3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
milwaukeemag.com
An Early Review of Ope! Brewing
Back in, say, 2017, breweries were for, well, beer people – the sniffers, the contemplators, those who debate the merits of Czech vs. German pilsners. (I am one of these people.) Sure, everyone was welcome, but the product was, usually and naturally, the center of attention. Breweries opening in...
WISN
Milwaukee Brewing Co. will serve its final beer next week
MILWAUKEE — It's almost the last call for a popular Milwaukee brewery. Milwaukee Brewing Co. will serve its final drinks next week. The company announced on social media its closing date for the location on North Ninth Street. For beer fans in that neighborhood, Milwaukee Brewing said a different...
milwaukeemag.com
Donut Monster Is Opening Cedarburg Location
More doughnuts! Donut Monster – which has locations in Whitefish Bay and the Third Ward – is growing. Co-owner Jackie Woods says their third location, in Cedarburg, will open sometime in October. The site (W62 N634 Washington Ave.) is an 1870 building in the Washington Avenue Historic District,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Golden Nest Pancakes & Café in Wauwatosa
Two years ago, a classic-style cafe opened in the Mayfair collection with a goal of serving up tasty breakfast and lunch dishes using only the freshest ingredients – and things are going so well a second location is on the way. Brhett Vickery is in Wauwatosa at Golden Nest Pancakes & Café getting the morning started with some freshly squeezed juice.
Harley-Davidson opens events space called the 'Garage'
The Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee has opened its "Garage" space, a 8,200-square-foot area dedicated to hosting events.
milwaukeerecord.com
Check out a new, delightfully detailed illustrated map of Milwaukee
What is it about illustrated maps of Milwaukee that’s so fascinating, so captivating, so delightful? We have one from the ’70s hanging in our office, and many others have popped up over the years, too. Now, artist and illustrator Mario Zucca has entered the cartoon Milwaukee map fray with a whimsical and delightfully detailed creation that has to be seen to be appreciated. So here it is!
We're Open: The Sophisticated Man Boutique
The Sophisticated Man on Michigan Street is a boutique store that is in its 47th year of selling men's clothes. Diane Hamiel owns the store.
milwaukeemag.com
9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 26-28
It wouldn’t be summer in Milwaukee without the fun and family-friendly Mexican Fiesta! Celebrate the rich music, food and dance cultures of Mexico at the Summerfest Grounds all weekend long, and support the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation. Kids can enjoy folkloric dancers and craft workshops while adults can check out the plethora of live performers, the Fiesta Run and Walk, or the Custom Car & Motorcycle Show.
CBS 58
From an expert: Tips for traveling with seniors
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Whether you're taking a trip for a family reunion, a cruise, or long car ride, there are some ways to make sure the vacation is successful with a senior loved one. Milwaukee senior care expert Shawn McComb, with Right at Home, joined CBS 58 Thursday, Aug....
milwaukeemag.com
How Sad Boy Saturday Became Milwaukee’s Hottest Alternative Dance Party
Despite the name, Sad Boy Saturday is a ton of fun – and its journey to becoming a night-out staple was a complete accident. Five years ago, co-founder and promoter Brian Radmond was tending bar in Bay View, looking for a way to attract more customers – and more tips. So he brought in his friend Sammie K Anderson to DJ. After a few sets, a customer gave the event its name and Anderson became known as the “Sultan of Sadness” or “Emperor of Empathy.”
milwaukeemag.com
A Legendary Architect’s Last Design Is Being Built in Wisconsin
Helmut Jahn wanted to create a new landmark. The legendary postmodernist architect – known for the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago, among many other buildings – was tapped by the Pritzker Military Museum & Library to design a new storage facility in 2018. Pritzker’s Chicago home was running out of room for its collection of over 100,000 military artifacts and was looking to an open site northwest of Kenosha to expand.
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Eat, swing and drink at Luxe Golf Bays
If you're looking to spice up your meals, the experts share easy ways to grow and dry herbs. Bucks blood donation drive: Donors get 'buy 1, get 1' ticket offer. The Milwaukee Bucks are teaming up the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network and the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin to host a blood drive at Fiserv Forum on Friday, Sept. 2.
treksplorer.com
10 Best Day Trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Got a day or two to spare on your Milwaukee trip? Take some time to check out the best day trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With beautiful scenery, bustling cities, and even inland beaches within driving distance, you’ll find plenty to enjoy around Wisconsin’s largest city. Within easy reach...
CBS 58
Barbie Malibu Pop Up Truck will roll into Milwaukee this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Barbie fans, this weekend a Barbie Truck is cruising in to Milwaukee!. The 2022 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour will bring new, exclusive retro-inspired merchandise as part of its continuing U.S. tour to celebrate the 50th Anniversary and heritage of the original California girl, Malibu Barbie.
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet to open Thursday
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet will open Thursday near 91st and Fond Du Lac. Dozens of large rolling tables piled high with items will be ready to explore when doors open at 9 a.m.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Acorn!
Acorn is a nine-year-old mixed breed dog available for adoption at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Free back to school bash underway in Milwaukee
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. With the school year fast approaching, one local organization hopes to get kids started on the right foot. via IFTTT.
CBS 58
Milwaukee residents notice increase in rodent population
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee ranked number 22 on a list of America's most rat-infested cities. Pest exterminators in Milwaukee tell us they've been busier than ever. Some people may find them creepy, crawly, or just downright gross. "Probably one of the most disease-carrying animals that we run into," said...
Marisa Woloszyn named new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today
Marisa Woloszyn has been named the new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today, the station announced Thursday. Woloszyn replaces Brian Niznansky, who was recently named TMJ4's Chief Meteorologist.
