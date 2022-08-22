Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
The world's deepest shipwreck—a WWII warship found in the Philippine SeaIntrovert boyBoston, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
reportertoday.com
Holiday Fair at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Coyle Drive, Off Rte. 152, Seekonk, Mass, will hold its annual Holiday Fair on Friday, November 11, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm and Saturday, November 12, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm in the church basement. Super Raffles include Cash Prizes, HDTV, Scratch Tickets, our...
Popular Holiday Tradition Returns to Fairhaven This December
After a two-year hiatus, a beloved Fairhaven tradition makes a joyous comeback to the center of town this December. The Fairhaven Visitors Center announced Thursday that the Fairhaven Old-Time Holiday will take over the center of town once again for a day of shopping, music, and more. “I’m very excited...
Get 3 Table Talk Snack Pies for $1 on Customer Appreciation Day
Table Talk Pies is hosting a Customer Appreciation Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27 and offering customers three 4" snack pies for just $1. The offer is available from 9 AM to 5 PM at The Pie Store at Table Talk Pies at 153 Green St. in Worcester. Table Talk snack...
reportertoday.com
Events at the Seekonk American Legion Post 311
We will be holding our Fall Psychic Fair on Saturday, 10/9/22. Admission is free. 15 minute readings are $20.00 each. There will also be several Vendors (spaces still available). The hours are from 10 am to 3 pm. Proceeds to benefit the American Legion Auxiliary programs for our Veterans, community and children. For more information please call 508-336-9822 or send email to auxiliary311@yahoo.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
reportertoday.com
First Annual Old-Tyme Summer Clambake!
On August 20th, The Town of Rehoboth put on its first annual clambake at the new Francis Farm campus. For 120 years, this historic site has been hosting clambakes for large parties and small, including three presidents! We are grateful for the opportunity to carry on this tradition! Over 150 attendees enjoyed a truly delicious menu of clams, sausage, Saugy’s, chourico, potatoes, onions and Watermelon. There was bocce and cornhole for fun and Bill Maiorano provided the music! The committee was looking for a relaxed, fun event, and I think we nailed it!
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet news and events
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Acushnet’s Apple-Peach Festival will resume on its usual weekend after Labor Day: September 10 & 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on the grounds of the Long Plain Museum, 1203 Main St., Acushnet. Free admission. Shuttle bus from Acushnet Middle School....
reportertoday.com
The Rehoboth Blizzard of Giving
The Rehoboth Blizzard of Giving, Inc. is a local public charity whose mission is to serve Rehoboth residents by providing Christmas gifts, holiday support, and special occasion needs to our Rehoboth children and their families who are facing challenging times in their lives. In October we will begin taking request for all holiday gifts. For those in need of assistance we have forms available on our website www.rehobothblizzardofgiving.org. These completed forms MUST be received, by November 9th - of course earlier than November 9th would be wonderful! We cannot accept mailed lists that are not on the forms found on our website. We hope to help make your holiday season brighter!
reportertoday.com
Psychic Fair Fundraiser
The Falls Firebarn Museum of North Attleborough History will hold a Psychic Fair Fundraiser at the museum from 12 until 5 on Saturday, September 17th. The cost of a 15 minute reading is $20 and an admission charge of $2 includes a chance at a door prize. The fair includes psychics, mediums, Reiki, animal communicators, animal Reiki, Tarrot cards, stones, Angel card readers and more on both floors of the museum located at 100 Commonwealth Ave. in the Attleboro Falls section of North Attleboro. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant will be available at each station. Some psychics prefer that a mask be worn so we ask that you please bring a mask with you. Help the Falls Fire Barn Museum by marking your calendars for this Psychic Fair Fundraiser.
IN THIS ARTICLE
reportertoday.com
Hennessey’s Back to School Fun - #HennesseyRising
Hennessey Elementary is excited to begin a new year of teaching and learning with our heroes! We continue to work with students and families to best meet the needs of all of our students and school community. Our first school event, our annual Ice Cream Social, was a huge success...
worcestermag.com
Adoption Option: Meet Millie!
