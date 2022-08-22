ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is worried about a woman who’s been missing for several days in Aiken County. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about Krystal Anderson, a mother of four who lives in the Wagener area. She was reported missing Wednesday by...
WJBF

JACKASS star, Steve-O performing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – JACKASS star, stand-up comedian, and New York Times best-sellingauthor, Steve-O, is making his way to Augusta. Steve-O is bringing his comedy show, “The Bucket List Tour” to the Bell Auditorium on December 9th. The show will have Steve-O’s special brand of stand up comedy, while showing videos of stunts that he’s […]
Aiken Standard

Aiken woman wins $200,000 with scratch-off ticket

An Aiken woman was one of three people to win some money from a scratch-off ticket. According to a Tuesday news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman won $200,000 on a $5 scratch-off ticket she purchased at the Enmark Station No. 860 on the Edgefield Highway in Aiken while coming home from work.
WRDW-TV

Student brings shock device to Columbia Middle School

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia Middle School student on Thursday brought a personal defense device capable of emitting a low-voltage shock, officials said. Columbia County School District police responded immediately to investigate and confiscated the device, the district reported. “At no time was a threat made to students or...
columbiacountymag.com

Medicine for the Soul

An emergency room physician and his son weathered the stress of the pandemic through their shared love of woodworking. There are few good things to say about the coronavirus pandemic. For a local father and son, however, covid offered an unexpected opportunity to embrace their creative side. For most of...
WRDW-TV

Local resident shares her experience with college debt

[FULL] Morning Mix - Augusta art displays, National Burger Day, and more!. There’s a sigh of relief for millions of Americans and many in the CSRA struggling to pay back student loan debt. We break down the loan forgiveness plan, plus we hear from the family of a woman killed in a recent Augusta shooting. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV

Columbia County’s pickleball classes are a smash hit

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, and it’s taking Columbia County by storm. Parks and rec is offering a new class and it’s booked for the fall. But what is the sport all about?. Michele Singletary is about to teach a new...
The Post and Courier

New sports bar opens in downtown Augusta

A new bar and restaurant, Manny’s Sports Off Broad, opened this month in downtown Augusta. The owner of the bar, located at 215 10th St., wanted to create a community gathering spot for all sports fans. “I love sports. There really is not true sports bar downtown,” owner Manny...
WJBF.com

Savannah River Mission Completion employees give back for United Way Project Serve

AIKEN S.C. (WJBF) – Recently, Savannah River Mission Completion employees, volunteered their time to help with United Way of the CSRA’s Project Serve Day. Savannah River Mission Completion engineers, alongside volunteers, helped with housekeeping activities, staged furniture, and landscaped the grounds at one of the Family Promise of Augusta transitional homes.
WRDW-TV

Sheriff Roundtree responds to recent deadly shootings in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another deadly shooting on Fifth Street in Augusta pushed the total to three in four days. The coroner says Tuesday morning’s victim is Cynthia Wright. Deputies say they found her near the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center with a gunshot wound around 6 a.m.
WJBF

Man arrested after allegedly shooting another man inside of Aiken condominium

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested after another man was found with a gunshot wound inside a condominium in Aiken. The incident happened Tuesday, August 8th around 11:18 P.M. on the 1500 block of Hamilton Drive in Aiken. According to authorities, Chadwin L. Valls, 37, was arrested on Wednesday, August 24th […]
wgac.com

Incident at Columbia Middle School

This afternoon, Columbia Middle School sent a press release addressing an incident that occurred. Today, they discovered a student brought a personal defense device to the school. The Columbia County School District Police quickly responded and confiscated the device without issue. See the full letter to parents below.
WRDW-TV

3 fatal shootings in 4 days: Latest victim’s name released

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local woman Tuesday morning became Augusta’s third victim of a fatal shooting since Saturday. Deputies responded to the 1150 Fifth Street around 6 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the location, crime tape was set up around the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center.
