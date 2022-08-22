Read full article on original website
Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
State Patrol executes search warrant at Stratford car restoration business
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has spent several hours at Kuyoth’s Klassics in Stratford conducting an investigation. The business restores classic cars. The Wisconsin Department of Transporation said at 8 a.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol executed a search warrant at Kuyoth’s Klassics. State Patrol personnel and...
Hilbert area man dies after motorcycle crashes into truck in Shawano County
RICHMOND, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from the Hilbert area is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck in Shawano County. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says that on August 23 around 12:20 p.m. it responded to a reported crash at Hwy 29. The crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm
TOWNSHIP OF EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old girl injured on a farm in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday afternoon is sedated, but her family says she’s responding to simple commands. Emergency responders were called to a farm on Sunny Road in Eden just before 3 P.M. for...
State Patrol witnesses unorthodox towing on I-41 in Outagamie County
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind residents about towing vehicles after a tow truck carrying two other vehicles and a trailer was seen on I-41. The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted out about an incident that happened on the week of August 14 that involved three vehicles and a trailer. A tow truck has a vehicle on its bed as well as another vehicle hooked up with a trailer behind that vehicle.
Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage
Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
Manawa teen injured in Waupaca Co. crash making progress, still critical
WAUPACA COUNTY (WBAY) - “Just hoping for the best. He is making progress, so we are happy with that. Not sure of the outcome but he’s a tough kid,” said Jacquelyn and Corey Durrant, the parents of Cylus Durrant. It’s that toughness the Durrants are hoping Cylus...
Man killed at Kaukauna paper mill identified
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Family members release the name of a man killed at a Kaukauna paper mill last week. Aaron Hobart died in an industrial accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Plant last Tuesday. The nature of the incident in the plant has not been released yet. According to his...
3 killed in semi, SUV crash in Wisconsin
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) - Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21, into the path of the eastbound semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
Milk Tanker Tips Over at Roundabout South of Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Emergency responders assisted with an incident Tuesday in which a milk tanker tipped over while traversing the roundabout at HWY 10/Klondike and HWY 80 south of Marshfield. “Thankfully, there was only milk in the tanker, but believe it or not, milk in large quantities like...
Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since Monday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn Mueller was last seen around 9:30 p.m. when she was on Co. Hwy. J, in Friendship. At the time, she was wearing a black, long-sleeve sweatshirt, white shorts, and white socks.
UPDATE: Body discovered in Rib Mountain field, investigation underway
Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday in Rib Mountain, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department news release. Sheriff’s officials say the discovery was made just before noon in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane in the town of Rib Mountain.
