Otsego County, NY

WETM 18 News

Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that took place on Route 5. They […]
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Rome man killed in four-wheeler crash in Lewis County

LEWIS, N.Y. – A Rome man died after crashing a four-wheeler in Lewis County over this past weekend, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Royce, 45, was driving the four-wheeler south on Goodhines Road in the town of Lewis on Aug. 20 when the sheriff’s office says he veered off the gravel road and hit several trees before he was ejected and the ATV overturned.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Accidents
wwnytv.com

ROME, NY
WKTV

Herkimer apartment building will be demolished following May fire

HERKIMER, N.Y. – An apartment building on Main Street in Herkimer will be completely demolished following a fire in May after the owners had initially tried to salvage the property. The fire destroyed the top floor of the three-story building and displaced 21 people. The owners originally planned to...
HERKIMER, NY
#Tree#County Highway#Off The Road#Traffic Accident#New York State Police
WNYT

Family members charged in case of boy mauled to death by dogs

Family members of a 6-year-old boy mauled to death in New Mexico are now facing criminal charges. Avery Dunphy, 6, had ties to the Capital Region. His father grew up in Colonie. Avery was killed by dogs at his grandparents’ home in New Mexico last year. The boy’s mother,...
COLONIE, NY
WKTV

Upstate University Hospital brings mobile mammography unit to Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Upstate University Hospital’s mammography van stopped in Utica Thursday to provide screenings for local women. The mobile unit will be at 50 Riverside Drive until 4 p.m. To be eligible, women should be 40 or older, have had their last mammogram over one year ago...
UTICA, NY
104.5 The Team

UPDATE: Police Identify Woman Killed on Central Avenue Monday Night

Update 8/24/22 9:46am: Police have identified the woman hit by a car on Central Avenue Monday night as 40 year old Stacy Benoit of Albany. Update 8/23/22 2:56pm: Colonie Police have released photos on the unknown woman's tattoos with the hope that someone might be able to help identifying her. They have also updated her description as being between 40 and 50 years old, somewhere between 5'4"-5'7" tall and around 125 pounds. The tattoo labeled 'Michael' is located on her right thigh.
COLONIE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: Herkimer PD reporting runaway teenager now home

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department is now reporting that runaway teen Kiley Felshaw has returned home. According to police, 16-year-old Kiley Felshaw was reported as running away from home on Monday, August 22nd. If you know the whereabouts of Kiley, please contact the Herkimer Police Department...
HERKIMER, NY
WNYT

Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked

ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: August 21

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. New York State Police have identified the human remains found in a remote area of Morris. Laura L. Rous, 38 years old of Otego, was found August 2nd. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death is ongoing, according to a police media release. Authorities have called this case a murder investigation.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

HERKIMER, NY

