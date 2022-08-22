Read full article on original website
Buoyed by recent craft beverage exits, entrepreneurial investors redeploy proceeds locally, internationally
Successful exits from West Michigan-based craft breweries are allowing company founders and investors to put their proceeds to work in new ways that reinforce the region’s entrepreneurial culture. In addition to giving back to their communities through various nonprofits and philanthropic contributions, many executives are applying the knowledge they...
RAISING THE BAR: Behavioral health provider significantly grows capacity with new Marne campus
David and Rae Green started Sanford Behavioral Health seven years ago in a historic home in Grand Rapids’ Heritage Hill neighborhood. The location housed a 10-bed residential treatment center for women with substance use disorder. In the early days, David mowed the lawn and did the grocery shopping. He also occasionally did the cooking.
West Michigan investors, former Founders chairman acquire Irish whiskey distillery
A group of mostly West Michigan investors, led by former Founders Brewing Co. Chairman John Green, has acquired Natterjack Irish Whiskey maker Gortinore Distillers & Co. after partnering with the company’s founder to avoid liquidation, MiBiz has learned. Dublin-based Gortinore Distillers had entered the Irish corporate examinership process earlier...
Talent First launches rebrand, talent solutions series
The former CEO alliance known as Talent 2025 has rebranded as Talent First Inc., unveiled a fresh strategic initiative and will soon launch a five-part program designed to address employers’ needs amid a quickly evolving workforce. Talent First CEO Kevin Stotts said the five-part Talent Solutions Series will bring...
Larry J. Bell Library Foundation ‘two years ahead of schedule’ after purchasing Food Dance building
KALAMAZOO — After exiting from the brewery he founded in 1985, Larry Bell initially planned to create a new downtown space to house his collection of Michigan history books, jazz artifacts and historic brewery industry memorabilia. When the 26,000-square-foot former Food Dance building at 401 E. Michigan Ave. became...
Former Wyoming office space eyed for affordable housing project
WYOMING — West Michigan affordable housing developers are pursuing a rare conversion of vacant office space into apartments. A former AT&T call center office building in the city of Wyoming will be converted into 68 apartments under an adaptive reuse plan that has garnered both local and state support.
Lakeshore Advantage seeks proposals for spending federal pandemic relief on business stabilization
Economic development organization Lakeshore Advantage Corp. is seeking proposals for using a portion of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to support local businesses. Ottawa County — which received $56.7 million in ARPA funding — has prioritized business stabilization, along with affordable housing and expanding broadband internet service, as potential uses for the pandemic-relief funding.
Developers to rework Vista 45 mixed-use project following pushback on commercial component
WALKER — Developers will work to redesign portions of a large mixed-use project in Walker’s Standale neighborhood to bring the proposal closer in line with the city’s master plan. During a joint planning and city commission meeting on Wednesday, city officials heavily criticized the 217-unit Vista 45...