Millie is a 5-year-old cutie looking for her fur-ever home. This sweet and talkative girl holds herself to very high standards. She loves being the queen bee (without any of the sass) and prefers for her litter box to be cleaned out daily. She appreciates a clean, quiet, clutter-free home to allow her to live her life to the fullest. Millie would do okay in a home with older children, but would do best in a home with no children at all. She lived with other cats in her previous home and, with a slow and proper introduction, she eventually warmed up to them. We think Millie would benefit more from being the only pet in the home, but could also co-exist with a mellow, older cat. Her favorite toy is her catnip banana, and she loves other catnip filled plushies. After a long day, you can expect Millie to curl up next to you for movie time. If you are interested in meeting Millie, please contact us at cats@worcesterarl.org.
Home of the Week: Here is the church. Here is the steeple.
Open the door, and see a modern layout. It’s got everything, this 163-year-old single-family in Wenham. There’s an updated kitchen, a church steeple, a 700-pound English-made bell, flooring with radiant heat second level, a 90-year-old pipe organ, and a parish house. All of this is part of a...
nshoremag.com
Collaboration Brings a Backyard Oasis to Life in Andover
As soon as Russell Stott of Andover Landscape Design and Construction saw the bland backyard his clients were asking him to transform, he decided to get Lynn and John Makiej on the project. He had previously collaborated with the owners of MAK&Co. Unique Home Furnishings, a mainstay of Andover’s Main Street, and was sure they could offer just the right aesthetic sense to bring his vision for the backyard retreat to life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
reportertoday.com
East Providence Girl Scout Troop 447 News
East Providence Girl Scout Troop 447 has worked very hard to complete their outdoor journey which included 4 badges: Night Owl, Trail Blazing, Primitive Camper and Take Action (a service project.) They donated multiple cases of cookies to local Fire Stations, and the Police Station. And celebrated their year at the beach.
reportertoday.com
Pack 1 Stays Active All Summer
Typically, the Cub Scout yearly schedule matches that of the school year (September - May). This leaves a big gap in the summer where the scouts potentially do not see or interact with each other. Pack 1 of Rehoboth aimed to change that this year. Instead of the 3 month gap, the Cub Scouts of Pack 1 Rehoboth participated in a range of activities in June, July, and August.
communityadvocate.com
Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title
SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
johnstonsunrise.net
La Salette holds third annual Italian Cultural Festival honoring Padre Pio
The Padre Pio Prayer Group of the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette at 947 Park Street in Attleboro, Massachusetts, is proud to announce the third annual Italian Cultural Festival honoring Padre Pio, on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Shrine. The Festival...
reportertoday.com
Looking Back at the Landmarks of Seekonk at Celebrate Seekonk Day October 1st at 12:00
Historical author, Phyllis Dupere, will lead a discussion to test citizen’s memories of Seekonk’s past landmarks. How well do you remember the changing stores and business that were along Rt. 6 or Rt. 44? Does Bay State Drive-In, Eileen Darlings, or Oscar’s Hardware bring back any flash backs for you? Maybe you have some photographs to share from historical places in town. Or maybe you just want to gain some insight into the town’s history as it transformed from a quiet farming town into having a busy throughfare packed with chain stores and restaurants.
The Landmark
Sterling teacher sells plants and flowers from historic West Boylston home
WEST BOYLSTON — There’s something almost mystical about bringing plants and flora to life in soil that has been farmed for centuries, an honor town resident Jess Wilke does not take for granted. “I often wonder who planted the floods of old-fashioned bluebells, foxglove and lily of the...
reportertoday.com
CHORUS OF EAST PROVIDENCE - NEW MEMBER OPEN SING
The Chorus of East Providence will hold its Open Sing rehearsals on September 6, 13 and 20, 2022. These rehearsals are open to anyone interested in joining the Chorus. No auditions are necessary— just a love for singing and a willingness to commit to weekly rehearsals. The Chorus performs...
Barnstable Patriot
Fighting cancer one purchase at a time at West Barnstable thrift shop
WEST BARNTABLE — When does shopping for a coffee table or set of dishes for one’s home become a double positive – for the purchaser as well as another, often anonymous beneficiary?. This double-good effect can be the happy result of a purchase from the Cape Cancer...
Comments / 0