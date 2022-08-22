ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Lady Vols' softball fall schedule announced

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Tennessee announced its 2022 fall exhibition schedule Monday.

The Lady Vols will play eight home contests at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Admission is free for all fall contests and gates will open one hour prior to first pitch. Restrooms will be open, but concessions will not be available for fall softball games.

The 2023 season will be the Lady Vols’ second campaign under sole leadership of head coach Karen Weekly. Weekly served as Tennessee’s co-head coach from 2002-20, alongside Ralph Weekly.

Below are the Lady Vols’ 2022 fall game dates, times and opponents.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

