development of level-four redundant autonomous vehicles, Waymo announced earlier this week its fleet of self-driving semi-tractor-trailers would increase to 60, with most being the Cascadia model made by Freightliner, a subsidiary of the German automaker Daimler. In addition, the company will begin operating on public roads in Texas and Arizona.
Government Technology
State Budget Funds Legacy Replacement, Cybersecurity Improvement
One of the state's largest departments, which connects millions of employers and job seekers each year, looks to...
Government Technology
Could a New Pathways Program Ease Cyber Talent Troubles?
North Carolina is considering a cybersecurity fellows pathway program that, if launched, would help tackle its cybersecurity talent gap by training participants and then starting them off in public-sector jobs. Both public- and private-sector employers are struggling to fill cyber hiring needs, with CyberSeek estimating that the state’s talent pool...
Government Technology
Drought Levels in Massachusetts Increase Wildfire Risk
(TNS) - The state declared Wednesday a significant drought in western Massachusetts and critical conditions in Cape Cod as the risk of wildfires increases due to continued dry weather. “Massachusetts continues to experience drought conditions in all regions of the state, which is not only depleting public water supplies, but...
Government Technology
TSA to Test Drone-Tracking Tech in LAX Restricted Airspace
(TNS) — Following dozens of drone sightings — and a handful of reports of a "guy in a jetpack" — near Los Angeles International Airport, the Transportation Security Administration will test new technology to spot, track and identify drones in restricted airspace. The federally funded program would...
Government Technology
West Virginia Faces Heavier Rains with Little Federal Help
(TNS) - West Virginia faces disproportionately high flood risks with disproportionately little financial protection for its residents' homes and possessions. Less than 1.5% of roughly 673,000 residential structures across West Virginia had residential flood insurance contracts through a federal program providing most of the nation's flood insurance in force as of May 16, according to federal data.
Government Technology
Eastern KY Flood Relief Bill Could Be $277 Million
(TNS) - Eastern Kentucky will get a first glimpse on Wednesday at a state aid package aimed at helping the region recover from recent deadly and devastating flooding. The legislature meets for a special session starting Wednesday and is largely expected to pass a single bill appropriating money to impacted counties in Eastern Kentucky by Friday.
