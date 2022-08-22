Read full article on original website
Judge declines to require hand count of Arizona ballots
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has refused to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in November. U.S. District Judge John Tuchi dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines. Kari Lake, who is running for governor, and Mark Finchem, a secretary of state candidate, won their GOP primaries after aggressively promoting the narrative that the 2020 election was marred by fraud or widespread irregularities. Their lawsuit repeated unfounded allegations about the security of machines that count votes.
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries have agreed to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude. The U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles said Friday that Houston-based Amplify Energy and two subsidiaries agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor and pay a $7 million fine and nearly $6 million in expenses incurred by government entities including the U.S. Coast Guard. The plea agreements still need to be approved by U.S. District Judge David Carter. The October 2021 leak in a pipeline that ferried crude oil from offshore platforms to the Southern California coast spilled about 25,000 gallons of crude into the ocean.
Newspaper publisher cries foul over political ad arrest
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire is accusing the state attorney general’s office of government overreach after she was arrested on charges that she published political advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising. The six misdemeanor charges allege that Debra Paul, publisher of The Londonderry Times, failed to identify the ads “with appropriate language either at the beginning or the end of the advertisement” as required by state law. The attorney general’s office says the charges were filed after it reviewed ads in the paper without the information that go back to 2019, counting nearly 60 violations since 2020.
Ron DeSantis suspends 4 Broward County School Board members after a grand jury investigation prompted by Parkland massacre
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four Broward County School Board members based on recommendations from a statewide grand jury looking into events surrounding the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago. “It is my duty to suspend people from office when there is clear...
Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment
A southwest Missouri school district says it will allow students to be spanked if parents give their permission. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District for the first time since the school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the district. It had been dropped in 2001. The punishment will be used only after other forms of discipline, including suspensions, have not been effective. Parents can choose whether to allow their children to be spanked. Cassville is a 1,900-student district about 60 miles southwest of Springfield. Missouri is one of 19 states in country that allows corporal punishment.
Missouri officer charged in death of officer during chase
MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in suburban St. Louis was charged after he hit and killed another officer while chasing a suspect. The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney announced Wednesday that Brian Rayford, of Florissant, faces a first-degree involuntary manslaughter charge in the December 2020 death of Sgt. Herschel Turner, of Moline Acres. Rayford worked for the Bellefontaine Neighbors police department at the time but has since been fired. The prosecutor says Rayford drove 80 to 85 mph in a 30 mph zone, without his emergency lights or sirens, before he hit Turner, who was standing on a road outside his vehicle helping with a traffic stop when he was hit.
A train is derailed and roads washed away after torrential rain clobbers parts of Mississippi
Wading through thigh-high waters, dozens of nursing home residents held onto a rope stretched across a flooded parking lot Wednesday as they were evacuated from a Mississippi retirement home. The residents, helped by firefighters, volunteers and state troopers, passed submerged cars as they departed on school buses from the Peach...
Community reacts after school board member appears in video making hateful statements
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — Rockwood School District Board Member Jessica Clark faces calls to resign regarding a video that shows her making controversial statements at a speaking engagement earlier this week. In a five-minute speech, she comments on the school district trying to control students, critical race...
Tracking a wetter pattern into next week
TODAY: We're waking up to another familiar start this morning. Temperatures in the mid 60s under mostly clear skies to start will give way to a warm up to near 90 this afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day. A field of low to mid level cumulus clouds will likely develop, but also a cold front approaching from the north may thicken cloud cover for some to the north late this afternoon. Only an isolated shower or storm is possible later this afternoon and evening as the front passes through. Placement of the best chance of development looks to be north of I-70.
Tracking small but growing chances for rain
TODAY: Another copy and paste day for Wednesday with very similar weather to Monday and Tuesday. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s this afternoon. TONIGHT: Skies clear overnight, with temperatures falling into the mid-60s. EXTENDED: By early Thursday morning, clouds are starting to move in from the...
