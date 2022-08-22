Gwen Stefani graces cover of LVR Magazine as she talks about what’s next. LVR Magazine’s Fall Fashion issue is here, and miss Love Angel Music Baby herself is starring front and center. Styled by editor in chief Kate Davidson Hudson, Stefani—an oft-referenced fashion icon herself—showcases why her star is still so bright as she models this season’s form-fitting finest from brands such as Tom Ford, Balenciaga, Bevza, Isabel Marant, Michael Kors Collection, and Giuseppe Di Morabito. In the accompanying cover story, the 52-year-old mom-of-three tells writer Roxanne Robinson how launching her new beauty line, GXVE, was a personal passion project to “try pick up the pieces from the past and start something new and fresh” after a difficult time; likely her widely-publicized divorce from Gavin Rossdale. Of the brand, the newly-wed The Voice judge says: “I wanted something completely mine, something I had complete control over. Makeup is something that I’ve done my whole life, and it just felt like the right time to do it. I wanted to do something where I could give back, that I knew I was good at, that I could share with other people and give them the same feeling that I get when I put my makeup on: A feeling of confidence and the feeling that we all know we get when we look our best.” As for her secrets to feeling her best at this age, she chalks it down to eating well, working out, plenty of hydration, and the right makeup. “I just want to look as good as I can at any age, like we all do, and share that quality makeup truly does make a big difference in how you feel,” she says. “The magic is in the makeup.” Read the story here.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO