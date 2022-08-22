ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Who is starring alongside BLACKPINK’s Jennie in ‘The Idol?’ The full cast of The Weeknd’s HBO show

By Demi Phillips
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Streaming crowds confront a star-studded psychological mystery that tanked hard

On the surface, there were plenty of reasons to be curiously excited for writer and director Gilles Paquet-Brenner’s 2015 mystery thriller Dark Places. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, the big screen version of the story arrived in theaters less than a year after David Fincher’s Gone Girl had turned the author’s source material into a riveting, character-driven thriller that found major critical and commercial success.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

At long last, Jeffrey Dean Morgan finally joins ‘The Boys’

Ever since The Boys first started airing on Prime Video, showrunner Eric Kripke has never tried to hide the fact that he wanted Jeffrey Dean Morgan to become part of the ensemble cast, reuniting the two old friends and Supernatural veterans in the process. Luckily, the feeling was reciprocated and...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Where is the ‘Game of Thrones’ cast now?

Game of Thrones became a pop culture phenomenon during its stellar eight-season run. The epic fantasy, based on the acclaimed novel series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, became an instant success, winning several prestigious awards and it remains the most-watched series in HBO history. A prequel, titled House of the Dragon, is already the most-watched television premiere in 2022.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hari Nef
Person
Lily Rose Depp
Person
Hank Azaria
Person
Eli Roth
Person
Troye Sivan
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Melanie Liburd
Person
Moses Sumney
wegotthiscovered.com

Neil Gaiman roasts fan over ‘The Sandman’ casting complaints

Many creators stay far away from social media. That’s understandable: Twitter is a cesspit of racists, trolls, and simply the extremely stupid. But The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has been active on the internet since the 1990s and is more than willing to wade into a comment section to dish out some burns.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Idol#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Tv On The Radio
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Harry Potter’ fans endeavor to solve ‘Prisoner of Azkaban’s’ biggest mystery

The Harry Potter franchise comes with many mysteries, many of which are solved throughout the storytelling, such as the identity of the Half-Blood Prince, the true creators of the Marauders Map, and who opened the Chamber of Secrets. But there are still some that have left fans scratching their heads and they’ve decided to come together to see if they can figure it out.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The top 10 best fan reactions to that saucy fifth episode of ‘HSMTMTS’ season 3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is one of Disney Plus’ most popular original shows. Now on its third season, fans have chosen sides for shipping wars and Twitter battles are well underway. Rina and Portwell (Ricky and Gina and EJ and Gina) are the two big ones in season three, and after episode five fans are only more heated. We finally got a Ricky confession over his feelings for Gina! Some fans have been waiting for this since the first season, and that’s holding out hope for a long time. Others are just hoping EJ and Gina can make it through their current fight and continue on the happy relationship path.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Film buffs laugh and cry at comedy actors nailing dramatic roles

We might know actors for that one iconic role. Sometimes, however, those talented people branch out into other projects that are the complete opposite of what they’re usually known for. Over on Reddit, fans decided to appreciate iconic serious and dramatic roles done by actors primarily known for their comedy.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets

For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Deleted scene from ‘The Sandman’ reveals surprising episode 1 details

A new deleted scene from The Sandman reveals more context about Dream’s capture. The video posted on Twitter by Netflix Geeked shows extended footage from episode one, “Sleep of the Just.” It takes place ten years later after Dream’s (Tom Sturridge) capture by the occultist Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance). It begins with his son Alex (Laurie Kynaston) at a party in his father’s mansion reading a newspaper story about Sleeping Sickness, a condition that has vexed many people with sleep-related issues all over the world.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ EP confirms that big Hulk twist is setting up a future MCU project

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. After his major role in the pilot, serving as the Obi-Wan Kenobi to his cousin’s Luke Skywalker, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner took a back seat for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s second episode as the series morphed into a full-on “lawyer show,” with Tatiana Maslany dealing with her problems solo. Nevertheless, episode two still found time to drop a shocking twist when it comes to the Jade Giant that fans are desperate to follow up.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Lost Ollie’ voice cast and where you’ve heard them before

Lost Ollie is quickly becoming Netflix‘s most popular show of the summer. The semi-animated family adventure charmed viewers with its upbeat tone and sublime visuals. The show also features an all-star cast, and viewers will likely recognize some of the voices featured. So if you’re trying to place the...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

That Negan and Maggie ‘Walking Dead’ spinoff is now called something else

RIP Isle of the Dead. Not the show, which stars Walking Dead alums Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as fan favorite Negan, but the title. The show was announced in March and is currently filming, but apparently, the old title no longer fits, according to Entertainment Weekly. The show is now called The Walking Dead: Dead City, which I guess a dead city is much cooler than a dead island? Either way, it’s still based in New York City.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 best friendships in ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ ranked

Jenji Kohan’s world-famous comedy-drama Orange Is the New Black ended its six-year run July 26, 2019 after airing its seventh and final season. Its finale episode, “Here’s Where We Get Off,” rounded out the character arcs of its ensemble cast with an all-encompassing conclusion that put a definitive end to so many overlapping stories. Although not all endings were as favorable as we’d have liked, and we were forced to bid farewell to some beloved inmates, the legacy of Orange Is the New Black lives on in its life-long friendships.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

DC fans are giving up on the Michael Keaton comeback before it’s even started

Comics fans were over the moon with excitement when the news broke that Michael Keaton would return as Batman thirty years on from his last appearance. Warner Bros had decided Keaton would be the glue that tied a DCEU multiverse story together, with the plan being that he’d be introduced in The Flash, next turn up in Batgirl, and then in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King offers high praise for Netflix’s newest spy thriller series

Acclaimed horror author Stephen King is giving his latest TV show recommendation for your bingeing pleasure, Netflix’s new spy thriller Kleo. “What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny,” King wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. He continued the tweet with a pointed critique of one aspect of the show, while still giving it an overall recommendation to his followers.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy