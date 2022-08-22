Read full article on original website
Girls soccer: Little Falls leaves no doubt in season-opening win over Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit lakes girls soccer team drew the short end of the stick, kicking off its 2022 season against the two teams that made it to the Section 8-2A title game a year ago. Head coach Ben Aastuen sees these games against Little Falls and Alexandria as a measuring stick.
Detroit Lakes balks at expanding sidewalk snow removal in 2023
DETROIT LAKES — The city of Detroit Lakes declined to allocate additional funds in the public works budget for an expanded sidewalk snow removal program during a meeting of the city's budget committee on Thursday. During the Aug. 25 meeting, Shawn King, public works director for Detroit Lakes, said...
Four generations of memories found in 1885 log home, now in Perham's Pioneer Village
PERHAM — Most that is left of pioneer log homes from the early days of America are just in the imaginations of many history buffs. Actually seeing a real structure from this time period is a rarity, but, for the people in Perham, it will now be a regular part of their community. The Pioneer Village, located near Arvig Park, recently acquired an 1885 log home from Otter Tail County at no cost.
'You'd have to be a pretty fast walker' to see everything at Rollag
ROLLAG — With hundreds of exhibits and demonstrations spread out over 210 acres of Minnesota's beautiful farm country, the 69th Annual Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion brings in thousands upon thousands of visitors every Labor Day weekend. This year's WMSTR — pronounced “Whim-stir” by the locals — is set...
Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham
PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 24-Sept. 4
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
Volleyball: Lakers believe they're contenders for Section 8-3A title behind reloaded roster
DETROIT LAKES – Lynnsey Machakaire stood in front of the parents and family members of the Detroit Lakes volleyball program on Wednesday night after an intrasquad scrimmage and gave a speech about the upcoming season. Mixed with parental information were words of excitement about the upcoming season set to...
Football: Frazee to play eight road games while new facility construction continues
FRAZEE – Playing under the bright lights in front of the home crowd is something every high school football player can look forward to during the three weeks of fall camp. However, the Frazee football team will experience all of that on the road. The Hornets will play eight...
Work permits approved for properties near Paul Lake, Sybil Lake and Pelican Lake
OTTER TAIL COUNTY — The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners reviewed and approved recommendations by the Otter Tail County Planning Commission at its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. About six miles west of Perham, Harold and Janet Overland were approved to create four non-lake lots at their property...
Pig 'N Wing Challenge was smokin'
WADENA — The Wadena County Fairgrounds was the place to be on Saturday, Aug. 20, with the delicious smells of barbecued chicken wings and pork ribs wafting into the atmosphere throughout the afternoon. A total of 12 teams competed in the 12th Annual Pig ‘N Wing Challenge, hosted by...
Walz authorizes state disaster assistance for Becker and seven other counties
ST. PAUL – Gov. Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties due to severe weather and flooding damage sustained during four different weather events spanning between April 22 and July 5. “Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess...
Holmes Theatre's 20th season starts Sept. 10 with outdoor concert
DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre turned 20 years old in May, which means next month will mark the launch of its 20th anniversary season. To celebrate, the theater has booked more than 20 shows, ranging from tap dance and community theater to big-band jazz and rock music concerts.
Underwood man flown to Fargo after tractor crash
UNDERWOOD — An Underwood man was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo as a precaution following a tractor crash on Thursday. According to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office news release, on Aug. 25 at 7:24 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to a residence near County Road 35 in Underwood for a 93-year-old man who crashed his tractor into a tree. Initial reports indicated the man was "possibly" not breathing.
Getting tough on truancy: Students in Becker County who are chronically absent may end up in truancy court
DETROIT LAKES — Truancy rates are getting out of hand, and school districts in Becker County are cracking down this school year. The Detroit Lakes, Lake Park-Audubon and Frazee-Vergas school districts are working with the Becker County Attorney's Office on a new truancy policy with sharper teeth: A workgroup of school and county employees have met multiple times over the past year to work on the county’s truancy process and have a plan for the 2022-23 School Year.
Public Hearing Notice Pelican River Wate
Public Hearing Notice Pelican River Watershed District A PUBLIC HEARING is to be held at 5:00 PM on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the District’s office at the Wells Fargo Bank Building, 211 Holmes St. West, 2nd Floor conference room in Detroit Lakes, MN. The hearing will offer the public an opportunity to comment on proposed Pelican River Watershed District 2023 Budget, fees, levies and assessments as follows: 1. Ad Valorum levy for the General Fund, LMP-01 and DCM-01 2. Assessments for Project 1-B (Sal-Mel) 3. Assessments for Project 1-C (Detroit) 4. Assessments for Ditch 13 5. Fees for Storm Water Utility The Regular Monthly Manager’s meeting will take place immediately following the Hearing. (Aug. 24, 2022) 93568.
Maxine Ballard
FARGO, N.D. - Maxine Ballard, 85, Pelican Rapids, Minn., died Thursday, Aug. 25, in Sanford Medical Center. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 2, at the church. Allen Westby S. A. M. will officiate. Interment will be in Ringsaker Cemetery in Pelican Rapids.
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Jacqueline Carol Molacek, a/k/a Jacqueline C. Molacek, Decedent Court File No. 03-PR-22-1368 NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated September 27, 2013, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Anthony L. Boit, whose address is 220 Cardinal Place, Audubon, Minnesota, 56511, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: August 18, 2022 /s/ Gina Devilbiss Hendry Registrar Dated: August 18, 2022 /s/ Renelle Fenno Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative Susan E. Johnson-Drenth JD Legal Planning PLLC 902 28th St. S., Ste. 2 Fargo, ND, 58103 Attorney License No: 277289 Telephone: (701) 364-9595 FAX: (701) 364-9596 Email: sdrenth@jdlegalplanning.com (August 24 & 31, 2022) 94031.
Orville Wayne “Bible” Belland
Jan. 15, 1956 - Aug. 22, 2022. WHITE EARTH, Minn. - Orville Wayne “Bible” Belland, 66, White Earth, Minn., died Monday, Aug. 22, in his home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, at St. Columba Episcopal Church in White Earth. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29, at the church.
Sen. Smith, USDA Under Secretary take a peek at rural health care's future in central Minnesota
WADENA — The things that can be accomplished with $72 million are impressive. Look no further than the rural health care center of the future, Tri-County Health Care’s new health center just west of Wadena. Miles of wiring, conduit, gas and oxygen lines. Tons of sheetrock, steel beams and windows that reach to the sky.
School Board to recoup $2.45 million from voter-approved bond
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes School Board will collect $2.45 million in undispersed bond funds from the 2018 voter-approved referendum. The voter-approved bond, which was dispersed in 2019, was for $49.88 million. The district only received about $47.45 million. During the school board monthly meeting on Monday, Aug....
