Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
New Study Reveals Just How Unhappy the State of Idaho Really Is
TV. Newspaper. Radio. If you jump into the comments section of any local media outlet's social media page, you would assume that people in Idaho are almost as miserable as people in states like New York, New Jersey and California. It blows our minds how people can complain about even...
Idaho Firefighters Ask Drone Owners To Stay Away From Fires
Every summer, residents in Boise are forced to deal with one of the most annoying things ever: air pollution from forest fires. Obviously dealing with some smokey air is far less of a problem than many might be facing due to fires, but either way, it isn't nice. States like...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?
NAMPA (Idaho Capital Sun) — Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho.
One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made and Served in Idaho
Are you one of those folks that when it comes to weird combinations and flavors of food, you approach them with the attitude of “I’ll try anything once?” Then this refreshing list of cold treats may be for you!. Boise has set a new record for the...
Idaho’s Ultimate Forbidden Love Story Now Lingers with Hauntings
Oh yes forbidden love. Although it has been done time and time again in various stories, versions and even different characters, the most well known is iconic Romeo and Juliet. Two people who love each other but because of what they are born into are not allowed to ever be together. It leads them both to their own endings. There is a Romeo and Juliet story based right here in Idaho. This forbidden Idaho couple never seemed to 'pass over' all the way and are still said to haunt where they met their end together.
Missing Fruitland boy will have photos featured on semi-trailers in United States, Canada
FRUITLAND — The search for Michael Vaughan is hitting the road. On Wednesday, the Fruitland Police Department, in partnership with Kam-Way Transportation and the Washington State Patrol, announced an initiative to place photos of Vaughan on the side of semi-trailers traveling the western United States and beyond. The effort is the latest push to bring Vaughan home, after he went missing from his Fruitland residence over a year ago. Vaughan,...
Idahoans Share Their Beloved Dog Photos on #NationalDogDay
Today we celebrate our beloved dogs as folks worldwide share their favorite photos of their best friends through social media. In Idaho, we love our dogs and would be lost without them. We see them on the Greenbelt, in parks, stores, and sometimes in our vehicles. In honor of so many folks loving their dogs, we decided to share with you some of Idaho's most famous personalities sharing their favorite moments with their pooches.
Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho
There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
Boise Could Be Getting TWO Nearby Casinos Soon
We've all had this thought cross our minds at one point:. "I really want to gamble, but driving to Jackpot sounds like a lot of work." We get it. The rush of throwing dice across the craps table. The thrill of hitting your card on the river in poker. The...um...act of pushing a button on a slot machine. It can be exciting when you're winning some money, but gambling isn't as fun when you have to plan half a day of traveling to enjoy it.
There’s Only ONE City Shaped Like This in the United States and You’ll Find it in Idaho
If you look at an aerial map of the Treasure Valley, you'll notice that Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell aren't really shaped like anything. Streets and housing developments just kept branching off from the original downtown blocks. But if you continue looking at that map and head northwest from Caldwell,...
7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area
Naturally, we’ve gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best Burger Joints in the Boise Area, according to Yelp and your reviews 👇. A little bit more about the holiday... National Today says... “Burgers are convenient fast food...
Giant Semi Wrapped To Help Find Idaho’s Michael Vaughan
The case of missing Fruitland boy, Michael Vaughan, continues and it has been going on for over a year. It's a tragic situation-- the 5-year-old boy went missing last July and authorities have been on the case for over a year. Here is a look back at the timeline of...
Post Register
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic: 'People from all over the country' come to event
CBS2 News Staff — CBS2 is proud to be the official TV home of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. We're teaming up with CapEd Credit Union and Townsquare Media for the event. It's something radio host Kevin Miller says people look forward to all year. "You know, it's...
Motorcycle Crash on U.S. 93 Claimed Las Vegas Man
ELY, Idaho (KLIX)-Nevada authorities say a Las Vegas man was killed in an early August motorcycle crash north of Ely on U.S. Highway 93. According to the Nevada State Police, 50-year-old Aaron Grandorf was killed when his Harley Davidson went of U.S. 93 about 53 miles north of Ely on August 7. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries. The Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash and asks anyone that may have witnessed it or have any information to call (775) 753- 1111.
aha? Oh No! Another Major Setback For The Boise Airport
This summer has been one step forward, and one step back for the Boise Airport. We've seen exciting flights added, like Las Vegas to Boise, and some of our favorite services taken away, like the daily service from Boise to Austin, Texas. Now, we're losing something we never even had....
idaho.gov
Big game depredation actions continue into 2022 throughout southern Idaho
Consistent efforts by depredation staff from the Magic Valley Region are showing successes in parts of the region to reduce chronic big game depredation on agricultural crops. While consistent prevention tactics have been shown to change wildlife behavior, there continues to be new and ongoing incidents of big game depredating on crops, primarily corn, throughout the Magic Valley.
Is the Treasure Valley Getting a Casino?!
Currently Idahoans have to drive to Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon to find a nearby Casino to gamble in. To this day the luckiest I have ever been was coming up over $900 on a slot machine in Jackpot on a girls weekend trip. A lot of people will take a fun getaway weekend to our neighboring state casinos but what about having one right here - even closer, how about one right outside of Boise in the Mountain Home area?
Why Pop-Up Halloween Stores are the Best Part of Halloween in Boise
In 2021, Americans were expected to spend nearly $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes. Last year, the National Retail Federation surveyed over 8,000 Americans about their Halloween plans during the week of September 1-8. At that point, 69% of adults who were planning to dress up for work, party or trick-or-treating with their kids already knew what they wanted to be for Halloween. With less uncertainty about gathering for Halloween parties in 2022, we’re sure that number will be even higher this year.
Thanks to Twitter, We Now Know What Boise Sounds Like
You know, sometimes I wish I could explain how my mind works but like most people, I just can’t. I often find myself wandering down the rabbit hole of Twitter among other social media platforms looking for odd perspectives on Boise or Idaho in general. This previously led me to search for what people think Boise smells like which I have to admit, delivered hilarious results.
Report Names Downtown Boise Bar As The Best in Idaho
In today's world, there is so much happening and while I don't condone detrimental habits, I think we would all agree that sometimes an ice-cold drink just fixes everything. Again - is it a viable solution to all of our problems? Absolutely not, but it certainly makes the sun shine a little brighter if you know what I mean.
