ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

Family of man shot, killed by Lyft driver in Wilkins Township seeking answers

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YRHZK_0hR1oxpK00

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been more than a week since John Angel, of Monroeville, was shot and killed by his Lyft driver.

His adult children, John Angel Jr. and Tiffani Angel, have been wearing their dad’s ashes around their necks.

“He was always there for me. I was definitely daddy’s little girl. I have so many memories with him,” Tiffany Angel told Channel 11.

John Angel Sr. was shot and killed at the Sheetz gas station in Wilkins Township, after police say he and his Lyft driver got into an argument that led to a physical fight in the parking lot.

Police say that’s when the Lyft driver shot John.

“Our dad was a teddy bear. He’s not a violent person. There’s no way he instigated this,” John Angel Jr. said.

County investigators are working to find out what exactly lead up to the shooting, but right now, the Lyft driver hasn’t been charged.

Attorney Phil DiLucente and his team want to take the case one step further and hold Lyft accountable.

“When you’re dealing with these billion-dollar companies, they need to have systematically better identification systems, better policies as it pertains to the drivers to make certain whether they sign something under oath, that they won’t take a weapon with them,” DiLucente said.

Lyft has a “no weapons” policy for their drivers, and told us that the driver involved has been suspended.

“I can tell you, if there was no gun that night, in the car of the Lyft driver at Sheetz, a man is not dead,” he added.

As for the family, they’re determined to get answers.

“I have no closure. I have no idea what’s going on in the case. I don’t know if there are charges, if there are going to be charges; but I will make sure there is some sort of justice for our father,” Tiffani Angel said.

Channel 11 has reached out to Allegheny County Police multiple times to find out where the case stands, but they have yet to respond.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

Robin Hull
3d ago

I need to know more about the incident before I can form an opinion about that specific situation, but if ride share drivers can't protect themselves, don't expect a ride to pick anyone up after dark or anywhere that might closely resemble a "bad" neighborhood.

Reply(1)
6
Stephen Williams
3d ago

but when that woman uber driver was killed last year if she had a gun she might be alive ......

Reply(1)
9
Mary Clouse
3d ago

that's right he's not charged yet but knowing what I know growing up in the ghetto he probably won't be charged and if he is he won't get much time I feel bad for his family but that's how it goes

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A statement posted on the Rostraver Township Police Department's Facebook page said, "Evidence suggests this is an isolated incident." The statement also said that police are not seeking a suspect. PREVIOUS: A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew...
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Monroeville, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
Monroeville, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Contractor accused of shooting, killing man during argument in Center Township

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A contractor was arrested after police said he shot and killed a man and injured another person during an argument over a home improvement project in Center Township. The Beaver County district attorney said Wesley Deaderick was charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations in the death of William Dawkins. Willie Dawkins' mother Blanche Lowe told KDKA her son's girlfriend called him Saturday morning and asked him to come to her house in Center Township to talk with her contractor because he didn't complete the job and wouldn't return her money. Lowe said her son...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Channel 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No injuries reported in fire at Squirrel Hill condominium complex

Residents of a condominium complex in Squirrel Hill were forced out of their homes after a fire broke out early Friday morning, according to authorities. Firefighters were dispatched to the 5100 block of 5th Avenue at around 1:40 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. The fire was raised to two alarms to summon more personnel to the scene, officials said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Driver in fatal crash identified as a Pa. state trooper

John Farally Sr., a 56-year-old man from Pitcairn, stopped at a red light when another car hit him from behind. According to state police, 27-year-old state trooper Tyler Strini, 27, of Homer City, hit Farally, who was taken to the hospital and died the next day. Now his family wants Strini to be charged with vehicular homicide.
PITCAIRN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
97K+
Followers
125K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy