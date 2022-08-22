ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

I’m single and 36. Do I continue to focus on myself? Prioritise dating? Or resort to egg freezing?

As a single almost 36-year-old woman with a successful career, I feel like the pandemic has robbed me of two prime years of my dating life and has fast-tracked me to the red region of my biological clock. The pressure I feel to do something about this deadline is massive, but for the first time in my life, I have no idea how to make up my mind. Do I continue to focus on myself, or prioritise dating, or resort to egg freezing?
CNET

Get the Gunk out of Your Keurig for Better Brewing: 5 Steps to a Clean Machine

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're making your morning coffee with a Keurig each day, it's inevitable that some gunk will gradually accumulate. But keep an eye on it -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can put a damper on the Keurig's performance. Even worse, if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether.
momcollective.com

Candy Overload: 3 Tips for Managing Sugary Treats | Dr. Bob

This post is sponsored by our friends at Dr. Bob Pediatric Dentist. All opinions are those of the author. Last year was the first year we had both kids in school. It was a big change for sure! Having gone through it once before, we were able to anticipate and prepare for a lot of things: drop-offs and pick-ups, class activities, different schedules, etc. But what we weren’t prepared for was ALL THE CANDY. ALL YEAR LONG.
The Kitchn

7 Easy, Effective Ways to Keep Cats Off Your Kitchen Counters

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. An all-too-familiar dinner party scenario: At the home of friends, you’re sipping a glass of wine while your hosts put the finishing touches on dinner. Soon later, their beloved cat does its business in the litter box, licks itself a bit, and proceeds to hop up on the kitchen counters right where your dinner is being made.
CNET

Don't Throw Away Your Old TV: 6 Clever Ways to Resell, Donate or Recycle

If you're looking to buy a newer, bigger or fancier TV, or if you just have an old one collecting dust in your attic, you might be wondering what to do with your old TV. Presuming it still works, you have a variety of options. The most obvious is to just move it to another room, but I'll assume you've thought of that one already.
AOL Corp

Amazon shoppers swear this mop is 'way better than the Swiffer' — and it's 60% off 'til midnight

Mopping your floors is never going to be as fun as...pretty much anything else you can be doing with your time. But, when you have to mop, you want to at least make sure you do it well — and using a subpar mop just won't do the trick. Got a mop that's pretty meh? Just a heads up: Amazon has slashed the price of its super-popular Turbo Microfiber Mop for today only. You'll save $30 off this powerhouse wet-dry mop with the on-page coupon, and you'll get cleaner floors in the process.
womenfitness.net

Chrissie Geenen: Exceptionally Talented German Model talks about her Workout, Diet and Beauty Secrets

You have many video advertisements for products like Persil Sensitive, Lavera Natur Kosmetic, Cowboy bags, and SWR. Tell us more about working on making these videos?. I love photo-shoots but I also love making commercials. The work is completely different and filming days can be incredibly long. Running the same scene all day can be exhausting and sometimes you feel like a failure when repeating things over and over and over again. Then again, you just need to trust in the vision of those you are working with and trust that collectively, you all want to produce the best product possible.
recipesgram.com

Brilliant 2-Ingredient Nutella Cake

Why did I call this dessert brilliant? Yeah, you’re right … it’s so brilliantly delicious! 2 ingredients are enough to get a delicious and quick treat, that is very easy but, above all, it is really good! With this trick, you will conquer the cravings of everyone –, especially children. Plus, this Nutella cake recipe is suitable for beginners in the kitchen, try it! Just follow the instructions carefully in order to make it right:
ComicBook

Today's Wordle #432 Is Easy to Solve

Today's Wordle is an easy challenge for most players. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
