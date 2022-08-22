ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to see, do and hear: Positive rap, topical Shakespeare, Black art and more

The iconic feminist musician and performance artist Peaches performs Friday at the Variety Playhouse in her first tour since the pandemic. She gained stardom in 2000 with her debut album, The Teaches of Peaches, an album that Rolling Stone said was “surreally funny [and] nasty.” The eclectic Peaches has performed opera in Berlin and collaborated with Yoko Ono. Tickets start at $36.50.
Soul Food Cypher builds community through the art of “freestyle” improv rap

It might be 95 degrees on this sultry summer evening in the Adair Park neighborhood of Atlanta, but here in the CreateATL outdoor space, much of the heat the crowd is feeling comes from the rapid-fire lyrical craftsmanship that ricochets from the Soul Food Cypher circle. The group of 12 or so emcees start with a warmup “open cypher,” meaning no specific constraints to letting the lyrics fly, although they do need to stick to 16-bar increments set to music played by a nearby DJ.
Atlanta Soundtrack: Childish Gambino, Larkin Poe and vintage Francine Reed

When they were teenagers, North Georgia-born Rebecca and Megan Lovell began singing with their older sibling Rebecca as The Lovell Sisters. Five years later, the two sisters, who may remind you of early-era Bonnie Raitts or a twangier Haim, renamed themselves Larkin Poe as a nod to their ancestral ties to Edgar Allan Poe. (Quoth the raven, “Go on tour!”)
