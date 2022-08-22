ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, WI

Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
MAZOMANIE, WI
whby.com

Motorcyclist dies after Shawano County crash

TOWN OF RICHMOND, Wis. — A motorcyclist dies after a crash in Shawano County. Sheriff’s officials say the 45-year-old Hilbert-area man was eastbound on Highway 29 when he struck a pickup truck crossing the highway from County Road MMM around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. The man was thrown from...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WSAW

State Patrol executes search warrant at Stratford car restoration business

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has spent several hours at Kuyoth’s Klassics in Stratford conducting an investigation. The business restores classic cars. The Wisconsin Department of Transporation said at 8 a.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol executed a search warrant at Kuyoth’s Klassics. State Patrol personnel and...
STRATFORD, WI
nbc15.com

Dodge Co. deputies catch up to suspect who fled 33 hours earlier

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Mazomanie woman was arrested a day-and-a-half after a Dodge Co. chase during which she allegedly crashed into a squad car and a cornfield before getting away. According to the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office, one of its sergeants stopped 42-year-old woman on Tuesday, at around 7...
MAZOMANIE, WI
UPMATTERS

9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital

EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
EDEN, WI
947jackfm.com

Three Dead In Adams County Crash

FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) — There were three fatalities after a traffic crash in Adams County on Monday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of County Hwy Z and State Highway 21 near Friendship around 3:35pm. According to a report from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a Jeep Cherokee driven...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

State Patrol witnesses unorthodox towing on I-41 in Outagamie County

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind residents about towing vehicles after a tow truck carrying two other vehicles and a trailer was seen on I-41. The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted out about an incident that happened on the week of August 14 that involved three vehicles and a trailer. A tow truck has a vehicle on its bed as well as another vehicle hooked up with a trailer behind that vehicle.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage

Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
WAUSAU, WI
whby.com

Man killed at Kaukauna paper mill identified

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Family members release the name of a man killed at a Kaukauna paper mill last week. Aaron Hobart died in an industrial accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Plant last Tuesday. The nature of the incident in the plant has not been released yet. According to his...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 killed in semi, SUV crash in Wisconsin

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) - Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21, into the path of the eastbound semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Teen ejected in rollover crash continues recovery

Deaths, overdoses in Grand Chute are part of a nationwide trend. The person suspected of providing the drugs is expected to appear in court Wednesday. Exercise and COVID-19, sitting and dementia, and Oh No? "O" Yes! Mosquitoes!. Updated: 4 hours ago. College president from 2008 to 2017, Kunkel returns as...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Manawa teen recovering from crash

Deaths, overdoses in Grand Chute are part of a nationwide trend. The person suspected of providing the drugs is expected to appear in court Wednesday. Exercise and COVID-19, sitting and dementia, and Oh No? "O" Yes! Mosquitoes!. Updated: 5 hours ago. College president from 2008 to 2017, Kunkel returns as...
MANAWA, WI
onfocus.news

Milk Tanker Tips Over at Roundabout South of Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Emergency responders assisted with an incident Tuesday in which a milk tanker tipped over while traversing the roundabout at HWY 10/Klondike and HWY 80 south of Marshfield. “Thankfully, there was only milk in the tanker, but believe it or not, milk in large quantities like...
MARSHFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since Monday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn Mueller was last seen around 9:30 p.m. when she was on Co. Hwy. J, in Friendship. At the time, she was wearing a black, long-sleeve sweatshirt, white shorts, and white socks.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI

