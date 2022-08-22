Read full article on original website
Wisconsin AG to AP: Election worker threats to be prosecuted
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul vowed to aggressively prosecute anyone who threatens, harasses or intimidates election workers in the key swing state this fall. Kaul told The Associated Press in an interview that harassing election workers is an attack on the American system of government. Municipal clerks across Wisconsin have raised concerns about threats and intimidation as the November election approach. The attorney general said he plans to launch a public relations campaign stressing that harassing election clerks is a crime and informing how people can report incidents quickly. He also plans to coordinate with the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Puerto Rico super PAC president sentenced in dark money case
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The president of a super PAC in Puerto Rico who pled guilty to hiding the identity of donors who supported the U.S. territory’s governor during his 2020 election campaign has been sentenced to 14 months in prison. Joseph Fuentes Fernández also served as treasurer for Salvemos a Puerto Rico _ Let’s Save Puerto Rico _ and had raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Gov. Pedro Pierluisi’s campaign. Pierluisi is not charged in the case and has stressed that his campaign committee did not coordinate its activities with any PAC. Federal officials said Friday that the super PAC also was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine.
Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies
DENVER (AP) — Top Colorado Democrats are asking President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of the state’s Rocky Mountains. The monument would be called Camp Hale – Continental Divide National Monument. It would be centered on Camp Hale, which is an old military camp near Vail. A letter the state’s two Democratic senators, governor and Rep. Joe Neguse wrote Biden says it would incorporate some of the surrounding Tenmile Range, but it’s unclear how much. Legislation to preserve the area has stalled in Congress amid Republican objections. Presidents can unilaterally create national monuments.
Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader has withdrawn subpoenas submitted as part of a Republican-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted to mayors across the state by former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman, who he hired to investigate President Joe Biden’s win in 2020. Vos fired Gableman two weeks ago after narrowly surviving a primary election against a Trump-backed political newcomer. Withdrawing Gableman’s subpoenas signals the end of his investigation. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who was among the subpoena targets, said the investigation did nothing but harm public confidence in elections and waste taxpayer funds.
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
Colorado mom denies plot to kidnap son from foster home
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman has denied accusations that she plotted with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denies there was ever a planned raid. Cynthia Abcug testified Thursday on the last day of her trial. She said she met backers of the conspiracy theory after reaching out for help on social media to get her son back. Abcug’s lawyer said his client may have made mistakes after her son was removed from her home, including letting a military veteran she never met before sleep on her couch to provide protection for her. But he said there was no evidence Abcug had plans to launch a raid or that she had taken any steps to try to pursue one.
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor counts of trespass, official misconduct and violation of duty. She has long been on administrative leave from her role as chief deputy to Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. Peters is awaiting trial on several felony charges for her alleged role in allowing unauthorized people to break into her county’s election system in search of proof of conspiracy theories spun by former President Donald Trump after his 2020 election loss.
More polio virus detected in upstate New York wastewater
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The virus that causes polio has been found in wastewater samples from another upstate New York county, prompting state health officials to warn of expanding “community spread” of the life-threatening virus. The state Department of Health said the polio virus was detected in four samples from Sullivan County, two each in July and August. Sullivan County is several dozen miles northwest of Rockland County, where officials on July 21 announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade. The unidentified young adult was unvaccinated. State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett again urged residents to make sure they are immunized.
Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Fifty-seven=year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace shooting rampage that killed three men. When Alabama approved nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative execution method, state law gave inmates a brief window in 2018 to select that as their execution method. In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, attorneys said Miller turned in a form selecting nitrogen, but the state now says it has no record of that.
