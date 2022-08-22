Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Sheriff: Man arrested at Gorge wasn't planning mass shooting
GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office now says a man arrested at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state wasn’t planning a mass shooting as investigators previously believed. Jonathan Moody of Ephrata, Washington, was arrested Aug. 19 after suspicious actions led Live Nation security to...
Idaho State Journal
Sheriff pleads guilty to rendering criminal assistance
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A former county sheriff in Washington state has pleaded guilty to charges relating to his role in trying to cover up his son’s alleged drunk driving crash. Former Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of rendering criminal assistance...
