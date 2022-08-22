Read full article on original website
Related
fashionweekdaily.com
Meet Making the Cut’s Jeanatte Limas
Warning! Making the Cut spoilers ahead! Who makes good TV? Jeanatte Limas does! This week she walked away the winner of Making the Cut’s design competition and her looks will be available to purchase on Amazon. Hailing from the Dominican Republic, Limas went to Parson School of Design and has worked on the design team for Urban Zen by Donna Karan and Jolibe. We Zoomed with the bubbly designer this week to talk nerves and get the scoop on her design vibe.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome new member to their family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s home in Montecito has a new resident! The Los Angeles Times reported on Aug. 24 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have adopted a seven-year-old beagle named Mamma Mia, who was rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia. RELATED ...
How designer water and RATs bought a millennial couple this $27million mansion in one of Australia’s most elite suburbs
A high profile millennial couple are believed to have paid the highest price of the year in Australia's most expensive suburb, buying a grand mansion with a fortune earned from selling designer water. Garrett and Stephanie Jandegian bought a two-storey home in the elite Sydney suburb of Bellevue Hill that...
fashionweekdaily.com
Catching Up With The Culpos! Everything You’ve Ever Wondered About Their Dynamic, Their Projects, Their Style, Plus! Their Upcoming Reality TV Show…
Life is a balancing act, particularly for modern-day multihyphenates. So when you throw two sisters into the mix, it can make for some interesting moments. Enter: Olivia Culpo, her older sister, Aurora, and baby of the family, Sophia. While each has her own interests and thriving career, they come together on projects like their popular fashion line, Culpos x INC with Macy’s. With a new reality TV show focused on their solo and collaborative endeavors, the trio is getting ready to connect with audiences on a deeper level. We hopped on Zoom and found them sitting around the kitchen table in Rhode Island, where it all began.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fashionweekdaily.com
Seeing Is Believing: The Upscale Frames Of Johnny Fly Add Wings To Classic Shapes
When we talk about artists, what we’re really talking about is their vision and how they see the world. For Johnny Fly, the Charlotte-based lifestyle brand, reliable eyewear is the key to unlocking sights unseen, second only to a deep-rooted desire for adventure. The company deals in practicality with elevated luxe, supplying a suite of sunglasses, prescription lens, and multifaceted leather goods that hold court in artistic utility. The optic-weavers behind Johnny Fly excel in classically creative designs, and with new collections routinely presented like an exposition, the difference remains in their panache for subtle bouts of self-expression.
fashionweekdaily.com
Daily News: Gwen Stefani Gets Real For LVR Magazine, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Sally Singer & Kate Hudson Celebrate Amazon Luxury Stores Launch Out East
Gwen Stefani graces cover of LVR Magazine as she talks about what’s next. LVR Magazine’s Fall Fashion issue is here, and miss Love Angel Music Baby herself is starring front and center. Styled by editor in chief Kate Davidson Hudson, Stefani—an oft-referenced fashion icon herself—showcases why her star is still so bright as she models this season’s form-fitting finest from brands such as Tom Ford, Balenciaga, Bevza, Isabel Marant, Michael Kors Collection, and Giuseppe Di Morabito. In the accompanying cover story, the 52-year-old mom-of-three tells writer Roxanne Robinson how launching her new beauty line, GXVE, was a personal passion project to “try pick up the pieces from the past and start something new and fresh” after a difficult time; likely her widely-publicized divorce from Gavin Rossdale. Of the brand, the newly-wed The Voice judge says: “I wanted something completely mine, something I had complete control over. Makeup is something that I’ve done my whole life, and it just felt like the right time to do it. I wanted to do something where I could give back, that I knew I was good at, that I could share with other people and give them the same feeling that I get when I put my makeup on: A feeling of confidence and the feeling that we all know we get when we look our best.” As for her secrets to feeling her best at this age, she chalks it down to eating well, working out, plenty of hydration, and the right makeup. “I just want to look as good as I can at any age, like we all do, and share that quality makeup truly does make a big difference in how you feel,” she says. “The magic is in the makeup.” Read the story here.
fashionweekdaily.com
Editor’s Pick: Schutz Arissa Ballet Flat
What: These Schutz were made for walking! Like everyone else, we’ve fallen hard for the ballet slipper craze. And thank God, if you ask us, because with NYFW on the horizon, our feet will be thankful for footwear that’s equal parts chic and comfy. Who: Brazilian brand Schutz...
Comments / 0