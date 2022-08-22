Read full article on original website
13 injured after Thruway van crash near Albany
New York State Police said 13 people have been injured after a van crash on the Thruway in Greene County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B in Athens.
Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that took place on Route 5. They […]
Rome man killed in four-wheeler crash in Lewis County
LEWIS, N.Y. – A Rome man died after crashing a four-wheeler in Lewis County over this past weekend, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Royce, 45, was driving the four-wheeler south on Goodhines Road in the town of Lewis on Aug. 20 when the sheriff’s office says he veered off the gravel road and hit several trees before he was ejected and the ATV overturned.
Manlius Center Road closed after crash that hospitalized one, police say
Manlius, N.Y. — A portion of Manlius Center Road in the town of Manlius is closed after a rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning, police said. At 7:42 a.m., police received calls of a crash involving a minivan on Manlius Center Road, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
3 killed in fiery head-on crash of 2 SUVs on rural road east of Utica
Little Falls, N.Y. — Three people died in a fiery, head-on crash between two SUVs in Herkimer County this weekend, according to troopers. The force of the crash was so strong that it took firefighters an hour to get the drivers out of the vehicles, troopers said. The crash...
Rome NY man dies in ATV crash
TOWN OF LEWIS, New York (WWNY) - A Rome NY man is dead after an ATV accident in Lewis County. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that Joseph Royce, 45, died Saturday after the accident on Goodhines Road in the Town of Lewis. In a press release, the...
Mom, son attack people in parking lot dispute over honking at Upstate NY fair, troopers say
Village of Altamont, N.Y. — A mother and son were arrested after a traffic dispute turned into an assault in a parking lot of the Altamont Fairgrounds this weekend, troopers said. The mother and son were in a vehicle at 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot and were...
Herkimer apartment building will be demolished following May fire
HERKIMER, N.Y. – An apartment building on Main Street in Herkimer will be completely demolished following a fire in May after the owners had initially tried to salvage the property. The fire destroyed the top floor of the three-story building and displaced 21 people. The owners originally planned to...
Family members charged in case of boy mauled to death by dogs
Family members of a 6-year-old boy mauled to death in New Mexico are now facing criminal charges. Avery Dunphy, 6, had ties to the Capital Region. His father grew up in Colonie. Avery was killed by dogs at his grandparents’ home in New Mexico last year. The boy’s mother,...
Multiple People Assaulted at Altamont Fair, Mom and Son Arrested
A fun day at the fair with the family? Well, not this family. It was Sunday night, the final night of the 2022 Altamont Fair. The melee went down in, of all places, the parking area. State Police were called to the scene when it was reported that a fight...
Upstate University Hospital brings mobile mammography unit to Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Upstate University Hospital’s mammography van stopped in Utica Thursday to provide screenings for local women. The mobile unit will be at 50 Riverside Drive until 4 p.m. To be eligible, women should be 40 or older, have had their last mammogram over one year ago...
1 killed in car vs. pedestrian crash in Colonie
Colonie police are investigating a fatal crash Monday night on Central Avenue.
UPDATE: Police Identify Woman Killed on Central Avenue Monday Night
Update 8/24/22 9:46am: Police have identified the woman hit by a car on Central Avenue Monday night as 40 year old Stacy Benoit of Albany. Update 8/23/22 2:56pm: Colonie Police have released photos on the unknown woman's tattoos with the hope that someone might be able to help identifying her. They have also updated her description as being between 40 and 50 years old, somewhere between 5'4"-5'7" tall and around 125 pounds. The tattoo labeled 'Michael' is located on her right thigh.
Pair accused of Fulton County siding construction scam
Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged siding construction scam. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested on August 18.
UPDATE: Herkimer PD reporting runaway teenager now home
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department is now reporting that runaway teen Kiley Felshaw has returned home. According to police, 16-year-old Kiley Felshaw was reported as running away from home on Monday, August 22nd. If you know the whereabouts of Kiley, please contact the Herkimer Police Department...
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in upstate New York identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked
ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: August 21
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. New York State Police have identified the human remains found in a remote area of Morris. Laura L. Rous, 38 years old of Otego, was found August 2nd. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death is ongoing, according to a police media release. Authorities have called this case a murder investigation.
3 Killed in Head-On Crash on Route 5 in Herkimer
A head-on crash along Route 5 in the town of Herkimer has claimed three lives. New York State Police say the collision occurred with such force that it took first responder approximately an hour to remove the victims from the vehicles. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Sean Bracken was traveling eastbound on Route 5 at about 10:30 on Sunday night when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Ryan Harrington, who was traveling westbound.
Cortland County woman arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Officers found that Danielle Webster, 23, was involved in a physical altercation with two adult victims. The altercation took place in front of a child.
