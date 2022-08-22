It might be 95 degrees on this sultry summer evening in the Adair Park neighborhood of Atlanta, but here in the CreateATL outdoor space, much of the heat the crowd is feeling comes from the rapid-fire lyrical craftsmanship that ricochets from the Soul Food Cypher circle. The group of 12 or so emcees start with a warmup “open cypher,” meaning no specific constraints to letting the lyrics fly, although they do need to stick to 16-bar increments set to music played by a nearby DJ.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO