Grand Rapids, MI

mibiz.com

Buoyed by recent craft beverage exits, entrepreneurial investors redeploy proceeds locally, internationally

Successful exits from West Michigan-based craft breweries are allowing company founders and investors to put their proceeds to work in new ways that reinforce the region’s entrepreneurial culture. In addition to giving back to their communities through various nonprofits and philanthropic contributions, many executives are applying the knowledge they...
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

West Michigan investors, former Founders chairman acquire Irish whiskey distillery

A group of mostly West Michigan investors, led by former Founders Brewing Co. Chairman John Green, has acquired Natterjack Irish Whiskey maker Gortinore Distillers & Co. after partnering with the company’s founder to avoid liquidation, MiBiz has learned. Dublin-based Gortinore Distillers had entered the Irish corporate examinership process earlier...
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Talent First launches rebrand, talent solutions series

The former CEO alliance known as Talent 2025 has rebranded as Talent First Inc., unveiled a fresh strategic initiative and will soon launch a five-part program designed to address employers’ needs amid a quickly evolving workforce. Talent First CEO Kevin Stotts said the five-part Talent Solutions Series will bring...
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Former Wyoming office space eyed for affordable housing project

WYOMING — West Michigan affordable housing developers are pursuing a rare conversion of vacant office space into apartments. A former AT&T call center office building in the city of Wyoming will be converted into 68 apartments under an adaptive reuse plan that has garnered both local and state support.
WYOMING, MI
mibiz.com

Lakeshore Advantage seeks proposals for spending federal pandemic relief on business stabilization

Economic development organization Lakeshore Advantage Corp. is seeking proposals for using a portion of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to support local businesses. Ottawa County — which received $56.7 million in ARPA funding — has prioritized business stabilization, along with affordable housing and expanding broadband internet service, as potential uses for the pandemic-relief funding.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

