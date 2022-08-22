Read full article on original website
lonelyplanet.com
The top 5 ramen experiences in NYC
An epicenter of international cuisine, New York City lets you travel the globe through its remarkable diversity of culinary offerings – and Japanese culture and gastronomy are stunningly represented across the city. The ramen circuit in particular is nothing short of iconic, well-traversed by locals and tourists alike. Read...
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (August 25 - 28)
The summer season is here and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
Eater
NYC’s Oldest Form of Dining Is Now the Hottest Form of Dining
The tavern is the city’s oldest form of dining and drinking establishment, predating lunch counters, rooming-house kitchens, oyster cellars, diners made from actual railroad dining cars, and full-blown restaurants, of which Delmonico’s became the first back in 1827. Records indicate that taverns existed in the city as early as 1641 when a place called Wooden Horse opened on Bridge Street. Built in 1719, Fraunces Tavern is our oldest tavern still extant – George Washington was a regular.
Eater
This Bar’s Buy-Two-Sandwiches-Get-One-Free Deal Is One of NYC’s Best Happy Hours
In a town that’s towering with great sandwiches — Sunny & Annie’s, Defonte’s, Court Street Grocers, et. al — when it comes to going-out spots, few bars seem to have them. Yeah, plenty of bars in New York City have the regular ole sandwich you can get smushed together on a precariously rigged-up panini press (shout out to the pimento grilled cheese at Doris). But a dive bar with sandwiches prepared with what I will lovingly call a sandwich program is more or less unheard of.
This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway
Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
15 Ways To Celebrate Labor Day Weekend In NYC This Year
For many in the U.S., Labor Day weekend is basically the summer’s last hurrah, and is celebrated with parties, parades and fairs, and all sorts of exciting events. It’s our last chance to take advantage of all the things we love the most about the summer, and there’s certainly no shortage of events to head to around the city to help you celebrate. This year Labor Day falls on Monday, September 5, and to help you make the most of it this year, here are the best events to check out in NYC. Say farewell to summer and celebrate Labor...
Thrillist
Here's How to See Free Broadway Performances in the Outer Boroughs This Fall
If you're hoping to catch a Broadway performance without spending Broadway ticket prices, you may be in luck this fall. The beloved "Broadway in the Boros" series returns with free performances from several Broadway casts heading out of their midtown digs. On four Fridays in September and October, residents of...
September 2022 Carnivals, Festivals, and Parades In and Near NYC
September 2022 is jam-packed with family-friendly carnivals, festivals, and parades in and near NYC.
NBC New York
Popular Secret Pop-Up Soiree, ‘Le Dîner en Blanc,' Returns to NYC After 2 Year Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the posh picnic known as Le Dîner en Blanc is returning to New York City next month. Le Dîner en Blanc -- in which diners have to don their best white attire -- will take place at a secret location on Sept. 19.
therealdeal.com
More renters are bargain hunting in deep Brooklyn, Queens
New York City renters, fed up with record rents and empowered by work from home policies, are looking for bargains deep in Brooklyn and Queens. The outer boroughs claimed nine out of the top 10 neighborhoods with the highest increase in search volume in July, according to a StreetEasy report on user search data. Lower Manhattan counted the five historically sough-after neighborhoods with the biggest yearly decreases in search volume: Greenwich Village, West Village, East Village, SoHo and Lower East.
At Marcus Samuelsson’s New Restaurant, Seafood, Sustainability, and Art Find Common Ground
Nearly 12 years ago, Marcus Samuelsson opened Red Rooster in Harlem, a cheerful supper club–slash–artists salon that forever changed the shape of New York’s restaurant scene. People came for the food—a pleasing patchwork of Southern comfort and Ethiopian and Swedish staples (a nod to Samuelsson’s roots)—but stayed, and continued to come back, for the unique sense of community found along its crimson banquettes.
travelnoire.com
Enjoy A Taste of Jamaica In The Five Boroughs Of New York
There’s nothing like eating Jamaican food in Jamaica. There really isn’t. The experience goes beyond the food. It’s the sun, the sea, and sweet breezes rustling through the palm leaves. But if you can’t get to the island, there are some great Jamaican restaurants in New York you can patronize. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but here are five to check out; one in each borough.
riverdalepress.com
Three’s a charm with three bedrooms and three floors
What can you do with three bedrooms and an abundance of space? Quite a bit actually. At least hypothetically. But then again, who says you need to just imagine it, when you can have the real thing, right here and right now. This fantastic semi-attached, brick single-family townhome is waiting...
behindthescenesnyc.com
Celebrity-Owned Restaurants in NYC
Check out some of the coolest celebrity-owned restaurants in NYC! There are so many amazing places to eat, so let us help you with some top recommendations!. Today we will share with you 5 amazing celebrity-owned restaurants in NYC for you to check out!. We all know that New York...
A Cheery New Holiday Market Is Coming To Downtown Brooklyn This November
It’s never too early to get in the holiday spirit! Urbanspace, treasured developer of public markets, just announced the arrival of their newest holiday market that will take over Brooklyn Borough Hall this November. Starting November 28th, holiday shoppers will be able to explore 100 vendors at the Borough Hall Holiday Market. For you Broooklynites, this comes as an early present—no longer having to cross the East River for all the festivities! You can expect to find a multitude of “local, Brooklyn-based minority-owned businesses to reflect the diversity of Brooklyn’s neighborhoods and its entrepreneurs.” Applications to become a vendor are now open. Urbanspace is known for kicking off the holiday season in the city with their immersive markets, and this new location will be a great opportunity to expand their customer base and reach even more New Yorkers than years prior.
An enormous new Chinese restaurant just opened on the Bowery
Congee Village is becoming a whole neighborhood! The beloved Congee Village on the Lower East Side (100 Allen St.) now has a sibling restaurant Congee Dim Sum House at 207 Bowery (between Delancey and Rivington. It's the third spot for father and son owners Peter Liang and Ricky Liang, who also own Congee Village Restaurant & Bar in Flushing.
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a month
NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 177 affordable apartments located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan. The address of the new development (named Lyra) is 555 West 38th Street, New York City.
travelnoire.com
21 NYC Smoke Spots With A View
When traveling to NYC, go to these smoke spots with a view. New York City has legalized cannabis both medically and recreationally now, alongside plenty of other U.S. states. NYC has gone a step further than any other county in America by allowing public cannabis use. Take a stroll through...
japanculture-nyc.com
Second Annual Japan Village Summer Festival
Saturday, August 27 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Japan Village, Courtyard 3/4 at Industry City – 934 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn. The Second Annual Japan Village Summer Festival will take place this Saturday! Spend the afternoon in Courtyard 3/4 at Industry City and enjoy a wide variety of refreshing Japanese snacks, traditional musical and dance performances, and family-friendly activities. Actress Saori Goda will serve as emcee.
News-Medical.net
Survey reveals clear differences among the NYC boroughs in COVID behaviors and attitudes
As the nation follows new CDC recommendations to relax COVID-19 restrictions, a new survey of 2,500 New Yorkers conducted by the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) revealed clear differences among the boroughs in vaccine and booster uptake, childhood vaccination, treatment when sick and general trust in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. The range of full vaccine and booster coverage across the five boroughs was 60% in Manhattan to 34% in the Bronx, with Queens at 55%, Staten Island at 47%, and Brooklyn at 42%.
