2022 Lady Vols' softball fall schedule announced

Tennessee announced its 2022 fall exhibition schedule Monday.

The Lady Vols will play eight home contests at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Admission is free for all fall contests and gates will open one hour prior to first pitch. Restrooms will be open, but concessions will not be available for fall softball games.

The 2023 season will be the Lady Vols’ second campaign under sole leadership of head coach Karen Weekly. Weekly served as Tennessee’s co-head coach from 2002-20, alongside Ralph Weekly.

Below are the Lady Vols’ 2022 fall game dates, times and opponents.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire