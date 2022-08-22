Read full article on original website
New Study Reveals Just How Unhappy the State of Idaho Really Is
TV. Newspaper. Radio. If you jump into the comments section of any local media outlet's social media page, you would assume that people in Idaho are almost as miserable as people in states like New York, New Jersey and California. It blows our minds how people can complain about even...
Idaho Firefighters Ask Drone Owners To Stay Away From Fires
Every summer, residents in Boise are forced to deal with one of the most annoying things ever: air pollution from forest fires. Obviously dealing with some smokey air is far less of a problem than many might be facing due to fires, but either way, it isn't nice. States like...
One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made and Served in Idaho
Are you one of those folks that when it comes to weird combinations and flavors of food, you approach them with the attitude of “I’ll try anything once?” Then this refreshing list of cold treats may be for you!. Boise has set a new record for the...
Idaho’s Ultimate Forbidden Love Story Now Lingers with Hauntings
Oh yes forbidden love. Although it has been done time and time again in various stories, versions and even different characters, the most well known is iconic Romeo and Juliet. Two people who love each other but because of what they are born into are not allowed to ever be together. It leads them both to their own endings. There is a Romeo and Juliet story based right here in Idaho. This forbidden Idaho couple never seemed to 'pass over' all the way and are still said to haunt where they met their end together.
Idahoans Share Their Beloved Dog Photos on #NationalDogDay
Today we celebrate our beloved dogs as folks worldwide share their favorite photos of their best friends through social media. In Idaho, we love our dogs and would be lost without them. We see them on the Greenbelt, in parks, stores, and sometimes in our vehicles. In honor of so many folks loving their dogs, we decided to share with you some of Idaho's most famous personalities sharing their favorite moments with their pooches.
Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho
There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
Boise Could Be Getting TWO Nearby Casinos Soon
We've all had this thought cross our minds at one point:. "I really want to gamble, but driving to Jackpot sounds like a lot of work." We get it. The rush of throwing dice across the craps table. The thrill of hitting your card on the river in poker. The...um...act of pushing a button on a slot machine. It can be exciting when you're winning some money, but gambling isn't as fun when you have to plan half a day of traveling to enjoy it.
Giant Semi Wrapped To Help Find Idaho’s Michael Vaughan
The case of missing Fruitland boy, Michael Vaughan, continues and it has been going on for over a year. It's a tragic situation-- the 5-year-old boy went missing last July and authorities have been on the case for over a year. Here is a look back at the timeline of...
There’s Only ONE City Shaped Like This in the United States and You’ll Find it in Idaho
If you look at an aerial map of the Treasure Valley, you'll notice that Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell aren't really shaped like anything. Streets and housing developments just kept branching off from the original downtown blocks. But if you continue looking at that map and head northwest from Caldwell,...
7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area
Naturally, we’ve gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best Burger Joints in the Boise Area, according to Yelp and your reviews 👇. A little bit more about the holiday... National Today says... “Burgers are convenient fast food...
aha? Oh No! Another Major Setback For The Boise Airport
This summer has been one step forward, and one step back for the Boise Airport. We've seen exciting flights added, like Las Vegas to Boise, and some of our favorite services taken away, like the daily service from Boise to Austin, Texas. Now, we're losing something we never even had....
West Nile Mosquitoes in Idaho, Best Ways to Protect Yourselves
Y’all why does no one talk about the bug problems in Idaho? The mosquitoes right now are terrible!. This is top of mind for me I guess because I recently moved out to Kuna, and with my current living situation I can’t let my dogs in the backyard yet, so I’ve gotta take em’ out to the front yard on a leash to the bathroom.
idaho.gov
Big game depredation actions continue into 2022 throughout southern Idaho
Consistent efforts by depredation staff from the Magic Valley Region are showing successes in parts of the region to reduce chronic big game depredation on agricultural crops. While consistent prevention tactics have been shown to change wildlife behavior, there continues to be new and ongoing incidents of big game depredating on crops, primarily corn, throughout the Magic Valley.
Why Pop-Up Halloween Stores are the Best Part of Halloween in Boise
In 2021, Americans were expected to spend nearly $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes. Last year, the National Retail Federation surveyed over 8,000 Americans about their Halloween plans during the week of September 1-8. At that point, 69% of adults who were planning to dress up for work, party or trick-or-treating with their kids already knew what they wanted to be for Halloween. With less uncertainty about gathering for Halloween parties in 2022, we’re sure that number will be even higher this year.
Report Names Downtown Boise Bar As The Best in Idaho
In today's world, there is so much happening and while I don't condone detrimental habits, I think we would all agree that sometimes an ice-cold drink just fixes everything. Again - is it a viable solution to all of our problems? Absolutely not, but it certainly makes the sun shine a little brighter if you know what I mean.
Flights From Boise To This State Capital Were Just Severely Slashed
One step forward, and one step back. The Boise Airport just added three nonstop flights, and now its lead air carrier is cutting back on several routes, and that includes nearly no fall or winter flights for the region's exclusive direct trip to the capital of Texas. I suppose this...
Don’t Ever Say These Things to an Idahoan
There are things that you just don't say to locals of certain places. Every state and even city has things that are said, either in ignorance or to be irritating to locals. Idaho and Boise certainly has its fair share of comments, statements and things that should just not be said out loud.
Aaron Paul Is Selling His $1.3 Million Boise Home With a Built-In Hot Spring (Photos)
Aaron Paul is selling his $1.3 million house in Boise, Idaho. Built in 1959, the Breaking Bad actor's Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home is over 2,000 square feet and features a geothermal pool, two bedrooms and a whopping 54 French doors and windows. Paul, who hails from Idaho, recently posted a...
Man run over by tractor in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Weiser man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Washington County, Monday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call of a tractor-related accident involving a man near Olds Ferry and Pringle Road. Once on scene, deputies located the 58-year-old man in a cultivated field.
Far-right group endorses Boise School Board candidates; elicits responses
In a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post, a far-right extremist group posted endorsements for the Boise School Board of Trustees election coming up on Sept. 6. The endorsement post on Tuesday was addressed to "Boise School District Republicans" and urged people to go vote as the election is "critical." Among the...
