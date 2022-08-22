Read full article on original website
These casinos are the closest ones to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located off Highway 99 on 1 Sky River Parkway […]
KCRA.com
Long-time patrons say goodbye to The Purple Place Bar & Grill
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place, a historic bar and restaurant in El Dorado Hills, served customers for the last time this past Sunday. It first opened in 1955. It was purchased and renovated by new owners, Denise and Mike Hountalas, in 2006. The owners told KCRA 3 that negotiations for a new lease with their landlord were difficult, which is what ultimately led to the closure. KCRA 3 attempted to reach the property manager, but we did not hear back.
Sacramento Magazine
Taco Revolution: Nixtaco
Patricio Wise remembers the day last August when his phone started blowing up with congratulations. At first, he figured the texts referred to a recent rave review in the San Francisco Chronicle for his Roseville restaurant, Nixtaco. He soon learned it was something even more momentous: The Michelin Guide, bestower of stars on the world’s best restaurants, had just given Nixtaco its Bib Gourmand award, granted to restaurants for serving affordable great food.
2 people arrested after shooting near Ten Ten Room in downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been arrested after a shooting in the early hours of Friday morning in Sacramento. Around 1:20 a.m. officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 Block of 10th Street, near Ten Ten Room. No injuries were...
KCRA.com
2 people hurt in Oak Park-area shooting, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were injured Wednesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood, officials say. The shooting happened along Broadway near Santa Cruz Way, where there is a large officer presence. The Sacramento Police Department said two people were shot but are expected to survive their injuries.
KCRA.com
A health update from Brittany Hope
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We wanted to take a moment and provide some personal news about our weekend anchor Brittany Hope. She will be off the fair for the next few weeks as she's about to go through a medical procedure. Because she didn't want anyone to wonder where she...
sacramento365.com
Sacramento, Bring your Tissues for THE COLOR PURPLE
By the time you reach the last number, you will be crying tears of joy for Celie. As the last show of the Broadway at Music Circus season, this is one you won’t want to miss! Catch THE COLOR PURPLE at the UC Davis Health Pavilion through August 28th.
wanderwithwonder.com
Off the Beaten Path: California Gold Country
California Gold Country stretches east of the state's capital city of Sacramento. Natural beauty defines the area, and it is rich in history, art, and culture. We sped down a highway past numerous road signs to small cities on Highway 80. Thanks to Visit Gold Country, I had the opportunity to slow down and explore the California Gold Country east of Sacramento. You cannot help but wonder how many Sacramento residents don't know what beauty there is to explore in such proximity to the city.
GV Wire
Another Tahoe Joe’s Restaurant Shuttered. Which Ones Remain Open?
The once-thriving Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouse chain, launched in Fresno in the mid-1990s, has suffered its latest casualty. Parent company BBQ Holdings has confirmed that the restaurant’s location in Roseville has permanently closed. It was the last remaining Tahoe Joe’s in the greater Sacramento area. “We did have...
visit-eldorado.com
Places to Visit in El Dorado County
El Dorado County, at the heart of California’s Gold Rush history, connects Sacramento, California’s capital, with the State of Nevada. Within its borders are stunning rivers, lakes, gold mines, historic towns, breathtaking scenery, adventure sports, wineries and breweries, and a diverse community. El Dorado County was once the...
kuic.com
Jazz Comes To Vacaville in September!
It’s The 21st Annual Vacaville Jazz Festival, at the NUT TREE VILLAGE! For more information and detailed schedule of performers, please visit www.VacaJazzSociety.org, or contact:. Ken Stout. Vacaville Jazz Society. Non-Profit 501 C (e) President. Jazz Educator- Musician- DJ- Speaker.
Tahoe Joe's closes in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse in Roseville has closed, marking an end to the restaurant chain in the greater Sacramento area. "We did have to make the difficult decision to close our Roseville, CA Tahoe Joe’s location. We want to thank our loyal guests for the many years of dining with us and to our dedicated team members who served the Roseville community," Chief Operating Officer of BBQ Holdings, Al Hank wrote in a statement to ABC10.
Sacramento Magazine
Wellness: Treating the Whole Person
Now I’m going to play psychologist for a minute.”. Those were the words of my primary-care doctor, Eduardo Bermudez, M.D., of Kaiser Permanente Sacramento, during our first, getting-to-know-you appointment some 17 years ago. It goes a long way toward explaining why I’ve stayed with him all these years: He demonstrates real interest in me as a human—and doesn’t pooh-pooh my woo-woo ideas, like when I suggested my tailbone pain was a manifestation of grief.
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin water hydrant rupture: Photos captured by Rocklin High School Teacher
Rocklin, Calif. – A water hydrant ruptured near the Walgreens and Wells Fargo Bank on Sunset and Park in Rocklin this morning. Local resident and Rocklin high school teacher Eric Sturgeon happened upon the scene and took some terrific pics to share. The Rocklin Fire Department arrived onsite and...
Man sentenced for molesting minors in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On August 5, a man was sentenced to 30 years to life after pleading guilty to molesting two minors. Jim Westensee, 64, was a family friend to the minors’ family. One of the victims and other family members discussed the “ongoing psychological trauma” that will follow the family after […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian
La Mancha Way Pedestrian Fatality Involves Hit-and-Run Driver. A midnight hit-and-run in Sacramento caused the death of a pedestrian on August 20. The fatal crash occurred near the intersection of La Mancha Way and Elder Court, according to the Sacramento Police Department incident report. They said when responding officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man with major injuries lying in the roadway that appeared to have been caused by a vehicle.
"Chipotlanes" featuring drive-thru pickup lanes to open in Sacramento, Roseville
Several Central Valley cities will be getting Chipotle's new "Chipotlane" drive-thru pickup lanes, the company confirmed on Tuesday.The fast-casual chain recently opened up Chipotlanes in Novato and Eureka.Chipotlane's drive-thrus don't work like usual fast-food drive-thrus, however. Instead of ordering and then paying at the window, the lane is for people who have already pre-paid orders online. A Chipotle representative confirmed that Chipotlanes will be opening in Roseville at 1980 Blue Oaks Boulevard and Sacramento location at 3302 Arden Way. Ceres, Patterson and Watsonville will also be getting new locations with Chipotlanes.All the new Chipotlane locations are scheduled to be open by fall or early winter, the company says.
KCRA.com
Sacramento deputies detain felony suspect, reopen roads near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A major road in Sacramento County near the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex was closed for hours while deputies searched for a wanted felony suspect. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was wanted by the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office but it has not clarified why the person was wanted.
2 people detained after early morning shooting in Downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – Police say two people have been detained after a shooting in downtown Sacramento early Friday morning.The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. on 10th and K streets.No one was hurt, police say. The two suspects drove away after the shooting but were pulled over less than a mile away and taken into custody.Officers say a loaded handgun was found inside the car.Both suspects have since been arrested for related charges. Their names have not been released at this point. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
Sacramento Magazine
COVID-19: By the Numbers 8/26/22
Here are the current numbers for COVID-19 cases and deaths by county in the greater Sacramento region. We’ll update them daily in accordance with the respective counties.
