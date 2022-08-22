ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

Officials seize 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor-trailer in Arizona from Mexico

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irSet_0hR24WDb00

NOGALES, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found over 1.5 million fentanyl pills and other drugs in a tractor-trailer that was coming into Nogales, Arizona, from Mexico over the weekend.

According to a tweet from CBP Area Port Director of the Port of Nogales, Arizona, Michael W. Humphries, border agents discovered that an eighteen-wheeler was found carrying 1.57 million fentanyl pills, 114 pounds of cocaine, 13 pounds of heroin and 2 pounds of fentanyl powder.

Of that amount, about 300,000 pills, 2 pounds of fentanyl powder, 13 pounds of heroin and 10 pounds of cocaine were found in the truck’s floor compartment, according to KPNX.

The drugs were found on Saturday when the tractor-trailer was making its way into Arizona from Mexico, according to KTVK.

No additional details have been released, including if any arrests have been made.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Tombstone mine caves in

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A mining stope, or open hole, in the Vizina Mining Claim in Tombstone has caved and created a hole in the surface in due to recent heavy rains. According to a public notice from the city of Tombstone, the hole is approximately 50 feet south of the nearby Toughnut Street, and doesn’t present any danger to the street.
TOMBSTONE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nogales, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Nogales, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy