ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Firefighters Ask Drone Owners To Stay Away From Fires

Every summer, residents in Boise are forced to deal with one of the most annoying things ever: air pollution from forest fires. Obviously dealing with some smokey air is far less of a problem than many might be facing due to fires, but either way, it isn't nice. States like...
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Ultimate Forbidden Love Story Now Lingers with Hauntings

Oh yes forbidden love. Although it has been done time and time again in various stories, versions and even different characters, the most well known is iconic Romeo and Juliet. Two people who love each other but because of what they are born into are not allowed to ever be together. It leads them both to their own endings. There is a Romeo and Juliet story based right here in Idaho. This forbidden Idaho couple never seemed to 'pass over' all the way and are still said to haunt where they met their end together.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nampa, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Nampa, ID
Government
107.9 LITE FM

Idahoans Share Their Beloved Dog Photos on #NationalDogDay

Today we celebrate our beloved dogs as folks worldwide share their favorite photos of their best friends through social media. In Idaho, we love our dogs and would be lost without them. We see them on the Greenbelt, in parks, stores, and sometimes in our vehicles. In honor of so many folks loving their dogs, we decided to share with you some of Idaho's most famous personalities sharing their favorite moments with their pooches.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho

There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Could Be Getting TWO Nearby Casinos Soon

We've all had this thought cross our minds at one point:. "I really want to gamble, but driving to Jackpot sounds like a lot of work." We get it. The rush of throwing dice across the craps table. The thrill of hitting your card on the river in poker. The...um...act of pushing a button on a slot machine. It can be exciting when you're winning some money, but gambling isn't as fun when you have to plan half a day of traveling to enjoy it.
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Doolittle
104.3 WOW Country

7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area

Naturally, we’ve gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best Burger Joints in the Boise Area, according to Yelp and your reviews 👇. A little bit more about the holiday... National Today says... “Burgers are convenient fast food...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

aha? Oh No! Another Major Setback For The Boise Airport

This summer has been one step forward, and one step back for the Boise Airport. We've seen exciting flights added, like Las Vegas to Boise, and some of our favorite services taken away, like the daily service from Boise to Austin, Texas. Now, we're losing something we never even had....
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#The Warhawk Museum#American#Usaf
idaho.gov

Big game depredation actions continue into 2022 throughout southern Idaho

Consistent efforts by depredation staff from the Magic Valley Region are showing successes in parts of the region to reduce chronic big game depredation on agricultural crops. While consistent prevention tactics have been shown to change wildlife behavior, there continues to be new and ongoing incidents of big game depredating on crops, primarily corn, throughout the Magic Valley.
ELMORE COUNTY, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Why Pop-Up Halloween Stores are the Best Part of Halloween in Boise

In 2021, Americans were expected to spend nearly $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes. Last year, the National Retail Federation surveyed over 8,000 Americans about their Halloween plans during the week of September 1-8. At that point, 69% of adults who were planning to dress up for work, party or trick-or-treating with their kids already knew what they wanted to be for Halloween. With less uncertainty about gathering for Halloween parties in 2022, we’re sure that number will be even higher this year.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Report Names Downtown Boise Bar As The Best in Idaho

In today's world, there is so much happening and while I don't condone detrimental habits, I think we would all agree that sometimes an ice-cold drink just fixes everything. Again - is it a viable solution to all of our problems? Absolutely not, but it certainly makes the sun shine a little brighter if you know what I mean.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
104.3 WOW Country

Don’t Ever Say These Things to an Idahoan

There are things that you just don't say to locals of certain places. Every state and even city has things that are said, either in ignorance or to be irritating to locals. Idaho and Boise certainly has its fair share of comments, statements and things that should just not be said out loud.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man run over by tractor in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Weiser man was killed after being run over by his tractor in Washington County, Monday evening. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a 911 call of a tractor-related accident involving a man near Olds Ferry and Pringle Road. Once on scene, deputies located the 58-year-old man in a cultivated field.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Far-right group endorses Boise School Board candidates; elicits responses

In a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post, a far-right extremist group posted endorsements for the Boise School Board of Trustees election coming up on Sept. 6. The endorsement post on Tuesday was addressed to "Boise School District Republicans" and urged people to go vote as the election is "critical." Among the...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy